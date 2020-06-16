Discerning Diner: Basil Leaf Thai Cuisine serves up dishes with side of hospitality

No Thai menu is complete without a selection of curry dishes. Basil Leaf offers red, green, yellow, Massaman and Panang. I happen to like them all. The eatery serves the curry dishes with the customer’s choice of protein: tofu, chicken, pork, shrimp or beef. I settled on the red curry, made with red and green peppers, mushrooms, carrots, eggplant, green beans and basil leaves ($12.95).

We were happy with the timing of our dishes and at no time did we feel rushed, or that we were waiting too long for a course to arrive. Just minutes after ordering, we were digging into the plump, yet delicate pork potstickers and the piping hot, meaty “Angel Wings,” which were my favorite. I also enjoyed the chili sauce we requested alongside the sweet and sour sauce and found myself wishing that I could purchase a jar for home use.

The waitress checked on us a few times to see if we needed anything, and a few minutes after we finished our appetizers, we were presented with a generously sized main course served with a dome of white rice. I chose a mildly hot version of the red curry and was pleased with the coconut milk-based dish chock full of colorful and crunchy vegetables.