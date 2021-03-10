Curtain Up: Oyster Mill goes virtual

The volunteers who run Oyster Mill Playhouse have found a creative (and they believe safe) solution to the problem of COVID-19, the devastating disease that has kept nearly all American theaters closed for a year.

The long-running community theater is going virtual, as many theaters have, but with the distinction of offering filmed versions of their productions that can be viewed from home. First up will be “The Last Five Years,” a popular Off-Broadway musical from 2002, which is scheduled to be offered online at 7 p.m. on June 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Business manager Ryan Dean Schoening said the move online was a difficult decision, but called it the best one under challenging circumstances.

“An all-virtual season is best for the health and safety of our patrons, as well as the volunteers who put on our shows,” Schoening said. “Our top priority is to make sure our patrons are safe.”

The community theater in East Pennsboro Township has been shut down since last year, when the growing pandemic forced Americans to curtail their activities dramatically. Even mighty Broadway was forced to close its doors in New York City.