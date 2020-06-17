Curtain Up: Theaters tap online, outdoor shows

Campaigns like #sharethemicnow have brought stars together for online events. That included this past Monday’s event, #keepsharingthemic, when famous black women on Broadway took over the Instagram accounts of notable white female stars.

The show was an acknowledgement of the nation’s current uproar over the subject of racial injustice, which has spilled over onto Broadway, according to show promoter Dionne Figgins, co-founder of Broadway Serves.

“Now, more than ever, it is essential that black women, our voices and our stories, be amplified, acknowledged and respected,” Figgins said. “Black women’s voices need to be heard, and I hope that this is the first of many opportunities for us to center black women’s experiences and insights.”

And “Hamilton” fans can look forward to streaming, for the first time ever, the hugely popular 2016 Broadway hit by Lin-Manuel Miranda via Disney Plus on July 3.

As for live stage productions, the earliest possibility would appear to be September, and that’s tentative.

At Allenberry Playhouse near Boiling Springs, which reopened in 2017 after a long closure due to financial issues, this unscheduled interruption has been painful.