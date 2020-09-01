Discerning Diner: Akitas in Lemoyne offers authentic Japanese specialties

Akitas also features a hibachi section comprised of proteins like shrimp, chicken and steak, cooked with zucchini, onion, broccoli and mushrooms and served with fried or steamed rice.

Finally, there’s the tried-and-true fried rice and lo mein, along with several sashimi dishes. Those who are unfamiliar with the difference between sashimi and sushi may find it interesting to learn that sashimi is loosely translated as “pierced body” and sashimi-grade fish is some of the highest quality seafood. It is caught on a single line, rather than a net and is killed and iced immediately, which is why sashimi is priced higher than the sushi selections.

For the start of our meal, my husband and I decided to share the steamed dumplings commonly offered at Japanese restaurants. The gyoza ($6.49) contains ground meat and vegetables. My husband chose the shrimp hibachi ($9.99) for his main course, and I decided on the raw special roll known as the “New Year Roll,” for no other reason than the fact that we all likely looking forward to bidding goodbye to 2020. Well, that and the fact that I like tuna and those little, special “crunchies” (often tempura flakes) included on some sushi, and this roll fit the bill ($11.99).