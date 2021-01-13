Curtain Up: Totem Pole finds new artistic director

“It’s going to be a little bit strange in 2021,” Caldwell recently said by phone from his home in Ohio, where he is helping to care for his ailing father. “We’re just not sure what it’s going to be safe to do. I think we are going to have to go on a show-by-show basis.”

Totem Pole, located in Caledonia State Park in eastern Franklin County, is a professional summer stock theater that is normally closed this time of year, but the COVID-19 outbreak last year caused the playhouse to cancel its entire season for the first time in its long history.

Theater officials had been hoping to move the planned 2020 season to this summer, but that may not be possible, Caldwell admitted. He plans to arrive on site next month to begin a series of meetings with the theater’s various constituencies that will help to formulate a plan, which could include such things as outdoor shows.

“It’s very important to me that Totem Pole stay open and survive,” he said. “I feel a responsibility. We have to be careful of a our numbers, but I think we can ride this out.”

Future of theater

So far, 2021 is looking a little too much like last year for Clark Nicholson’s comfort.