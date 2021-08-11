Curtain Up: Totem Pole returns to live stage

At long last, Totem Pole Playhouse dives back into the business of staging live theater with a production of an old chestnut of a musical, “I Do! I Do!”

The show, helmed by new Artistic Director David Hemsley Caldwell, opens Tuesday and runs through Aug. 22 at the long-running summer theater tucked into the woods of Caledonia State Park along Route 30 in Franklin County.

“It’s an old-fashioned musical, the kind I think our audiences like,” Caldwell said. “I love the play more and more as we have rehearsed it.”

Thanks to the global pandemic that is still with us, this show will mark the first time since the summer of 2019 that Totem Pole has staged a full-blown musical in the traditional sense. The entire 2020 season was lost to the COVID-19 crisis, and this year the playhouse has been making do with outdoor concerts and movies while waiting for an all-clear to resume work on stage.

For similar reasons, the show also marks Caldwell’s return to the director’s chair after two years. “I was a little worried,” he said of finding his chops after the lengthy hiatus, “but it’s been just fine.”