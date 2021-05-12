Curtain Up: Theaters to resume live plays

With the COVID-19 storm seemingly receding, three stalwarts of the central Pennsylvania theater scene are planning to resume live stage performances in the next few weeks.
Allenberry Playhouse, Open Stage and Gretna Theatre, which have more than a century of theatrical experience among them, have been in hibernation for more than a year, at least as far as performing in front of a live audience.
That’s about to change.
“I’m so excited,” said Stuart Landon, artistic director at Open Stage during what may have been the downtown Harrisburg theater’s most difficult year. “We read our first rehearsal tonight and it was invigorating.”
Open Stage will offer “Over the Rainbow: The Songs of Judy Garland,” from May 28 to June 25. Gretna will open to live audiences at Mount Gretna Playhouse June 10 with “The Classics of Rodgers and Hammerstein,” featuring chamber musicians from Hershey Symphony Orchestra.
And, Allenberry will launch the Off-Broadway musical hit “The Marvelous Wonderettes” beginning on June 18.
All three theaters have experimented with various alternatives in the streaming universe during the past year, especially Open Stage. Landon says his theater plans to continue offering a variety of online programming.
But all welcome a return to their traditional presentation roots, even as certain state-mandated safety protocols related to the pandemic, including masks and distancing, are likely to remain in place, at least for now.
“As capacity limits are removed after Memorial Day, we will ease back into a larger capacity,” said Dustin LeBlanc, executive director for Keystone Theatrics, which stages shows at Allenberry.
This week LeBlanc announced an entire season of shows at Allenberry, beginning with “Wonderettes” and ending with the musical “Once” in April 2022.
LeBlanc said that for “Wonderettes,” Allenberry plans on distanced performances and an attendance limit of 100 to 125 patrons, or about half capacity.
Things will begin to change for the Monroe Township playhouse come summer.
“For ‘Grease’ in late July, we will offer some full capacity shows, but we will also offer a few socially-distanced shows,” LeBlanc said. “It is our hope to offer performance opportunities that meet the comfort levels of all returning patrons.”
At Gretna, one of the nation’s older professional summer stock theaters, the 2021 season will feature short runs for shows, generally just four shows over a long weekend.
Protecting performers on stage will also be an area of focus at all the theaters.
“We are working on casting the fewest number of performers possible for each of the shows, even the traditionally larger cast shows, and keeping the sets props, and costumes to the minimum required to give the patrons the professional experience they've come to expect,” LeBlanc said. “We are keeping rehearsal periods a bit shorter than usual and utilizing performer time in the most efficient and effective way possible.”
Check theater websites for updates on health and safety requirements as the weeks and months go by. Things could still go wrong somewhere along the way, of course, because pandemics tend to be unpredictable.