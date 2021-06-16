Curtain Up: Theaters return to live shows

Ask Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon how the lengthy COVID-19 pandemic has changed his downtown Harrisburg theater, and he pauses to ponder the question.
Then ponders a bit more.
“I think we’ve learned a lot from it,” Landon finally said. “There are techniques and methodologies and technologies, which due to necessity, we have applied to our art, to our craft, to our business. I know we are going to carry that forward, but I don’t know yet if we have fundamentally changed.”
Like many American regional theaters, Open Stage is finally back in the live-on-stage business after months of online offerings utilizing technologies such as Zoom and remote cameras.
The first live show in 14 months, a musical titled “Over the Rainbow: The Songs of Judy Garland,” runs at the 110-seat theater through June 25.
Live shows are scheduled to continue throughout the coming year, with offerings ranging from a musical rendition of Carole King’s famous “Tapestry” album to a locally written biography of Pennsylvania artist Violet Oakley, who created the murals in the state Capitol.
“Of course I’m excited to start again,” Landon said. “To see a light at the end of a very long tunnel is absolutely amazing.
“But we need to restart in a smart way,” he added. “By the time we get to the fall, we will be at 100 percent (capacity). We get to do this on our own terms, with an emphasis on accessibility.”
For Landon, that means a continuation of the online offerings that carried the theater’s banner during the pandemic, as well as some far-ranging changes in the way in-house audiences are treated, from safety protocols to seat comfort and ticket prices. As audiences adjust to sharing the same air space again, barriers both physical and financial need to be removed.
Landon ponders another moment.
“Now that I think about it, maybe we have changed fundamentally.”
One thing the isolation of the pandemic has brought home to live-theater operators is just how fragile the business truly can be. Take live audiences out of the financial equation for a year or more, and the financial outlook quickly turns grim.
But Landon believes that merely going back to Open Stage’s pre-COVUID model is a non-starter.
“We need to restart in a smart way,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who just wanted to go back to normal. I don’t want that. We’ve found new ways to entertain, and we want to keep elements of that in our offerings. We want people to be able to access us in many ways.”
The return of live shows also means the reintegration of audience and actors in an intimate space, a unique environment which can change the very nature of performance.
“As performers, we missed the stranger in the room,” Landon said. “I certainly hope that folks will come back. I think people are tired of watching shows on Netflix and are jonesing to be together again. I know we’ve missed being able to look our friends in the eye.”
Live shows
Allenberry Playhouse is also getting back into the live audience swing of things with “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” a hit Off-Broadway musical that opens Friday and runs through June 27.
“Wonderettes” is a jukebox musical comedy written by Roger Bean, which uses pop songs from the 1950s and 1960s to pay homage to high school Songleader squads of the time.
Songs include “Thrill Me,” “Dream Lover” and “Lipstick on Your Collar,” among many others. The show first played Off-Broadway in 2008, with a successful revival in 2016.
Dustin LeBlanc, executive director of Keystone Theatrics, which stages shows at the historic theater in Monroe Township, will follow that up with a production of the popular musical “Grease” starting in mid-July.
Safety concerns remain a top priority for both audiences and artists at the playhouse, despite the ebbing of COVID-19 cases nationwide.
“For ‘Grease,’ we will offer some full capacity shows but we will also offer a few socially-distanced shows,” LeBlanc said recently. “It is our hope to offer performance opportunities that meet the comfort levels of all returning patrons.”
By fall, LeBlanc said, his expectation is to be operating at full capacity again, a year and a half since first shutting down.
Protocols
If you are thinking of attending a live performance at a local theater in the coming weeks — and you should — keep in mind that various safety protocols may remain in place depending on the individual theater and state requirements.
Some of these protocols likely will be phased out over time if the national recovery from the pandemic stays strong. But some may be more permanent as theaters put to work lessons they have learned during the long COVID-19 shutdown.
These protocols may include mask-wearing and social distancing, and even how you can obtain tickets as some theaters seek to limit lines of people at the window.
The best advice is to go online and check current policies at each theater’s website. Look for a “COVID Updates” tab or words to that affect.