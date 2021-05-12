Curtain Up: Theaters to resume live plays

But all welcome a return to their traditional presentation roots, even as certain state-mandated safety protocols related to the pandemic, including masks and distancing, are likely to remain in place, at least for now.

“As capacity limits are removed after Memorial Day, we will ease back into a larger capacity,” said Dustin LeBlanc, executive director for Keystone Theatrics, which stages shows at Allenberry.

This week LeBlanc announced an entire season of shows at Allenberry, beginning with “Wonderettes” and ending with the musical “Once” in April 2022.

LeBlanc said that for “Wonderettes,” Allenberry plans on distanced performances and an attendance limit of 100 to 125 patrons, or about half capacity.

Things will begin to change for the Monroe Township playhouse come summer.

“For ‘Grease’ in late July, we will offer some full capacity shows, but we will also offer a few socially-distanced shows,” LeBlanc said. “It is our hope to offer performance opportunities that meet the comfort levels of all returning patrons.”

At Gretna, one of the nation’s older professional summer stock theaters, the 2021 season will feature short runs for shows, generally just four shows over a long weekend.