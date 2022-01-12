Curtain Up: 'Trolls' hit the stage

In a time when hugging can carry certain risks, area children can enjoy a vicarious embrace at “Trolls Live!,” a colorful touring production that will visit Hershey Theatre for two days next week.

This all-new musical is based on “Trolls,” a 2017 animated film from Dreamworks that featured the voices of Justin Timberlake and others. Although plot and music for “Trolls Live!” are new, familiar characters such as Poppy, Branch and Cloud Guy are very much part of this high-energy show.

Hugging is central to the plot, as the Trolls’ beloved Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. To save it, they must throw a toe-tapping party in Troll Village, complete with singing, dancing, rainbows and glitter. The show spills over into the audience, as well.

Five performances will be offered during a two-day visit to Hershey on Jan. 22 and 23. The G-rated show is aimed at children ages 4-11, but is designed to be enjoyable for older children and parents as well. The show was developed by VStar Entertainment Group in partnership with Nickelodeon.

The tour has had issues with COVID-19 over the past two years, being forced to cancel or postpone performances. The Hershey performances remained on the theater’s schedule as of midweek.

Staged drama

In “The Lion in Winter,” Eleanor of Aquitaine spends most of her time in prison — albeit a mostly silk-lined one — but she does get out for the holidays in 1183.

Unfortunately, she has to spend that Christmas with her despised husband, England’s King Henry II. He’s the reason she’s been imprisoned for a decade, having raised an army in an attempt to unseat him from the throne.

As Eleanor, the world’s wealthiest woman, puts it, “Every family has its ups and downs.”

In “The Lion in Winter,” on stage starting Friday at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg, Henry has gathered his fractious family at a French castle for a momentous decision: Which member of the Plantagenet family will succeed him as ruler of the British Empire?

In this superbly written play from 1966 by James Goldman, the family gathers at a castle in Anjou, France, to participate in ever-escalating — and dangerous — rounds of gamesmanship as Henry looks to choose among sons Richard, Geoffrey and John. Also on hand is the king of France, Philip II, and his half-sister Alais, who was once betrothed to Richard but is now the mistress of Henry.

It’s a complicated royal stew filled with clever dialogue, rampant greed and underhanded maneuvers, all based on actual events. The original play earned Rosemary Harris a Tony Award for her performance as Eleanor, and a critically acclaimed film version featuring Peter O’Toole and Katharine Hepburn won Goldman an Academy Award for Best Screenplay.

LTM’s production runs through Jan. 30.

Murder mystery

One way to battle winter doldrums is with a good old-fashioned murder mystery, and no one delivers those better than “Queen of Crime” Agatha Christie and her elderly detective, Miss Marple.

In “A Murder is Announced,” which opens Jan. 21 at Oyster Mill Playhouse, the killer announces his (or her) intentions from the beginning, starting with an announcement in the local newspaper listing both the time and place of a future murder. The site is a Victorian mansion in the village of Little Paddocks, owned by an elderly woman named Letitia Blacklock.

When a death in fact occurs at the appointed time and place, Miss Marple is soon involved in the investigation. She finds a devious plot at work as she unravels the truth about the killing. The last-act reveal is a classic that has been imitated many times since.

“A Murder is Announced,” written by Christie in 1950, was promoted as her 50th novel. It features a large cast of oddball characters, including villagers who simply show up to watch as events unfold, making it a challenge to follow the twists and turns that lead to murder.

Oyster Mill’s production, directed by Aliza Bardfield, will run through Feb. 6.

Area theaters continue to take precautions to protect actors, staff and audience from COVID-19. Most are requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to enter the theater, and mask-wearing is either required or strongly suggest. Children too young to be vaccinated may not be admitted. Performances may be postponed or canceled, possibly on short notice. Check theater websites for the latest updates on their show schedules, coronavirus protocols and safety guidelines.

