Curtain Up: Poirot arrives in virtual production

Stuart Landon is fulfilling a childhood dream by donning the waxed mustache and prickly nature of Hercule Poirot, Agatha Christie’s famed fictional sleuth.
“Most kids stay up late to maybe sneak-watch HBO,” confessed Landon, producing artistic director of Harrisburg’s Open Stage. “I stayed up past midnight to catch episodes of ‘Agatha Christie’s Poirot’ on PBS.”
The show ran for 13 seasons, featuring the wonderful David Suchet as the eccentric Belgian detective Poirot, whose “little grey cells” saw to the heart of many mysteries.
Now Landon is playing the title role in Open Stage’s production of “Poirot Investigates!”, an online production that is available through Nov. 22.
“To me, Suchet was a god,” Landon said. “He captured who Poirot was perfectly. And when I first glued on the military-neat mustache, I was really humbled."
Landon, who is co-directing “Poirot Investigates!” with Brianna Dow, promises a highly stylized interpretation of a Christie short story featuring Poirot. Characters will, for example, break the fourth wall (talk to the audience) “continually and shamelessly,” he said.
The show is offered to online audiences at no charge, although donations will be accepted from those who can afford it.
“These are difficult times,” Landon said. “And we know that not everyone has it easy right now. If you can donate a few dollars, then great. But providing art in a time of great difficulty is important to the Open Stage team. People need to laugh, and they need entertainment. I hope we can provide that to our audiences with this show.”
The show also features the acting talents of Chris Gibson, Benny Benamati and Rachel Landon.
Departure
What had been a fruitful partnership has ended in acrimony at Totem Pole Playhouse, with the departure of Producing Artistic Director Rowan Joseph.
Whether he resigned or was fired is a matter of some dispute.
Joseph, who had been the long-running summer stock theater’s creative leader since fall 2013 and helped to reverse a downward financial spiral, submitted a letter of resignation to the playhouse board of directors on July 29.
He cited strong differences with the board about the future of the playhouse, which was forced to cancel the entire 2020 season due to the pandemic.
“Selling theater is not the same as selling beer or candy,” Joseph wrote in a recent email. “The old expression, ‘There’s no business like show business,’ is meant quite literally. I could not disagree more with nearly every decision this board seems to be making for Totem Pole Playhouse’s future survival.”
In his resignation letter, he offered to stay on until Dec. 31, to aid in the transition as the board sought new management.
But he said that in a meeting with some board members in August, they insisted his resignation be effective immediately, although they offered a non-staff consulting position that would have enabled Joseph to collect unemployment compensation through the end of the year.
“I requested Mr. Joseph reconsider his decision, but he confirmed his decision was final,” Board President Kevin Schoenberger wrote in an email. “In accordance with good standard business practices and fiduciary responsibility, the board voted to make the effect of his resignation immediate.”
Joseph said he took the board’s decision to mean he was fired, but Schoenberger disagreed.
"Mr. Joseph’s departure from Totem Pole Playhouse is completely a result of his resignation and in no way a termination by the board of directors,” he wrote.
Joseph said he has since filed a lawsuit in Franklin County seeking a total of $10,775 from the theater: $5,105 for what he considers an illegal termination of his contract and $5,670 he believes he is owed for staging Totem Pole’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol” in 2019.
Schoenberger declined to discuss the litigation, but said the board feels confident Joseph “has received all proper compensation for services provided."
The board has not publicly outlined future plans for Totem Pole, a professional theater in Caledonia State Park that has been in operation since the early 1950s. Its stage once regularly featured the late Jean Stapleton of “All in the Family” fame, wife of longtime playhouse producer William Putch.
But Schoenberger wrote that the board is in the final stages on some “very exciting announcements” regarding a new artistic director and next summer’s 70th anniversary season.
“But it is premature to share those announcements until they are completed,” he added.
Before Joseph’s departure, plans had called for staging the planned 2020 season next summer, but it’s unclear if that is still the case.
Joseph joined Totem Pole at a crucial time, when a financial crunch was threatening the playhouse’s future. He helped to resuscitate the theater, including a reinstatement of Totem Pole’s popular production of “A Christmas Carol” after a 10-year hiatus.
He said he plans to move to Atlanta next year to resume an acting career that once saw him appear on TV’s “The Amazing Race” as well as more than 50 stage productions.
“Happy days are ahead for me,” he wrote, “(but) I’m not so confident about Totem Pole Playhouse – which saddens me greatly.”
On the job
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg, which has been shut down since spring due to the pandemic, is getting back into the theater game with a downloadable rendition of a panic-inducing flash from the past.
The late Orson Welles once scared the daylights out of America with a radio drama based on H.G. Wells’ science fiction novel “War of the Worlds,” which detailed a horrific invasion of earth by creatures from Mars.
Welles, who would go on to direct the highly regarded film “Citizen Kane,” cleverly interposed announcements about the “invasion” with regular radio entertainment. Even though frequent announcements were made that this was just fiction, some Americans actually began to believe an invasion by Mars was under way.
Now LTM is offering a recreation of that 1938 drama and offering it as a digital download for just $10. The audio drama features the voices of an array of local actors, including Jeff Wasileski and Sean Adams.
LTM says it plans to offer additional streaming productions in the future.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!