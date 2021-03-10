Curtain Up: Oyster Mill goes virtual

The volunteers who run Oyster Mill Playhouse have found a creative (and they believe safe) solution to the problem of COVID-19, the devastating disease that has kept nearly all American theaters closed for a year.
The long-running community theater is going virtual, as many theaters have, but with the distinction of offering filmed versions of their productions that can be viewed from home. First up will be “The Last Five Years,” a popular Off-Broadway musical from 2002, which is scheduled to be offered online at 7 p.m. on June 4, 5, 11 and 12.
Business manager Ryan Dean Schoening said the move online was a difficult decision, but called it the best one under challenging circumstances.
“An all-virtual season is best for the health and safety of our patrons, as well as the volunteers who put on our shows,” Schoening said. “Our top priority is to make sure our patrons are safe.”
The community theater in East Pennsboro Township has been shut down since last year, when the growing pandemic forced Americans to curtail their activities dramatically. Even mighty Broadway was forced to close its doors in New York City.
Despite the development of highly effective vaccines for the virus, a return to normal in entertainment venues remains in the distance. Small venues like Oyster Mill have difficulties with social distancing, and while Broadway theaters are planning to reopen soon, it will only be at 25% capacity.
Oyster Mill has not abandoned the notion of reopening to live performances, but plans to remain virtual at least through the first three shows of the 2021 season. The fourth, the long-delayed “Barefoot in the Park” that had been scheduled to open last spring, could mark the theater’s return to live stage productions this fall.
“The second we are told that is safe to perform to 100% capacity, we are planning go back to that at once,” Schoening said.
The rest of the season will include the musical “Songs for a New World” (July 9-17) and the classical dramatic comedy “Driving Miss Daisy” (Aug. 13-21).
Live stage
There are other signs of a thaw in the COVID-19 deep freeze for local theaters.
Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg, for example, has announced its live-stage lineup for the 2021 season, but dates and times have yet to be announced pending advancements in controlling the pandemic. Like Oyster Mill, tiny LTM has difficulty enforcing social-distancing guidelines.
The theater has created some online entertainment in the past year, notably streaming productions of two classic radio dramas, “War of the Worlds” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”
Stage shows currently planned this year at LTM are “Murder on West Moon Street,” “Wait Until Dark,” “Come Blow Your Horn,” “Frankenstein” and “Little Women at Christmas.”
“We are incredibly excited to bring you the comedy, thrills, and drama you have come to expect from us over the years,” theater operators announced online recently. “While auditions and performance dates are still pending, we will be sure to update the community as soon as we are ready to begin!”
Digital offerings
Harrisburg Open Stage’s commitment to online theater has been strong throughout the pandemic, from last spring’s Zoom production of “Angels in America” last spring to its current show “Everyman,” an updated morality play from the 15th century that is available on a pay-what-you-will basis through March 21.
Even some friendly rivals are impressed.
“Open Stage really went all in on high-quality digital offerings,” said Clark Nicholson, artistic director at nearby Gamut Theatre, which also has undertaken several online productions during the past year. “I admire them for that.”
Gamut is currently offering “Do You Know Me?”, a digital drama about African-American history by Sharia Benn of Sankofa African American Theatre Company. Meanwhile, the virtual lineup at Open Stage continues in April with the launch of an Agatha Christie mystery, “Poirot Returns!”
Stuart Landon, artistic director at the downtown Harrisburg theater, said the internet will remain Open Stage’s home for now.
“We are planning for — and making investments in — all productions being virtual, allowing patrons to enjoy a full season of top-notch live productions from their homes,” Landon said recently. “We will also be poised to welcome a small ‘live audience’ into our facility, if and when we deem it appropriate.”