Discerning Diner: Akitas in Lemoyne offers authentic Japanese specialties

These days one can never be sure whether or not a restaurant is allowing “dine in” services, so instead of checking websites, which may be outdated, I pick up the phone to call ahead first and plan accordingly.
This Sunday afternoon, I gave Akitas in Lemoyne a ring and an employee informed me that they would be offering takeout only for the foreseeable future. I was disappointed, since the restaurant is a nice place to relax while enjoying Japanese specialties like sushi, hibachi and sashimi. Later that day I phoned the eatery again to place my order. This time an employee failed to pick up, so I left a message with my selections and a phone number on voicemail, before waiting a half hour to head out to the establishment.
When I arrived at the restaurant, they had yet to retrieve my message from the answering machine, so I placed the order in person and in 10 minutes was on my way.
The 6-year-old restaurant, which started out in the State Street Plaza before moving to the corner of 834 Market St., in Lemoyne, offers appetizers like protein-packed steamed soybeans called edamame, steamed dumplings known as gyoza and more familiar fare like calamari and egg rolls.
Sushi rolls are abundant, and customers can choose from among cooked, deep fried and special rolls made with ingredients like crab, salmon, eel, tuna, avocado, mango, fish eggs, white fish, shrimp and more.
Akitas also features a hibachi section comprised of proteins like shrimp, chicken and steak, cooked with zucchini, onion, broccoli and mushrooms and served with fried or steamed rice.
Finally, there’s the tried-and-true fried rice and lo mein, along with several sashimi dishes. Those who are unfamiliar with the difference between sashimi and sushi may find it interesting to learn that sashimi is loosely translated as “pierced body” and sashimi-grade fish is some of the highest quality seafood. It is caught on a single line, rather than a net and is killed and iced immediately, which is why sashimi is priced higher than the sushi selections.
For the start of our meal, my husband and I decided to share the steamed dumplings commonly offered at Japanese restaurants. The gyoza ($6.49) contains ground meat and vegetables. My husband chose the shrimp hibachi ($9.99) for his main course, and I decided on the raw special roll known as the “New Year Roll,” for no other reason than the fact that we all likely looking forward to bidding goodbye to 2020. Well, that and the fact that I like tuna and those little, special “crunchies” (often tempura flakes) included on some sushi, and this roll fit the bill ($11.99).
First up were the gyoza. Both my husband and I have eaten these quite often in various restaurants and we both agreed that these were lighter than most we’ve had, with a milder flavor than usual, so that not one flavor took precedence over the other. In some establishments, there’s a pungent taste of garlic in gyoza, but not in the ones served at Akitas.
Along those same lines, the shrimp hibachi was lightly seasoned and was comprised of about a dozen small shrimp cooked with a medley of zucchini, onion, broccoli and mushroom, with a generous side of plain brown rice. My red and white “New Year Roll” tasted very fresh, and the strips of red and white fish made for a lovely presentation.
For those who have yet to try sushi, I recommend the deep fried, cooked rolls first — Akitas offers eight of them with ingredients like white fish, fried lobster, shrimp and salmon.
If you’re a fan of Japanese cuisine, you may want to give Akitas a try. It may interest you to know that owner Michael Li trained in Beijing at a five-star international hotel and various other restaurants in our area before branching out on his own. You may also want to try his new place — Kanagawa in Mechanicsburg, which opened in summer 2019. That restaurant, however, is currently closed due to COVID-19, but is expected to open in the future.
Next Up: Lunch at Home Slice at Walden in Silver Spring Township
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!