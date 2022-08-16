Discerning Diner: Aya Japanese Steakhouse serves hibachi, sushi options

The last time I was in a business that occupied the corner space at the Carlisle Marketplace on South Spring Garden Street is likely that I was returning a VHS tape to the video rental store that used to be there. I think it was West Coast Video, but that’s neither here nor there.

What is important is that in the past 11 years, Aya Japanese Steakhouse has turned that space into a popular destination for people in the mood for anything from sushi and sashimi to hibachi and tempura.

It was quiet when we went for a mid-afternoon late lunch/early dinner. Absent the flaming hibachi grill at that time of day, the most striking feature of the interior was the hundreds of origami paper cranes attached to strings to form a curtain between the seating area. Seating is available in tables and booths.

There are plenty of options in each section of the menu. Chicken, shrimp, steak, scallops and salmon form the foundation of the menu. Diners can select any of those meats in a dinner bento box that is served with soup, salad, white rice, vegetables tempura, shumai and a California roll.

Hibachi dinners, which include fried rice, noodles and vegetables on the side, are available with chicken, calamari, salmon, tuna, shrimp, scallops, lobster and two kinds of steak, New York Strip or Filet Mignon. All of those options are also available in hibachi combination dinners that mix and match two of the meats.

A highlight of the menu for sushi lovers would likely be the all-you-can-eat sushi option when it’s offered. Aya’s menu includes more common sushi rolls, like the California and Philadelphia roll, as well as a fairly large number of specialty rolls. The Carlisle roll, for example, features spicy tuna, scallions, crunchy tempura flakes, spicy mayo and eel sauce, topped with avocado, while the Aya Signature roll features deep-fried tuna, salmon and yellow tail, topped with tartare sauce.

I decided to go with something simple and ordered the chicken teriyaki served with clear soup, a salad and white rice. The teriyaki came sizzling on a bed of onions with a sauce that hit the perfect note between sweet and tangy. The rice and soup were both good and exactly as expected. The salad was small, served in a soup bowl, and came with the house dressing, which was difficult to describe but tended to be on the sweet side and a tad watery.

I ordered a California roll on the side. It was a good roll, but there wasn’t anything special about it to set it apart from similar rolls at other restaurants.

My sister ventured into the combination dinner and was served with a large plate of rice, chicken, shrimp, vegetables, steak and noodles – all of which were declared to be delicious, especially the sauce. There was plenty on the platter for a box to take home or for two people to possibly share.

Overall, Aya is another addition to our “special occasions” list since the prices are a little higher than we normally might do on a weeknight. With quick service and plenty of options, it’s a good bet that a special occasion might come up sooner rather than later.