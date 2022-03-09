Curtain Up: Tour brings 'Fiddler' to Hershey

From 1964-72, “Fiddler on the Roof” sang and danced its way into America’s heart, becoming the longest-running show in Broadway history with 3,242 performances, a distinction it held until being displaced by “Grease” (3,388) in 1980.

Even today, “Fiddler” ranks 17th on the all-time list, although it trails current leader “The Phantom of the Opera (13,509 performances and counting) by a considerable margin.

Now an acclaimed touring production is proving that this tale of Jewish villagers trying to survive in Russia during the early 20th century still resonates with audiences.

That tour is scheduled to arrive at Hershey Theatre next week, running from Tuesday through March 20 at the historic theater in Derry Township.

The show features unforgettable songs by Jerry Bock (music) and Sheldon Harnick (lyrics), a list that includes “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Sunrise, Sunset.” The music is set against a heartfelt book by Joseph Stein that centers on a Jewish milkman and his five marriageable daughters as they wrestle with life’s challenges.

The original Broadway show earned nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

The touring production is directed by Bartlett Sher, himself a Tony winner for his 2008 revival of “South Pacific.” His fresh look at “Fiddler” features lavish dance sequences from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins.

Diary reading

Another well-known tale involving difficult Jewish history makes its annual appearance at Open Stage, with a staged reading of “The Diary of Anne Frank.”

This true story, set during the Holocaust of World War II, follows the lives and deaths of a Jewish family who hid from the Nazis for more than two years in the Netherlands. The tragic story emerges from the pen of young Anne, who was just 13 when she began to keep her diary about her family’s ultimately futile efforts to stay hidden from the Nazis.

“In her diary, Anne wrote that in spite of everything, she still believed that people are really good at heart,” Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon said. “What a beautiful and crushing sentiment. The staff at Open Stage is committed to telling Anne’s important and tragic story year after year.”

The one-night-only reading on March 17 also will feature “Anne Frank: A Private Photo Album,” an exhibit of family photographs taken by Otto Frank, Anne’s father and the only known survivor of the Frank family.

The photo exhibit, which is free to the public, will remain open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. through April 9.

English fantasy

Author Virginia Woolf generally pulled no punches in her writing, but in her 1928 novel “Orlando” she also displayed a talent for parody and fantasy.

Gamut Theatre Group will launch a production of “Orlando” on Saturday that will run through March 27 at its theater in downtown Harrisburg.

The show, adapted from Woolf’s novel “Orlando: A Biography” by noted American playwright Sarah Ruhl in 2010, tells the story of an English nobleman who mysteriously changes into a woman at the age of 30 and lives on as a female for more than 300 years.

During this long life, Orlando encounters an array of farcical English characters as well as real people, including the poet Alexander Pope. Woolf’s broad satire takes direct aim at British pretentiousness in a delicious manner.

The inspiration for the title character came from an aristocratic poet and novelist named Vita Sackville-West, who was Woolf’s lover and close friend for many years. Both were members of the Bloomsbury Group, noted for its progressive views on sexuality.

The London-born Woolf, who suffered from mental illness throughout much of her life, drowned herself in an English river in 1941, at the age of 59.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0