Curtain Up: Theaters return to live shows

For Landon, that means a continuation of the online offerings that carried the theater’s banner during the pandemic, as well as some far-ranging changes in the way in-house audiences are treated, from safety protocols to seat comfort and ticket prices. As audiences adjust to sharing the same air space again, barriers both physical and financial need to be removed.

Landon ponders another moment.

“Now that I think about it, maybe we have changed fundamentally.”

One thing the isolation of the pandemic has brought home to live-theater operators is just how fragile the business truly can be. Take live audiences out of the financial equation for a year or more, and the financial outlook quickly turns grim.

But Landon believes that merely going back to Open Stage’s pre-COVUID model is a non-starter.

“We need to restart in a smart way,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who just wanted to go back to normal. I don’t want that. We’ve found new ways to entertain, and we want to keep elements of that in our offerings. We want people to be able to access us in many ways.”

