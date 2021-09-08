Curtain Up: Play brings history to forefront

History is all about connections: between people, between events and most of all between past and present.
Mechanicsburg playwright Cindy Rock Dlugolecki’s latest effort, “The Hand that Holds the Quill,” combines some personal history that links her to the writing of the U.S. Constitution, along with the voices of wives and children of the Founding Fathers and some lesser-known African-Americans who already were advocating for the abolition of slavery in the new nation.
“There have been many unheard voices - silenced voices – in our country’s history,” Dlugolecki said. “The play recognizes people whose voices have been left out – women, the Black community, immigrants. The framers are still a very important part of the play, but they are not center stage. Rather, the play gives voice to others who were in the shadows.”
The two-act play with music will be staged for the first time on Sept. 16, 17 and 19 in the Capital BlueCross Theatre on the Summerdale campus of Central Penn College. There will also be an invitation-only showing in Philadelphia on Sept. 18.
At the center of “The Hand that Holds the Quill,” which is set in September 1787, is Philadelphia’s Jacob Shallus, an ancestor of Dlugolecki and the man chosen by the framers to write out the new Constitution in its final form. According to a biography of the Pennsylvania native by Arthur Plotnik, Shallus was facing debtors’ prison at the time, so the $30 stipend to engross the historic document was undoubtedly most welcome.
Using drama, music, comedy and history, the play peeks in on the Constitutional Convention while also giving voice to people who may have been wondering, “Where am I in the Constitution?” That’s a question many Americans are still pondering today, and helps to explain the enduring popularity of such Colonial-era shows as “1776” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.”
Dlugolecki has often dipped into history for ideas, most recently with a well-received effort titled “Violet Oakley Unveiled,” about the artist who was commissioned to paint the murals inside the State Capitol Building in Harrisburg.
“The Hand that Holds the Quill” features an all-female production team, including Dlugolecki, director Chris Krahulec, producer Janet Bixler, stage manager Carol McDonough and music director Ellen Carnahan. Music is by Dlugolecki’s longtime writing partner, Chris Purcell. “The play would not be nearly as good without Chris’ music,” Dlugolecki said.
After each performance, audience members will have the opportunity to engage with a Constitutional scholar, the actors and production crew while enjoying refreshments.
“I hope people come away thinking about where they were in the play,” Dlugolecki said. “I challenge people to come away with something they did not know before.”
Popular musical
A powerhouse songwriting team provides memorable songs that drive a rock opera-style retelling of a biblical story in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” now on stage at Allenberry Playhouse near Boiling Springs.
“Dreamcoat” is taken from a Book of Genesis tale about family jealousy that leads to treachery and ultimately redemption for Joseph, whose “coat of many colors” and sunny outlook on life made his brothers so resentful they stole his coat and sold him into slavery in Egypt.
The large-scale musical by Tim Rice (lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber features little spoken dialogue, allowing the exposition to be driven by catchy tunes that include “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door,” “Those Canaan Days” and “Song of the King.” It was the first public collaboration between the two men who would go on to create the even more acclaimed “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
The original 1982 Broadway production pf “Dreamcoat” was nominated for six Tony awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Choreography. It has become a staple of American regional theater in the years that have followed.
Allenberry’s show, which continues through Sept. 19, is produced by Keystone Theatrics.
One-man show
Between a busy life as Open Stage’s producing artistic director and the limitations imposed by a global pandemic, it’s been a while since Stuart Landon was on stage.
Two years, in fact, but he’s rectifying that with “Every Brilliant Thing,” a clever one-person show on stage through Sept. 25.
“I must admit that I’m nervous and excited to share this awesome play,” Landon said. “This play is medicine for the soul.”
In “Every Brilliant Thing,” written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, Landon portrays a guy who reacts to tough times by working on a list of "everything brilliant about the world." Audience participation is welcome as Landon compiles an ever-lengthening inventory of “everything worth living for.”
“I really think this play is exactly what we need right now,” Landon said. “Many of us have probably been writing our own lists of ‘brilliant things’ during these tough times over the past two years. The things on our lists can lift us up and give us joy.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to be a major problem, Open Stage has revamped its safety protocols. Masking is required for admission, as is proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result. There also are new sanitizing stations and air filtration systems.
“Although I don't have a magic spell to help rewire our patrons to get them to turn off Netflix and enjoy a live show,” Landon said, “I will say that at Open Stage, we are proud of the protections we have in place to keep our staff, artists, students and patrons safe.”