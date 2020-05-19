Discerning Diner: Bamboo Pho & Tea on the Carlisle Pike features Vietnamese cuisine

For those who have yet to try this item, spring rolls are generally basil, protein, julienned vegetables like carrots and cucumber, and vermicelli wrapped in chewy rice paper made with rice, water and salt and served with a peanut dipping sauce.

The peanut dipping sauce can contain soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, ginger, peanut butter, garlic and red pepper flakes. A good peanut sauce, in my opinion, is on the creamy side, and Bamboo Pho & Tea hits the mark. I’ve had some that were too thin in consistency and therefore not quite right for dipping.

I like the dipping sauce so much that I am always found wanting more. The small side cup was only about three-fourths full, which was a little disappointing because I ran out of sauce a little too soon. I suppose it wouldn’t hurt to ask for two next time — an upcharge would certainly be in order since the price is so reasonable.

Another pet peeve of mine has to do with technique. Spring rolls need to be rolled tight. Bamboo Pho & Tea does that well; not everyone does and it’s not an easy feat. I know, because I’ve tried to roll them myself and it’s tricky, so now I rely upon others to do that for me.

I also have to mention that my grilled chicken skewers ($3.75) were nicely seasoned, tender and enjoyable.