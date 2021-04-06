Discerning Diner: Authentic Puerto Rican cuisine served in downtown Carlisle

Anyone who knows me also knows that I’m a mofongo fan. I was introduced to the Puerto Rican dish by way of Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown,” where he waxed lyrical about the signature dish of the island.
For those unfamiliar with mofongo, it is made with fried plantains and chicharrón, otherwise known as pork rinds, mashed in a wooden pilón with salt, garlic and olive oil. The resulting “mound,” for lack of a better word, is then served with fried meat, or chicken broth, which seeps into the plantain mash and results in a satisfying, filling, tasty, stick-to-your-ribs dish.
I usually need to travel rather far afield to get my mofongo fix, so when I learned that I could order it at Lizardi’s, located at 204 N. Hanover St., in Carlisle, I was both pleased for the convenience, but also concerned about my waistline. Oh well, as they say, you only live once.
When my husband and I arrived at the noon hour on Saturday, we noticed a few people in the small dining area waiting for takeout and an additional group ordering their meals to be enjoyed outside at a table in a small, shaded space adjacent to the building.
In the ordering area were about eight or nine stools and a counter where customers could eat, or simply wait for takeout.
After ordering, we retreated to the small dining area, comprised of four tables and a rather large chalkboard where customers can take the time to write what’s on their mind. During our visit, the board was filled with missives like “God bless you always” and “small, but tasty,” written solely in Spanish.
If you have difficulty reading Spanish, you may want to rely on your trusty phone to translate the menu. I had no trouble choosing my meal, because I had my sights set on mofongo, as did my husband.
Lizardi’s two-sided menu includes a selection of appetizers, like fried cheese (queso frito), onion rings, (aros de cebolla) and fried shrimp (camorones empanados).
The signature dish of the island is served several ways: with chicken, pork, steak, shrimp and octopus. Customers can further customize their mofongo with a choice of several salsas, from a Creole sauce called Criolla, to a garlic sauce known as ajilio, and the mojo isleno. Translated as “islander sauce,” it’s a combination of onions, tomato sauce, olives, cilantro and bay leaf.
A sandwich section lists ingredients like pollo (chicken), tripleta (steak, pork, ham), pernil (ham), pavo (turkey) and plantano (plantains).
Pollo, or chicken, is also served several ways. Customers can order it grilled (pechuga a la plancha), or stuffed with ingredients like plantains and cream cheese (amarille y queso crema).
Sides include items like sauteed vegetables (vegetales salteados), french fries (papas fritas) and rice and beans (arroz y habichuelas).
If you have a little one tagging along, it might be helpful to know that Lizardi’s offers hamburgers and fries (hamburguesa y papas fritas) and chicken nuggets and fries (nuggets y papas fritas), each for $6.
We waited for a half hour for our meals, so If you’re pressed for time, I suggest that you call ahead for your order. The nachos, served with a delicious fresh salsa, took the edge off our appetite while we waited. When we received our food, my steaming, hot chicken mofongo with garlic sauce ($10) was presented in a wooden bowl, while his fried pork version ($10) was served on a dish, with the tomato-like creole sauce served on the side.
My husband, who has also had mofongo at other places, was very pleased with his selection and said everything tasted bright and fresh. I, too, enjoyed my dish and it certainly met my expectations. I particularly enjoyed the intense garlic flavor.
Mofongo is a dish that is difficult to stop eating once you start, but sometimes you must. I couldn’t finish mine, and I recalled from experience that it really doesn’t reheat well, so do keep this in mind if you order it.
And, if, by chance, you save room for dessert, Lizardi’s offers tiramisu, cheese flan, vanilla flan and chocolate cake (bizcocho de chocolate).
I’m happy that Lizardi’s has joined the Carlisle community to give us yet another cuisine option from which to choose and am more than delighted that my mofongo fix is now just a short drive away.
Up Next: Caffe 101 in Boiling Springs