Curtain Up: Some theaters eye fall reopening

Gamut’s health and safety protocols are available online at gamuttheatre.org/protocol.

Closed theaters

Other area theaters, citing the pandemic, do not plan to reopen this year, although several, notably Open Stage and Gamut, are ramping up online offerings and other creative schemes to keep theater alive even without live performances on stage.

Even mighty Broadway, the mecca for theater in America, plans to stay shuttered until 2021.

Broadway producers recently agreed to stay closed through at least Jan. 3. Sold tickets will be refunded, and current plans call for next year’s reopening to take place over a period of weeks or even months.

“I’m cautiously optimistic, with the latest information we’re getting from scientists and medical professionals, that we’re getting close to some protocols that would work in New York and on the road,” Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League told The New York Times. “As long as they hold up, I do think that after the first of the year, a rolling rollout of shows reopening is possible.”