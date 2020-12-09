Curtain Up: Theaters offer Christmas show options

“We are going to need our community to embrace these new explorations of live performance,” Landon said recently, “and buy into the magic of 'live theater' through their screens until we can all be together again, safely.”

This year especially, be it live on stage or virtually on our home screens, who among us can’t use a timely “Bah! Humbug!” to warm our hearts?

Live show

In nearby Lancaster County, the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre continues to offer live shows and meals for in-person audiences, including its current holiday production of “Elf the Musical.”

Based on the hit movie “Elf” from 2003 that featured Will Ferrell in the title role, this musical version features a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, and a book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan.

The show focuses on a human boy named Buddy, who is raised by Santa and his elves at the North Pole after stowing away on a certain reindeer-led sleigh. When he returns to the modern world many years later as a sort of gigantic “elf,” he’s truly a fish out of water.

Dutch Apple, at 510 Centerville Road, reopened with strict protocols in August after several months of closure due to the virus. “Elf the Musical” is scheduled to run through Jan. 10.

Patrons can purchase tickets for dinner and a show, or just a show, through dutchapple.com. Prices range from $22 (show only for 18 and under) to $69 (evening dinner and show for adults on Fridays and Saturdays).

