Curtain Up: Theaters to resume live plays
Curtain Up

Curtain Up: Theaters to resume live plays

Over the Rainbow

Open Stage will offer its first live on-stage performance in more than a year with “Over the Rainbow: The Songs of Judy Garland,” at the downtown Harrisburg theater from May 28 through June 25.

 courtesy of Open Stage

With the COVID-19 storm seemingly receding, three stalwarts of the central Pennsylvania theater scene are planning to resume live stage performances in the next few weeks.

Allenberry Playhouse, Open Stage and Gretna Theatre, which have more than a century of theatrical experience among them, have been in hibernation for more than a year, at least as far as performing in front of a live audience.

That’s about to change.

“I’m so excited,” said Stuart Landon, artistic director at Open Stage during what may have been the downtown Harrisburg theater’s most difficult year. “We read our first rehearsal tonight and it was invigorating.”

Open Stage will offer “Over the Rainbow: The Songs of Judy Garland,” from May 28 to June 25. Gretna will open to live audiences at Mount Gretna Playhouse June 10 with “The Classics of Rodgers and Hammerstein,” featuring chamber musicians from Hershey Symphony Orchestra.

And, Allenberry will launch the Off-Broadway musical hit “The Marvelous Wonderettes” beginning on June 18.

All three theaters have experimented with various alternatives in the streaming universe during the past year, especially Open Stage. Landon says his theater plans to continue offering a variety of online programming.

But all welcome a return to their traditional presentation roots, even as certain state-mandated safety protocols related to the pandemic, including masks and distancing, are likely to remain in place, at least for now.

“As capacity limits are removed after Memorial Day, we will ease back into a larger capacity,” said Dustin LeBlanc, executive director for Keystone Theatrics, which stages shows at Allenberry.

This week LeBlanc announced an entire season of shows at Allenberry, beginning with “Wonderettes” and ending with the musical “Once” in April 2022.

LeBlanc said that for “Wonderettes,” Allenberry plans on distanced performances and an attendance limit of 100 to 125 patrons, or about half capacity.

Things will begin to change for the Monroe Township playhouse come summer.

“For ‘Grease’ in late July, we will offer some full capacity shows, but we will also offer a few socially-distanced shows,” LeBlanc said. “It is our hope to offer performance opportunities that meet the comfort levels of all returning patrons.”

At Gretna, one of the nation’s older professional summer stock theaters, the 2021 season will feature short runs for shows, generally just four shows over a long weekend.

Protecting performers on stage will also be an area of focus at all the theaters.

“We are working on casting the fewest number of performers possible for each of the shows, even the traditionally larger cast shows, and keeping the sets props, and costumes to the minimum required to give the patrons the professional experience they've come to expect,” LeBlanc said. “We are keeping rehearsal periods a bit shorter than usual and utilizing performer time in the most efficient and effective way possible.”

Check theater websites for updates on health and safety requirements as the weeks and months go by. Things could still go wrong somewhere along the way, of course, because pandemics tend to be unpredictable.

Playbill

Allenberry Playhouse: “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” live production of hit Off-Broadway musical, June 18-27. Info: allenberry.com or 717-258-3211.

Carlisle Theatre: “Storytelling with Bongo,” educational videos for children from Players on High, on demand. Info: carlisletheatre.org or 717-258-0666.

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre: “On Your Feet,” musical story of pop stars Gloria and Emilio Estefan, live on stage through May 29. Info: dutchapple.com or 717-898-1900.

Gamut Theatre: “The Adventures of Little Red Riding Hood,” children’s theater, through Sunday. Info: gamuttheatre.org or 714-238-4111.

Gretna Theatre: “The Classics of Rodgers and Hammerstein,” live concert featuring chamber music group from Hershey Symphony Orchestra, June 10-13 at Mount Gretna Playhouse. Info: gretnatheatre.org or 717-964-3627.

Hershey Area Playhouse: “Entr’acte,” open house to celebrate reopening of the theater, 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the playhouse lawn. Info: hersheyareaplayhouse.com or 717-533-8525.

Hershey Area Playhouse: “Some Enchanted Evening,” digital production featuring the songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, streaming May 21-23. Info: hersheyareaplayhouse.com or 717-533-8525.

Open Stage: “Over the Rainbow: The Songs of Judy Garland,” return to live stage shows, May 28-June 25. Info: opentagehbg.com or 717-232-6736.

Open Stage: “Sleepy Hollow,” streaming production, May 28-29. Info: opentagehbg.com or 717-232-6736.

Oyster Mill Playhouse: “The Last Five Years,” filmed performance of 2002 Off-Broadway musical by Jason Robert Brown, video on demand June 4-13. Info: oystermill.com or 717-376-6768.

Theatre Harrisburg: 28th Awards for Distinguished Service to the Arts, honoring former Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra executive director Jeff Woodruff and TheBurg magazine, 7 p.m. June 6 at Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts. Info: theatreharrisburg.com or 717-232-5501

Totem Pole Playhouse: 2021 Fun Fest!, open house with food and entertainment, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5 with free admission. Info: totempoleplayhouse.org or 888-805-7056.

Coming Up

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre: “Beauty and the Beast,” Disney musical, live on stage June 3-July 31. Info: dutchapple.com or 717-898-1900.

Gamut Theatre: “Hamlet,” Free Shakespeare in the Park, June 4-19 in Reservoir Park, Harrisburg. Info: gamuttheatre.org or 714-238-4111.

Gretna Theatre: “The Great Dubois,” cirque-style comedy, June 24-27 at Mount Gretna Playhouse. Info: gretnatheatre.org or 717-964-3627.

Hershey Theatre: “Waitress,” touring production of Broadway musical, Nov. 23-28, Info: hersheyentertainment.com or 717-534-3405.

Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg: “Murders on West Moon Street,” mystery by Rob Urbinati, dates and times TBD due to COVID-19. Info: ltmpa.com or 717-766-0535.

Totem Pole Playhouse: “First Ladies of Country Music,” outdoor concert of country classics featuring singer CoCo Sansoni, 8:30 p.m. June 25 and 26. Info: totempoleplayhouse.org or 888-805-7056.

