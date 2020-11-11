Curtain Up: Poirot arrives in virtual production

“These are difficult times,” Landon said. “And we know that not everyone has it easy right now. If you can donate a few dollars, then great. But providing art in a time of great difficulty is important to the Open Stage team. People need to laugh, and they need entertainment. I hope we can provide that to our audiences with this show.”

The show also features the acting talents of Chris Gibson, Benny Benamati and Rachel Landon.

Departure

What had been a fruitful partnership has ended in acrimony at Totem Pole Playhouse, with the departure of Producing Artistic Director Rowan Joseph.

Whether he resigned or was fired is a matter of some dispute.

Joseph, who had been the long-running summer stock theater’s creative leader since fall 2013 and helped to reverse a downward financial spiral, submitted a letter of resignation to the playhouse board of directors on July 29.

He cited strong differences with the board about the future of the playhouse, which was forced to cancel the entire 2020 season due to the pandemic.