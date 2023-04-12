Violet and Daisy Hilton were joined at the hip, literally.

The Hiltons were conjoined twins who became international celebrities during the Great Depression, from carnival sideshows in England to America’s burlesque and vaudeville circuits. But fame faded, and they were working as grocery clerks in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the time of their deaths.

Their often-tragic, sometimes inspirational story is at the core of “Side Show,” a somewhat obscure musical from 1997 that Theatre Harrisburg will stage at Whitaker Center later this month.

“It’s never been done here,” Theatre Harrisburg Executive Director Lorien Mahay said recently. “I think of it as this cult classic. We had actors come from all over to audition for it. People who know about it tend to love it.”

Theatre Harrisburg’s production will feature identical twins Nicole Hall and Ashley Parson, who will be “connected” via costuming during the show.

The show, done almost entirely in song, was originally created in 1997, with book and lyrics by Bill Russell and music by Henry Krueger. It tells the often tragic and sometimes touching story of two girls who were exploited for much of their lives.

“A lot of 'Side Show' is based on their real lives,” Mahay said. “It’s a sad story, really, but this is a beautifully dark, historic musical.”

The show closed on Broadway after just 91 regular performances, and a later revised version, with some new songs and a darker tone, ran for 56 performances in 2014.

Reviews were mostly positive, though, and the original show was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, although it won none. In a unique twist, Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley were co-nominees for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for their portrayal of the twins.

In real life, the British-born pair were variously called or referred to as the Siamese Twins, the Hilton Sisters, the Brighton Twins or the San Antonio Twins. The sisters performed alongside celebrities such as Bob Hope and Charlie Chaplin. Friends included Harry Houdini.

But they were eventually abandoned by their manager at a North Carolina drive-in, where they had made what would turn out to be their final public appearance. They were forced to take jobs at a nearby grocery store, where they worked the rest of their lives.

Theatre Harrisburg’s production opens April 28 and runs through May 14 at Whitaker. The director is Eric Pope.

Cinderella story

There isn’t much new about the Cinderella story, a folk tale found in a variety of cultures dating back thousands of years.

The names may change, but it’s basically the same love-at-first-sight fable: a beautiful young woman, usually poor and abused, catches the eye of a royal prince (or pharaoh or chief) in some unlikely circumstance before fleeing the scene.

It’s so embedded in the American psyche — perhaps thanks to Walt Disney’s wonderful animated film from 1950 — that a “Cinderella story” has come to mean unexpected success for someone who was overlooked.

But new touches are always possible, as can be seen in Allenberry Playhouse’s upcoming production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical rendition of the classic story about a young girl who captures the eye of a prince.

Originally written for television in 1957, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” was watched by an amazing 100 million people, or 60% of the U.S. population at the time.

Later adapted for the stage, various renditions of this show exist.

Allenberry has chosen to use the Broadway production from 2013, which features a new book by Douglas Carter Beane.

Featuring new plot twists, characters and some additional songs, the changes deal more with the historical backdrop than the love story itself, which still includes a fairy godmother, a magic pumpkin, a glass slipper — and an array of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beautiful songs.

“I hesitate to call it ‘new’ because it’s been around for 10 years,” said Dustin LeBlanc, whose Keystone Theatrics organization stages shows at Allenberry. “In this version, Cinderella opens the prince’s eyes to the injustice in his kingdom. So it’s an updated book with more modern themes.”

Allenberry’s production opens April 21 and runs through May 7.