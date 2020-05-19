Discerning Diner: Bamboo Pho & Tea on the Carlisle Pike features Vietnamese cuisine

You could say I’m a fan of spring rolls. In fact, I’ve tried most of the spring rolls sold at restaurants in Cumberland county.
In my opinion, Bamboo Pho & Tea wins the award for the best, both for price and flavor. The restaurant, located in the St. John’s Place strip mall on the Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, has been open for a little over a year now and offers a range of Vietnamese cuisine.
My husband and I decided to place a pre-paid telephone order for the spring rolls and a few of their other items this past Thursday around the dinner hour. We were informed that our selections would be ready in about 15 minutes.
After arriving at the restaurant, we easily found a space in the rather small, sometimes crowded parking lot. Our food was bagged and ready on a table in front of the counter, and the person at the register thanked us for our support as we departed with our meals.
The menu
Bamboo Pho & Tea lists a range of Vietnamese cuisine on its manageable menu. Appetizers include deep fried egg rolls, shrimp rolls and the aforementioned spring rolls, with protein choices like grilled shrimp, beef and pork.
A selection of Vietnamese sandwiches, known as Banh Mi, contain pickled daikon (radish), carrot, cucumber, scallions, cilantro and jalapeño, and customers can, once again, choose proteins like beef, chicken, pork, shrimp or tofu.
Of course, there’s also the hearty Vietnamese noodle soup, from which the establishment takes its name. Customers select their choice of protein, from rare to well-done beef, seafood, chicken, pork and meatballs, and the pho (pronounced fuh) is served, piping hot, with a side of fresh basil, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, onion, jalapeno and lime, which customers can add to their liking. There’s even a vegetarian option.
Additional dishes include vermicelli bowls served with various proteins. Fresh vegetables served alongside are lettuce, cucumber, carrots, daikon, basil, scallion and fish sauce. The same goes for a selection of rice plates, for those who prefer rice over vermicelli.
House specialties include lo mein and fried rice with the customer’s choice of protein. Bamboo Pho & Tea also offers a honey sesame chicken dish, a spicy honey chicken dish and honey walnut shrimp.
Beverages run the gamut, from iced tea with flavors like red rose, mango, lychee and kiwi, to smoothies with ingredients like jackfruit, mango, avocado and taro. A selection of milk tea is listed, with ingredients like coconut, lychee, matcha, passion fruit and mango.
Our dishes
As mentioned, I enjoy the spring rolls with grilled shrimp. Grilling the shrimp results in a deeper flavor that isn’t easily found elsewhere. For $5.75, you can’t beat the price, which averages around $9 in the area.
For those who have yet to try this item, spring rolls are generally basil, protein, julienned vegetables like carrots and cucumber, and vermicelli wrapped in chewy rice paper made with rice, water and salt and served with a peanut dipping sauce.
The peanut dipping sauce can contain soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, ginger, peanut butter, garlic and red pepper flakes. A good peanut sauce, in my opinion, is on the creamy side, and Bamboo Pho & Tea hits the mark. I’ve had some that were too thin in consistency and therefore not quite right for dipping.
I like the dipping sauce so much that I am always found wanting more. The small side cup was only about three-fourths full, which was a little disappointing because I ran out of sauce a little too soon. I suppose it wouldn’t hurt to ask for two next time — an upcharge would certainly be in order since the price is so reasonable.
Another pet peeve of mine has to do with technique. Spring rolls need to be rolled tight. Bamboo Pho & Tea does that well; not everyone does and it’s not an easy feat. I know, because I’ve tried to roll them myself and it’s tricky, so now I rely upon others to do that for me.
I also have to mention that my grilled chicken skewers ($3.75) were nicely seasoned, tender and enjoyable.
My husband ordered the vermicelli bowl, known as Thit Heo Nuong, which was served with grilled pork, a deep-fried egg roll and a side of fish sauce. He said he enjoyed the mild citrusy flavor of the lemongrass-infused pork and the fresh vegetables served with the vermicelli.
I intend to return for my regular order of spring rolls, but would also be interested in trying the lo mein and perhaps the honey sesame chicken, which looked great in the pictures I’ve seen on Yelp.
This family-owned establishment is currently subsisting on takeout, so it might be a good time to give it a try. They are offering delivery for $3 and 10% off your entire bill during the pandemic.
