Discerning Diner: B&L Caribbean Cafe brings the tropics to Carlisle

There are two things you can expect when you enter B&L Caribbean Cafe.

The first is the spicy aroma that fills the small space.

The second, if owner Bryan Landers is behind the counter, is a friendly greeting befitting a man who considers himself an ambassador for his home of St. Lucia, an island in the Eastern Caribbean.

The cuisine from that island is the centerpiece of B&L Caribbean Cafe, which opened last September at 10 W. Pomfret St., in Carlisle.

The cafe is the latest step in the evolution of Landers’ business. He and his wife, Latoya, started with a hot dog cart parked at local businesses to catch hungry lunch crowds. He graduated to a food truck that has quickly become a staple at local events like Shippensburg’s Corn Festival and the outdoor movies hosted by the Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center last summer.

Now, people who first came to love Landers’ cooking out in the community are finding their way to the tiny cafe nestled within a row of shops.

The cafe was empty when I walked in during one lunch hour last week. At first, I was concerned. Obviously, an empty restaurant at lunchtime isn’t what you want to see downtown, but I need not have worried. Within minutes, the tables were filled and a take-out order was being prepared.

With each new arrival, Landers called out a greeting and asked if it was the customer’s first time there. If it was, they were treated to an explanation of the menu from top to bottom. It didn’t take long because Landers has kept the menu simple with options like jerk chicken, the spiciest item on the menu that he grills fresh each morning in the courtyard out back, or the pulled pork and macaroni and cheese that he added to the menu thanks to its popularity on the food cart.

Those with more daring tastes - at least to Cumberland Valley sensibilities - can try the ox tail or the curry goat and maybe add a side of sweet plantains.

Menu items are available as singles or as small or large platters. Every platter comes with rice and beans and a choice of additional sides.

I settled on a small curry chicken platter and chose coco bread as my additional side. The chicken was tender with a spicy bite that wasn’t overwhelming. It was served alongside a generous side of rice and beans that were less spicy than I would have expected. The serving of coco bread filled a small plate. Served warm, the bread is most easily described as a lighter, fluffier version of Hawaiian rolls.

The taste of the islands doesn’t stop with the food itself. Island soft drinks and coconut water are also available. I went with the coconut water, but kicked myself later for not trying the locally-made lemonade or passion fruit drink.

I’ll try one the next time I visit B&L Caribbean Cafe. If the friendly, island atmosphere isn’t enough to draw you back, the challenge to try other options on the menu certainly will.

