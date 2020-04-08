Curtain Up: Open Stage turns to online 'Angels in America' in troubled times

For one donation of any amount, patrons will be given a password-protected code that will enable them to watch the entire production, which will be presented in its entirety twice between April 17 and May 10. Some performances will feature a post-show discussion.

If you miss a piece or two, you can catch up with virtual online reruns.

It’s a new world for Landon and his cast, which he calls the best he’s ever worked with. It features actors Karen Ruch, Christ Gibson, Thomas Weaver, Alexis Dow Campbell, Christopher Ellis, Sean Adams, Jeff Luttermoser and Stacey Warner.

The Zoom app means the show will be presented in on-screen boxes as the performers stay safely isolated in their homes. Landon admits the performance may occasionally have a “Hollywood Squares” or “Brady Bunch” feel, but said the power of Kushner’s work should overcome those limitations.

“I can’t think of a story more valuable right now than this one,” he said. “The play was constructed for everybody to be in a room together, but we just can’t do that now. It’s like when you open a board game for the first time. Ultimately you just have to start playing, then you figure out how it works.”

Postponement