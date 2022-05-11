Curtain Up: 'Winter's Tale' brings hope to annual Shakespeare in the Park in Harrisburg

Ask Gamut Theatre Group’s Clark Nicholson for one word to describe the past two years and he doesn’t hesitate: Challenging.

“We had to adjust in so many different ways,” Nicholson, Gamut’s artistic director, said of the pandemic-induced slowdown that nearly crippled live theater. “How were we going to keep getting our people paid? How were we going to attract an audience and keep them safe? It was a scary and confusing period for us.”

But with the advent of vaccines, safety protocols and other treatments that have made COVID-19 more survivable, Nicholson has a new descriptor in mind.

“The word now is ‘rebirth,’” he said. “That means getting back to what it means to be normal. This year, we are going back to full-scale productions with full casts. We’re getting back to where we were.”

One of the first signs of that will be the return of one of Gamut’s signature events, the annual Free Shakespeare in the Park production in Harrisburg’s Reservoir Park. This year’s selection, which will be offered (yes, for free) from June 3-19 in the park’s bandshell, is one of Shakespeare’s lesser known plays, “The Winter’s Tale.”

Gamut last produced this play in 2003, and its return in the summer of 2022 is not coincidental. Nicholson sees clear parallels between the COVID pandemic and Shakespeare’s tale, one of the last the Bard wrote.

“It’s an odd play,” he said. “It starts out as a tragedy, then becomes almost a comedy.”

The first half is dark, with the death of a queen, an infant princess abandoned in the wilderness, and a mad king on the throne. The second, which occurs 16 years later, focuses on that infant, who survived and is now a happy young woman growing up in a farming community.

This transition from tragedy to happy ending is handled expertly by Shakespeare, but the abrupt change in tone may be a bit of a jolt to some in the audience. Nicholson thinks it may also remind them of the trail left by the COVID pandemic, starting with a tale of almost unbroken woe and ending with the promise of better days ahead.

It has been a constant battle for Gamut and other live theaters to simply survive in the midst of a health crisis that has claimed nearly a million American lives in a little more than two years.

But now Gamut, which next year will mark its 30th anniversary, is once again pushing forward.

“This play was picked by design,” Nicholson said. “I wanted to offer hope.”

Comedy

Speaking of somewhat obscure plays — if any Neil Simon work can really be described as such — Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg is preparing to stage “Come Blow Your Horn,” which was the prolific Simon’s very first play.

The comedy, which premiered on Broadway in 1961 and ran for 678 performances, allowed Simon to leave his TV writing gig and become a full-time playwright. While this little gem is very funny at times, it has generally not been considered the equal of later Simon works such as “The Odd Couple,” “Barefoot in the Park” and “Broadway Bound.”

“Come Blow Your Horn” tells the story of Buddy, an innocent young man who leaves his parents’ home to move in with his older brother, a ladies’ man named Alan.

The story takes an unexpected turn when Alan realizes he actually loves one of the several women he is dating, and so falls apart when she leaves him. Buddy, meanwhile, is fast becoming a playboy in his own right. In a way, each wants what the other had.

LTM’s production opens on May 20 and runs through June 5.

'Moonlight and Magnolias'

“Gone With the Wind” is recognized today as one of the greatest films ever made, but getting there was a comedy of errors with a little luck thrown in.

Oyster Mills Playhouse’s newest production, the farce-like “Moonlight and Magnolias,” takes the audience back to 1939, when legendary film producer David O. Selznick realized the in-production film, based on Margaret Mitchell’s best-selling novel, was a hot mess in need of a comprehensive reworking.

So with only five days to right the ship, Selznick fired the director and pried director Victor Fleming loose from the set of “The Wizard of Oz” to take over. The two men, along with famed script doctor Ben Hecht and an assistant named Miss Poppenghul, undertake a marathon revision.

Complicating matters is the fact that Hecht has not read Mitchell’s epic Civil War book, so Fleming and Selznick act it out for him while the phone rings constantly with calls from the likes of Vivien Leigh, Louis B. Mayer and Ed Sullivan.

This 2004 play by Irish writer Ron Hutchinson is based on real events but is played in a farcical manner with some serious overtones regarding anti-Semitism in Hollywood. Oyster Mills’ show opens Friday and runs through May 29.

NOTE: Area theaters continue to take precautions to protect actors, staff and audience members from COVID-19. Check theater websites for the latest updates on protocols and safety guidelines.

