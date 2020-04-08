Curtain Up: Open Stage turns to online 'Angels in America' in troubled times

The hoariest of theater cliches is “the show must go on,” but for people who love the stage, it’s also a mantra.
Or it was, until COVID-19 showed up in central Pennsylvania, causing all theaters to go dark for an undetermined period.
But Stuart Landon and the folks at Open Stage in Harrisburg have come up with a work-around, of sorts.
The professional theater’s scheduled production of Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America” has been moved online using a webinar version of the Zoom app.
The show, now titled “Angels in America Online,” will combine parts one (“Millennium Approaches”) and two (“Perestroika”) of the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about the AIDS epidemic that plagued America in the 1980s, cutting a particularly deadly swath through the community of gay men in New York City.
“There are so many parallels to what’s happening today,” Open Stage Artistic Director Landon said of “Angels” and the so-called “gay plague” that inspired it. “It’s about a really confusing virus that set the world on fire. These eight actors play characters who are trying to figure it out, just like we are now.”
The combined parts constitute more than seven hours of performance, but Landon, who directs, is breaking it up into bite-sized pieces over six nights.
For one donation of any amount, patrons will be given a password-protected code that will enable them to watch the entire production, which will be presented in its entirety twice between April 17 and May 10. Some performances will feature a post-show discussion.
If you miss a piece or two, you can catch up with virtual online reruns.
It’s a new world for Landon and his cast, which he calls the best he’s ever worked with. It features actors Karen Ruch, Christ Gibson, Thomas Weaver, Alexis Dow Campbell, Christopher Ellis, Sean Adams, Jeff Luttermoser and Stacey Warner.
The Zoom app means the show will be presented in on-screen boxes as the performers stay safely isolated in their homes. Landon admits the performance may occasionally have a “Hollywood Squares” or “Brady Bunch” feel, but said the power of Kushner’s work should overcome those limitations.
“I can’t think of a story more valuable right now than this one,” he said. “The play was constructed for everybody to be in a room together, but we just can’t do that now. It’s like when you open a board game for the first time. Ultimately you just have to start playing, then you figure out how it works.”
Postponement
Pandemic-induced shock waves are roiling the area theater community, including this week’s announcement that Totem Pole Playhouse has postponed its landmark 70th summer season until next year.
That’s a stunner, because Totem Pole once managed to stage a season even after the theater in Caledonia State Park was burned to the ground by an arsonist in 1969.
“While the decision to postpone our shows and 70th Anniversary Gala is a difficult one,” the board of directors said in a written statement Monday, “we believe it is in the best interest of you, our loyal patrons, and the continued success of our beloved ‘playhouse in the woods.’”
The Playhouse, which once featured Emmy Award-winning actor Jean Stapleton (“All in the Family”) on stage, is one of an ever-shrinking number professional summer stage theaters. It has often battled financial challenges to remain open.
The loss of an entire season is worrisome, but Producing Artistic Director Rowan Joseph said the Playhouse will return next year. He was able to retain rights for all of the shows for next summer, which means royalty advances of $45,000 have been preserved.
“I told our board we will definitely take a hit but it won’t be fatal,” Joseph said. “I know that’s not going to be the case for a lot of other theaters across the country.”
Future plans
Ever the optimists, local theater officials already are making plans for a comeback — whenever that becomes possible.
At Allenberry Playhouse in Boiling Springs, for example, Artistic Director Dustin LeBlanc has a May plan, a June plan, an August plan and a “later in the fall” plan for reopening.
He’s already had to postpone the scheduled comeback show, the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
It had been planned to open April 24 at the all-volunteer playhouse on the grounds of Allenberry Resort. Now it’s tentatively scheduled to run from June 19 through July 5, but LeBlanc has suspended ticket purchases until he has more faith in the timeline.
“For now, it’s just sit and wait,” LeBlanc said. “I’m used to working on three or four shows at a time. It’s very odd to not have that, to not be able to fill that creative need I have.”
At Gamut Classic Theatre in Harrisburg, co-founders Clark and Melissa Nicholson announced this week that they have suspended all programming until September.
Gamut was forced to suspend its most recent production, “An Enemy of the State,” before its final weekend, but had been hoping to perhaps finish it later.
Now that’s off the table for the professional theater company, as is the planned production of “Medea” for the long-running Free Shakespeare in the Park production at Harrisburg’s Reservoir Park. Also gone: Gamut’s Summer Academy for youngsters.
“I think we can all agree that it will be a significant amount of time before we can safely put 50 students from a five-county area together onstage, backstage and in classrooms,” Melissa Nicholson, the executive director, said in a statement released Tuesday. “Likewise, hosting 150 to 200 patrons at a time in one building is not going to be prudent anytime soon.”
The story is essentially the same at Theatre Harrisburg, Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg and Oyster Mill Playhouse. Upcoming shows have been postponed or canceled.
Nonprofit arts groups — whether its small theaters or a landmark organization like Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra — tend to operate their budgets on thin margins, combining ticket sales with grants and donations to make ends meet. Spring shows are a major revenue source for nearly all of them.
So the coronavirus pandemic could become an existential threat for some if it lingers too long. Many have already begun asking for extra donations from patrons who can manage it.
Clark Nicholson, Gamut’s artistic director, doesn’t think a permanent shutdown will be the fate of his nine-member troupe, but he acknowledged it’s a scary time.
“Sometimes it feels like it did after 9/11,” he said. “We don’t know, when it’s all over, if people are still going to want to go into theaters. I hope live performance doesn’t end. That would be a real loss for us all.”
