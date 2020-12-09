Curtain Up: Theaters offer Christmas show options

For many Americans, this will not be the merriest of holiday seasons.
An ongoing — and recently resurgent — coronavirus pandemic has taken hundreds of thousands of American lives, discouraged us from gathering together and disrupted nearly every business, including live theater.
COVID-19 vaccines are on the way in the coming weeks, but it will be quite some months yet before these theaters can expect to open their doors as normal. Many remain mothballed at the moment.
That includes Gamut Theatre Group in downtown Harrisburg, which has canceled all live performances for the time being, due to a spike in Dauphin County’s virus cases. Two online shows are planned for the Dec. 31, including a “Countdown to Noon” New Year’s Eve party for kids.
Totem Pole Playhouse, rocked by the abrupt departure of Producing Director Rowan Joseph, is bouncing back with an online cabaret featuring Totem Pole actors and others. “‘Home’ for the Holidays” will be offered Dec. 19 and 20.
Some local Christmas traditions are on hold, including much-admired productions of Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” from two local ballet schools, Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet in Carlisle and Pennsylvania Regional Ballet in Enola.
But for those who love a nice holiday show, there are still options.
The Susquehanna Chorale will release a virtual concert of its annual Candlelight Christmas series via a link on its website beginning on Dec. 19.
'A Christmas Carol'
On the list of traditional Christmas shows, none ranks higher than Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” a timeless tale about the pitiless miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who is “woke” by three spirits on Christmas Eve.
Open Stage has been offering central Pennsylvanians an annual production of this holiday classic for 21 years, and this year will be no exception.
The difference is that in 2020, you can watch the show from the comfort and safety of your own home. A virtual production will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 20.
Open Stage’s Rachel Landon provides a fresh adaptation for the classic story about Scrooge, a wretched man who is forced to reevaluate his life’s choices during a series of visits from the ghosts of Christmases past, present and those yet to come.
She’ll be joined in the show by actors Benny Benamati and Chris Gibson to present a zany, fast-paced reimagining to this familiar tale of spiritual rebirth. The show is directed by Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon.
Ticket prices are pay-as-you-will, starting at free. But theater officials are hoping to raise as much as $200,000 to support Open Stage, which is having a tough year without access to live audiences.
“We are going to need our community to embrace these new explorations of live performance,” Landon said recently, “and buy into the magic of 'live theater' through their screens until we can all be together again, safely.”
This year especially, be it live on stage or virtually on our home screens, who among us can’t use a timely “Bah! Humbug!” to warm our hearts?
Live show
In nearby Lancaster County, the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre continues to offer live shows and meals for in-person audiences, including its current holiday production of “Elf the Musical.”
Based on the hit movie “Elf” from 2003 that featured Will Ferrell in the title role, this musical version features a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan.
The show focuses on a human boy named Buddy, who is raised by Santa and his elves at the North Pole after stowing away on a certain reindeer-led sleigh. When he returns to the modern world many years later as a sort of gigantic “elf,” he’s truly a fish out of water.
Dutch Apple, at 510 Centerville Road, reopened with strict protocols in August after several months of closure due to the virus. “Elf the Musical” is scheduled to run through Jan. 10.
Patrons can purchase tickets for dinner and a show, or just a show, through dutchapple.com. Prices range from $22 (show only for 18 and under) to $69 (evening dinner and show for adults on Fridays and Saturdays).
