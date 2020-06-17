Curtain Up: Theaters tap online, outdoor shows

It’s hard to keep creative types down for long, even in a time of pandemic.
With central Pennsylvania stages dark, some local theater companies are turning to a new platform — cyberspace — to connect with audiences. That includes Gamut Theatre Group’s new children’s theater series, “Once Upon an Online.”
Open Stage kicked things off last month with a multi-episode Zoom production of Tony Kushner’s AIDS-era drama “Angels in America.” Gamut and Gretna Theatre have since joined the online chorus.
A cyber show is no financial substitute for the revenue generated by a full-blown stage production, but it provides some income and a much-needed creative outlet for actors and audiences.
“People are in the homes, isolated and safe, but it’s like you are attending,” Open Stage chief Stuart Landon said. “Our actors are very excited to explore this technology.”
With the proverbial show still not going on — at least in front of a live audience — the online world has become the primary outlet for stage productions in an era of virus, masks and social distancing.
That’s true even on mighty Broadway, where legendary theaters like the Belasco and the Helen Hayes have been shut down for several months now as New York City battled the COVID-19 epidemic.
Campaigns like #sharethemicnow have brought stars together for online events. That included this past Monday’s event, #keepsharingthemic, when famous black women on Broadway took over the Instagram accounts of notable white female stars.
The show was an acknowledgement of the nation’s current uproar over the subject of racial injustice, which has spilled over onto Broadway, according to show promoter Dionne Figgins, co-founder of Broadway Serves.
“Now, more than ever, it is essential that black women, our voices and our stories, be amplified, acknowledged and respected,” Figgins said. “Black women’s voices need to be heard, and I hope that this is the first of many opportunities for us to center black women’s experiences and insights.”
And “Hamilton” fans can look forward to streaming, for the first time ever, the hugely popular 2016 Broadway hit by Lin-Manuel Miranda via Disney Plus on July 3.
As for live stage productions, the earliest possibility would appear to be September, and that’s tentative.
At Allenberry Playhouse near Boiling Springs, which reopened in 2017 after a long closure due to financial issues, this unscheduled interruption has been painful.
“We had hoped that would be the last time the historic 1949 theater would ever be dark,” said Dustin LeBlanc, artistic director for Keystone Theatrics, which stages the shows at Allenberry. “When we shut the doors in the beginning of March, we were hopeful that it would be only a short pause.”
If all goes as hoped, Allenberry will return in the fall with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
Kids shows
Summers are generally busy times at all theaters, including big-budget musicals like “Dreamcoat” and popular theater camps for youngsters.
Not this summer. At least, not in-house.
But for professional theaters like Harrisburg’s Gamut and Lebanon County’s Gretna, with paid staffs that require many thousands of dollars annually, sitting still risks financial disaster.
That’s one reason Gamut’s well-liked children’s troupe, the Popcorn Hat Players, has resumed offering shows via the web.
An example is “Sleeping Beauty: A Once Upon Online Performance,” which launched June 10 and continues with live performances online through June 27 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and 1 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets are $10 per screen access.
“When we first had to shut down due to the pandemic, I didn’t expect that we would be able to do any shows,” Gamut Executive Director Melissa Nicholson said. “But we have found a new way to do what we love, which is to entertain and enlighten children and adults alike.”
On tap is “Sleeping Beauty on Tour,” an interactive digital performance available to rent for festivals and events, and “TMI Improv: Live Online,” a virtual improv series on Zoom that premieres today at 7:30 p.m.
And Gamut has not forgotten its theater camp for kids, either, offering a Gamut Theatre Summer Virtual Academy online from July 6-31. Learn more on the Gamut web site.
Outdoor show
In the tiny Lebanon County borough of Mount Gretna, the Gretna Theatre has been staging summer stock productions since 1927. Now this year’s season has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed nearly 120,000 American lives.
Gretna Theatre is looking to take advantage of the town’s status as a nostalgic resort by staging “Drive-In,” an outdoor showing of the classic musical “42nd Street.”
The show starts at dusk Friday in Mount Gretna’s Soldier’s Field on Timber Road.
This rendition of the 1980 Tony-winning musical is a filmed live performance of a revival from 2017 that was recorded at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End.
For $25 per car, with advance registration required, patrons can watch the musical on a large inflatable screen and listen on their FM radios while remaining in their vehicles.
Admission and concessions will be handled in a contact-less manner. Two-wheeled vehicles will not be permitted.
Worth noting: the field has no restrooms.
Gretna also has an online show planned for the Fourth of July weekend, featuring a filmed live concert by the USO Show Troupe.
The show was recorded on the Gretna Theatre stage as part of the 2019 season. Ticket holders who pay $5 for streaming access can watch the 90-minute show anytime from noon on July 3 through 10 p.m. on July 5.
These days, you have to grab your theater where you can.
