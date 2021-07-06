Discerning Diner: Al’s Pizza & Pub offers variety of food and drink

When I made the decision to visit Al’s for this column, I was shocked to learn that I haven’t visited the eatery in quite some time, according to an employee who informed me that the bar adjacent to the main dining room was installed six years ago. This was just one of the surprises I encountered when I visited Al’s Pizza & Pub last Saturday.

I also learned that you can nab quite the bargain here.

For those unfamiliar with the location of Al’s, it is housed in a strip mall in Summerdale, which formerly had Kmart as its anchor store. That building is now being prepped for Tractor Supply Co.

What customers will notice first upon entering Al’s are the refrigerators full of cold beer to-go. Those who enjoy beer on tap may be interested that Al’s has 44 of them. Also in the libation department, there are SpringGate Vineyard wine and hard cider selections located near the register that can be purchased for $12. Not only do they have handles to tote them easily to a picnic, but they also have a tap located on the front of the package.

Last Saturday during the lunch hour, we stood in a short line to place our orders. I chose a stuffed cheesesteak slice ($4), and my husband opted for the Italian wedding soup ($5) and a cheeseburger sub ($8.50).