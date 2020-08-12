Curtain Up: Some theaters eye fall reopening

While a return to normalcy is still in the future, one theater in central Pennsylvania has taken the padlock off its front door to offer live stage shows after a nearly six-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre in Lancaster County has launched an on-stage production of “Clue the Musical,” with lots of rigorous coronavirus precautions in place for both actors and audience.
Among those:
- Employees of Dutch Apple must wear protective gear and practice frequent hand washing.
- Temperature checks will be performed on anyone entering the building, including audience members.
- Those with temperatures 100.4 or higher will not be admitted.
- Food will still be offered via buffet, but meals will be delivered to tables by staff members wearing masks and gloves.
- Seats and tables have been adjusted to allow for social distancing.
Customers will be asked to play their part as well, Dutch Apple public relations manager Myla Merkel told a local television station.
“We’ll be asking people to wear masks, except when they are eating,” Merkel said.
As an extra layer of protection, performers on stage will wear clear face shields throughout the show.
“Clue the Musical” is scheduled to run through Aug. 30. Visit dutchapple.com for more details about shows and anti-virus efforts.
Future shows
Closer to home, Harrisburg’s Gamut Theatre Group plans to begin offering live shows next month, with similar precautions in mind for a world still rocked by the pandemic.
Starting Sept. 12, Gamut will offer a production of “Chekhov Comedy: Love Hurts!”, based on two stories by playwright Anton Chekhov: “The Boor” and “The Marriage Proposal.” Two more live shows — Edward Albee’s “The Zoo Story” and a new quarantine-style telling of “The Adventures of Little Red Riding Hood” — are planned before year’s end.
Melissa Nicholson, executive director of the professional company, said the theater was able to obtain a $2,500 grant from The Foundation for Enhancing Communities to help cover some of the costs for masks, cleaning supplies, thermometer and other hygiene requirements.
“Every bit is going to help, because we have no idea how many people will want to come out,” Nicholson said.
Income also will be curtailed by safety precautions that will limit audience size to 51 seats per performance, or 25% of capacity. In addition, she said, ticket prices will be flexible because “we know some people are really hurting.”
Tickets will be available only online or by mail.
The show is scheduled to run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 27. Peggy’s Pub opens 45 minutes before show time in the Gamut lobby at 15 N. Fourth St., Harrisburg.
Gamut’s health and safety protocols are available online at gamuttheatre.org/protocol.
Closed theaters
Other area theaters, citing the pandemic, do not plan to reopen this year, although several, notably Open Stage and Gamut, are ramping up online offerings and other creative schemes to keep theater alive even without live performances on stage.
Even mighty Broadway, the mecca for theater in America, plans to stay shuttered until 2021.
Broadway producers recently agreed to stay closed through at least Jan. 3. Sold tickets will be refunded, and current plans call for next year’s reopening to take place over a period of weeks or even months.
“I’m cautiously optimistic, with the latest information we’re getting from scientists and medical professionals, that we’re getting close to some protocols that would work in New York and on the road,” Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League told The New York Times. “As long as they hold up, I do think that after the first of the year, a rolling rollout of shows reopening is possible.”
Also off the table for this year are professional summer stock theaters such as Totem Pole Playhouse in Caledonia State Park and Mount Gretna Theater in Lebanon County. Both have already decided to postpone their scheduled seasons until next summer.
In addition, Allenberry Playhouse near Boiling Springs does not plan a restart this year, pushing its planned 2020 shows into next year.
“This is a disappointing decision,” Allenberry officials said in a statement dated July 14, “but one that we feel is the right one for the safety and welfare of our audience, performers, staff, musicians and volunteers, the financial sustainability of the organization, and the uncertainty of indoor gatherings and the ongoing pandemic.”
Current plans call for reopening the 71-year-old theater in April with a production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
Also still in slumber at the moment in terms of live stage shows: Chambersburg Community Theatre, Hershey Area Playhouse, Hershey Theatre (at least until May 2021 for theater productions), Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg, Open Stage Harrisburg, Oyster Mill Playhouse and Theatre Harrisburg.
Concerned about COVID-19?
