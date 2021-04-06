Discerning Diner: Authentic Puerto Rican cuisine served in downtown Carlisle

Anyone who knows me also knows that I’m a mofongo fan. I was introduced to the Puerto Rican dish by way of Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown,” where he waxed lyrical about the signature dish of the island.

For those unfamiliar with mofongo, it is made with fried plantains and chicharrón, otherwise known as pork rinds, mashed in a wooden pilón with salt, garlic and olive oil. The resulting “mound,” for lack of a better word, is then served with fried meat, or chicken broth, which seeps into the plantain mash and results in a satisfying, filling, tasty, stick-to-your-ribs dish.

I usually need to travel rather far afield to get my mofongo fix, so when I learned that I could order it at Lizardi’s, located at 204 N. Hanover St., in Carlisle, I was both pleased for the convenience, but also concerned about my waistline. Oh well, as they say, you only live once.

When my husband and I arrived at the noon hour on Saturday, we noticed a few people in the small dining area waiting for takeout and an additional group ordering their meals to be enjoyed outside at a table in a small, shaded space adjacent to the building.

In the ordering area were about eight or nine stools and a counter where customers could eat, or simply wait for takeout.