The musical “Hadestown” has proven to be a survivor.

In development for more than a decade, Vermont playwright Anais Mitchell’s work has survived numerous challenges, including a Broadway shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that lasted for more than a year.

But the show found an audience despite the adversities, running for more than 900 performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre and winning eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

Now a touring production of the show is traveling the United States, and will make a stop at Hershey Theatre early next month.

Mitchell’s musical, developed in 2006, took the long way to the Great White Way, being extensively rewritten and revamped following its premiere in the town of Barre, Vermont.

The show uses elements of Greek myth — particularly the love story of Orpheus and Eurydice — and places them in a hellish industrial landscape. Eurydice travels to Hadestown in search of food and warmth, but become a prisoner of Hades until Orpheus comes to attempt to rescue her.

The touring production is scheduled to be on stage in Hershey April 4-9.

Irish playwright

Among Irish literary figures, a group that includes Oscar Wilde and George Bernard Shaw, the name John Millington Synge may not be the first to spring to mind.

That’s not altogether fair for a playwright whose work “The Playboy of the Western World” once sparked riots in Dublin. Other works include “The Well of the Saints” (1905) and “The Tinker’s Wedding” (1909).

Now Harrisburg’s Gamut Theatre is staging “Thistle & Salt,” which combines two of Synge’s one-act plays — “In the Shadow of the Glen” from 1903 and the following year’s “Riders to the Sea” - into one show. Both speak to the sometimes harsh realities of life in Ireland in the early 20th century.

“Riders to the Sea” has a “Saving Private Ryan” vibe as it focuses on an Aran Island widow who has lost a husband and four sons to the ocean, while “In the Shadow of the Glen” is a tragic comedy about a rain-soaked meeting at a lonely farm cottage.

Gamut’s show runs through March 19.

Southern comedy

The corn-pone conglomerate known as Jones Hope Wooten is the source of Oyster Mill Playhouse’s latest production, “The Savannah Sipping Society.”

The trio — which comprises playwrights Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten — have cranked out two dozen popular Southern comedies, including “Dearly Beloved,” “Christmas Belles” and “The Red Velvet Cake War.”

Combined, their zany plays have been featured in more than 7,300 productions and 50,000 performances, mainly in America’s community and regional theaters.

“The Savannah Sipping Society,” from 2016, focuses on four middle-aged women who bond during an impromptu happy hour and resolve to rediscover their zest for life. Over a period of six months, the women often stumble in hilarious fashion but find the support they need from one another and the occasional cocktail.

Oyster Mill’s production opens Friday and continues through March 26 at the community theater near Enola.