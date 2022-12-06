Discerning Diner: Bacco West is an exceptional all-around choice in Hampden Township

Back in July, Harrisburg’s Bacco restaurant brought its traditional Sicilian cuisine to the West Shore, opening Bacco West at 5523 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township.

The restaurant is in a tight corner spot approaching the Route 581 interchange, but it is well worth the effort to negotiate the traffic.

While the building doesn’t look large on the outside, there are plenty of tables inside, along with bar seating. In better weather, there’s also patio seating. When we arrived on a Friday afternoon, we were shown to a table immediately and presented with menus. That was characteristic of the stellar service we experienced during the whole visit.

In addition to the typical field greens and Caesar salads, Bacco’s menu offers a caprese salad, baby spinach salad and a bravo salad, which is made of arugula, avocado, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan and salmoriglio dressing.

Our lunch started at the small plates menu. The menu includes seafood favorites like New Zealand green mussels, clams in a shell, fried calamari, shrimp cocktail and frita mista (fried shrimp and calamari). We opted for the tomato and basil bruschetta and the oven roasted Brussels sprouts. The bruschetta, served on crispy slices of baguette, was delicious, but the combination of tomatoes, onions, basil, garlic, balsamic and olive oil wasn’t particularly remarkable.

But, the Brussels sprouts? I would have been happy with Bacco West on the basis of the roasted vegetable alone. The olive oil, sea salt and parmesan combined for an irresistible taste in the roasted sprouts that arrived at the table in a cast iron pan.

Moving on from the small plates, the entrée menu features everything from pasta dishes like the ravioli of the day and lasagna to ribeye steak, shrimp scampi and grilled salmon. Chicken dishes include chicken alfredo, chicken piccata and the chicken marsala, which my sister selected. Mushrooms and marsala wine sauce covered a healthy portion of chicken and linguini.

I opted for the eggplant parmesan. This entrée, too, was larger than I expected. The breaded slice of eggplant was cooked to perfection with the homemade marinara sauce adding a tangy accent to the dish.

Bacco West is known for its brick oven pizzas as well, but I’ll have to save that for another trip. The options are impressive and eclectic. There’s the margherita pizza with its crushed tomato, olive oil, basil and mozzarella cheese that comes about as close to a classic plain pizza as you can get here. Some of the more intriguing combinations include the fig pizza, which features a fig marmalade, prosciutto di parma and gorgonzola; or the avocado, which features olive oil, smoked gouda cheese, cherry tomato, arugula and avocado.

For those who want to top their meals off with a drink, Bacco West keeps it in the Keystone State. Beers come from Ever Grain Brewing, Yuengling, New Trail Brewing Co. and Troegs. The cider is sourced from Wyndridge Farm and the mixed drinks are made from spirits from Pennsylvania distilleries. The wine hits especially close to home as it is Bacco’s own private label.

Bacco West is an exceptional all-around choice for those looking for anything from a casual lunch while Christmas shopping to an elegant dinner for a special event.