Discerning Diner: Al’s Pizza & Pub offers variety of food and drink

When I made the decision to visit Al’s for this column, I was shocked to learn that I haven’t visited the eatery in quite some time, according to an employee who informed me that the bar adjacent to the main dining room was installed six years ago. This was just one of the surprises I encountered when I visited Al’s Pizza & Pub last Saturday.
I also learned that you can nab quite the bargain here.
For those unfamiliar with the location of Al’s, it is housed in a strip mall in Summerdale, which formerly had Kmart as its anchor store. That building is now being prepped for Tractor Supply Co.
What customers will notice first upon entering Al’s are the refrigerators full of cold beer to-go. Those who enjoy beer on tap may be interested that Al’s has 44 of them. Also in the libation department, there are SpringGate Vineyard wine and hard cider selections located near the register that can be purchased for $12. Not only do they have handles to tote them easily to a picnic, but they also have a tap located on the front of the package.
Last Saturday during the lunch hour, we stood in a short line to place our orders. I chose a stuffed cheesesteak slice ($4), and my husband opted for the Italian wedding soup ($5) and a cheeseburger sub ($8.50).
We chose a seat in the smaller seating area near the bar. Al’s dining room décor is rather nondescript, with taupe tables and black chairs in a dark carpeted area. More up to date is the bar area, with an attractive wooden bar seating at least a dozen customers, along with a tin ceiling and wood-paneled walls.
Al’s menu is quite extensive, from appetizers like buffalo wings, sausage and peppers and fried dill pickles. The homemade soup of the day when we visited was Italian wedding soup and she-crab. Those craving a salad have a total of 19 from which to choose. Among them are taco, Greek, Cobb and Caesar.
Pizzas are made every which way: stuffed, Neapolitan, pan, gluten free, vegan and something one rarely sees around here: Chicago deep dish. There are also 22 “specialty pizzas” listed on the menu, from the dreaded “Hawaiian,” to bacon cheeseburger, vegetarian dream, eggplant parm, chicken Cordon Bleu and the “Hot, hot, hot pizza,” topped with pepperoni, bell peppers, jalapeno peppers, onions and fresh garlic.
They even have dessert pizzas with fruit like cherry, apple, peach, strawberry and blueberry. Those who enjoy flatbread pizzas will have a choice of six, with selections like Reuben, seafood pesto and grilled veggie.
Stromboli and calzones are also listed on the menu, with ingredients like chicken, ham and cheese, steak and onions and an Italian boli, with pepperoni, ham, capicola, salami and cheese.
Dinners are served with garlic bread and a small salad and include chicken and veal parmesan, chicken cacciatore, eggplant parmesan, veal marsala, crab cakes, fish and chips and a dish called Chicken Veneziana, comprised of chicken, snow peas, mushrooms and ham in a white wine sauce, served with a side of pasta.
Speaking of pasta, there are plenty of choices there, too. Patrons can pick from about two dozen, ranging from simple spaghetti and meatballs, to baked ziti, lobster ravioli, penne arrabiatta, lasagna and even pasta jambalaya.
Sandwiches, along with hot subs, cold subs and wraps, are served in a variety of iterations. There’s even a daily special featuring a half cold sub with a cup of soup or fries. I always appreciate when eateries offer a half sandwich with a side for those who want to try two menu selections without leaving stuffed.
Al’s also offers a children’s menu offers items like cheeseburgers and fries, mac and cheese and spaghetti, all for $7 or less.
Service was quick; the food took less than 15 minutes to hit our table and the gentleman who brought it to our table was very pleasant and made us feel like we were valued customers.
My husband said that his cheeseburger sub was good and hearty. He especially enjoyed the Italian wedding soup made with plenty of acini de pepe. “It was seasoned nicely and the small meatballs were tasty and plentiful. It was very filling,” he said.
I particularly enjoyed my stuffed pizza and it, too, was filling. In fact, I took half home, which is why you could technically eat here for $2 a meal. Though, when I decided to heat it up for lunch the next day, I discovered that it was gone. Evidently it was tempting to someone else in my household. I’ll give you a hint. He’s the one with the big appetite.
Those who enjoy ending their meals on a sweet note can choose from two of my favorites: peanut butter pie and carrot cake. There’s also chocolate cake with peanut butter icing, chocolate cake, cheesecake and a caramel pretzel brownie, all for less than $4.25, making dessert a bargain too.
For those with families, Al’s can’t be beat for good food at a good price, and chances are, you’ll have leftovers the next day as well. Just be sure to put your name on them before stashing them away in the refrigerator.
Next Up: Cold Springs Inn and Brewery in Monroe Township