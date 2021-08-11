Curtain Up: Totem Pole returns to live stage

At long last, Totem Pole Playhouse dives back into the business of staging live theater with a production of an old chestnut of a musical, “I Do! I Do!”
The show, helmed by new Artistic Director David Hemsley Caldwell, opens Tuesday and runs through Aug. 22 at the long-running summer theater tucked into the woods of Caledonia State Park along Route 30 in Franklin County.
“It’s an old-fashioned musical, the kind I think our audiences like,” Caldwell said. “I love the play more and more as we have rehearsed it.”
Thanks to the global pandemic that is still with us, this show will mark the first time since the summer of 2019 that Totem Pole has staged a full-blown musical in the traditional sense. The entire 2020 season was lost to the COVID-19 crisis, and this year the playhouse has been making do with outdoor concerts and movies while waiting for an all-clear to resume work on stage.
For similar reasons, the show also marks Caldwell’s return to the director’s chair after two years. “I was a little worried,” he said of finding his chops after the lengthy hiatus, “but it’s been just fine.”
Even now, the pandemic continues to make its presence felt. Unvaccinated people attending the show are asked to wear masks, and the theater plans to follow guidelines set by CDC as well as Actors Equity, the theatrical union that represents professional actors. “We are taking every precaution,” Caldwell said.
Starring in the two-person show, which charts the ups and downs of a marriage over a span of 50 years, are real-life couple Erica Stephan as Agnes and Charlie Ingram as her husband, Michael. Caldwell said he has worked with both before, which also helped to smooth the rehearsal process.
“I Do! I Do” was the brainchild by Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones, who also created the more famous musical “The Fantasticks.” This musical about two soulmates navigating the ups and downs of a long marriage also proved quite popular, though, receiving seven Tony Award nominations in 1967. The tuneful score includes the breakout song, “My Cup Runneth Over.”
If the show sounds a little familiar to longtime TPP fans, give yourselves a gold star. It was staged there in 1993, starring Patti Perkins and the redoubtable Wil Love.
Musical tribute
The area’s other professional summer theater, at Mount Gretna Playhouse in Lebanon County, is also waxing nostalgic with its latest production, a biographical and musical tribute to legendary crooner Dean Martin.
“Dino! An Evening with Dean Martin,” a one-man show which will run Aug. 26-29 at the open-air theater, is presented cabaret style during a fictional evening when a blizzard has blanketed the East Coast.
During an intimate performance, Martin entertains an audience in Cherry Hills, New Jersey, with stories about his adventures with fellow Rat Pack members such as Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., his mercurial partnership with comedian Jerry Lewis, and anecdotes about his own upbringing in an Italian-speaking family in Steubenville, Ohio.
Oh, and there's more than a few of the many great songs recorded by “The King of Cool,” such as “That’s Amore” and “Everybody Loves Somebody.”
During each show, up to a dozen patrons can take a seat on stage and enjoy a cocktail while getting an up-close view of the performance. Call the Gretna Theatre box office at 717-964-3627 for more information on the Drinks with Dean promotion.
Streaming
Oyster Mill Playhouse is not yet ready to be live on stage, but is preparing to launch a streamed production of a sweet Southern comedy, “Driving Miss Daisy,” filmed in its entirety.
The play, by Alfred Uhry, is part of a trilogy about Jewish families living in Atlanta that also included “Parade” and “The Last Night of Ballyhoo.”
“Driving Miss Daisy,” which earned a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, focuses on the evolving relationship between Daisy Werthan, an elderly Jewish woman, and Hoke Coleburn, an African-American man who is her chauffeur. Set between 1948 and 1973, Uhry’s work cleverly interlaces the often cantankerous relationship between the two with the larger civil rights struggle going on in the world outside their vehicle.
Oyster Mill’s production stars Marcie Warner as Daisy, David Payne as Hoke and Jonathan Morgan as Daisy’s son, Boolie. It is directed by Aliza Bardfield.
As local theaters ramp up again after a “intermission” that lasted more than a year, nostalgic shows like “I Do! I Do!” and “Driving Miss Daisy” are the order of the day on many stages given the silver-haired nature of the patrons who make up the bulk of their audiences. It’s a safe path to follow as theaters and audience try to get reacquainted after such a long shutdown.