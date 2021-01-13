Curtain Up: Totem Pole finds new artistic director

David Hemsley Caldwell has a long history at Totem Pole Playhouse, but now he is taking on what may prove to be his most challenging role yet at the long-running summer stock theater.
Caldwell has been named artistic director at the professional theater, which lost its previous leader abruptly and acrimoniously last year with the resignation of former Producing Artistic Director Rowan Joseph, who later filed a lawsuit against the theater board of directors over disputed payments.
The 54-year-old Caldwell, who first performed at Totem Pole in 1997 for a production of “Smoke on the Mountain,” has returned several times while building an impressive resume as both actor and director in many parts of the country.
He said he has long harbored the notion of leading Totem Pole, which opened in the 1950s and has featured the talents of many stars, most notably the late Jean Stapleton of “All in the Family” fame.
“When I heard Rowan had decided to leave Totem Pole, I thought, well, I’ll give it a shot,” Caldwell recalled. “And it just sort of worked out. It’s a great honor to lead this theater."
Of course, the exact course the theater will take is still a bit of an open question, given the coronavirus pandemic that continues to keep much of the nation shut down, including live theaters.
“It’s going to be a little bit strange in 2021,” Caldwell recently said by phone from his home in Ohio, where he is helping to care for his ailing father. “We’re just not sure what it’s going to be safe to do. I think we are going to have to go on a show-by-show basis.”
Totem Pole, located in Caledonia State Park in eastern Franklin County, is a professional summer stock theater that is normally closed this time of year, but the COVID-19 outbreak last year caused the playhouse to cancel its entire season for the first time in its long history.
Theater officials had been hoping to move the planned 2020 season to this summer, but that may not be possible, Caldwell admitted. He plans to arrive on site next month to begin a series of meetings with the theater’s various constituencies that will help to formulate a plan, which could include such things as outdoor shows.
“It’s very important to me that Totem Pole stay open and survive,” he said. “I feel a responsibility. We have to be careful of a our numbers, but I think we can ride this out.”
Future of theater
So far, 2021 is looking a little too much like last year for Clark Nicholson’s comfort.
As the artistic leader of Harrisburg’s Gamut Theatre Group, Nicholson has been working hard to keep the operation afloat in the age of COVID-19. But sooner or later his theater, along with many others, needs to be able to fully reopen.
“We are optimistic, cautiously let’s say,” he said, before adding with a chuckle, “But we’ve got a huge mortgage, man. We’ve got a weekly payroll to meet.”
Since the virus forced Gamut to shut down in the middle of a production of Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People” in March, Nicholson and his small band of professional actors have been exploring online productions as one means of maintaining contact with their audience.
Late last year, they even reopened the downtown theater to live audiences, operating at 25% of capacity with lots of safety protocols and a new air scrubber in place. But they were forced to shut down again after a holiday season upsurge in infections.
Technically, live theaters in Pennsylvania can now be open at 50% of capacity, but Nicholson said the most recent numbers makes that unsafe.
“Our personal risk assessment is much more stringent than the state’s,” he said. “That’s why we are closed.”
At the moment, Nicholson and his wife, Melissa, who manages the business side of Gamut, are focused on staging one of their signature events, the annual Free Shakespeare in the Park show in Harrisburg’s Reservoir Park sometime in the spring.
Last year’s outdoor production of the ancient Greek tragedy “Medea” — the first time Gamut was going to stage a play other than one by Shakespeare for the free event — fell victim to the virus.
This year they are hoping to return to the Bard with an edited version of “Hamlet” that will run about 90 minutes with a cast of seven who will double many roles.
Beyond that, things are murky.
“I’m not going to lay out a full season until we get closer to being able to say what kind of shows they can be,” he said. “There’s not really anything that’s on or off the table.”