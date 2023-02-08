Fairy tales collide in “Into the Woods,” a dreamlike musical fantasy created by the gifted team of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine in the late 1980s.

This clever two-act musical features an array of Brothers Grimm fairy tale characters such as Cinderella, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood and Jack of beanstalk fame. Ultimately, it explores the question: What happens to all the princes, princesses, wolves, farm boys, giants and witches after the fairy tales end?

Harrisburg’s Open Stage is preparing to launch its own production of “Into the Woods” this month, and it seems like a well-timed moment to do so.

Just this week, a Broadway revival of the show won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, and the national run of a popular touring production has been extended into April.

So it’s fair to say this sturdy hit still packs a musical punch as it follows the story of a baker and his wife as they strive to have a child despite a witch’s curse. Along the way, they end up intervening in the familiar Grimm stories, producing unexpected results.

“Our reinvention of this popular Broadway show is set in an abandoned and overgrown library,” Open Stage Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon said. “The set, the cast and the music are simply magical. It’s going to be an enchanting, funny and moving evening of theater.”

For the most part, the familiar characters in “Into the Woods” ultimately do not live happily ever after. Like grandma getting run over by a reindeer on Christmas Eve, many meet tragic (and sometimes ironic) ends.

The Open Stage production features Robert and Alexis Campbell as The Baker and Baker’s Wife, Chloe Acquaviva as Cinderella and Granny; Keel Warner as Rapunzel’s Prince, the Stepsister and Milky White (a cow); Chris Gibson as the Narrator and Mysterious Man; Tyler Shadle as Jack and Steward; Gabrielle Dina as Little Red and Rapunzel; Chris Krahulec as Jack’s Mother and Cinderella’s Stepmother; TJ Creedon as Cinderella’s Prince, the Wolf and the Stepsister; and Stacey Werner as The Witch.

Landon directs, with musical direction by Nicholas Werner. The show opens Feb. 18 and runs through March 11.

Musical comedy

Daydreams of a different sort dominate “The Drowsy Chaperone,” an unusual musical comedy that takes the stage at Allenberry Playhouse starting Feb. 17.

The “star” of the show is a middle-aged, agoraphobic theater nut, known as Man in Chair, who makes up for his lack of human companionship by listening to cast recordings of Broadway hits and bringing them to life in his mind.

Among them is his all-time favorite “The Drowsy Chaperone,” a musical account of a chaotic wedding set during the Roaring Twenties. As Man in Chair listens to the songs, scenes play out in his apartment featuring show-business people, gangsters, friends, relatives, showgirls and a variety of hangers-on.

The show, part parody and part tribute to the Jazz Age, originated in Canada in 1997, and was introduced in its present form at the Toronto Fringe Festival. It features music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, with a book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.

“The Drowsy Chaperone” made its way to Broadway in 2006, and despite mixed reviews was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, winning five, including Best Book of a Musical for Martin and McKellar, and Best Original Score for Lambert and Morrison.

Allenberry’s production, which features some adult language and mature themes, runs through Feb. 26.

Family drama

For those who like their shows a little more grounded in reality, Harrisburg playwright Paul Hood offers “Pieces,” a new drama about a man’s intense struggle to avoid losing the family business.

The show opens Friday and runs for two weekends at Theatre Harrisburg’s uptown Krevsky Center.

Hood, who is also a freelance writer, lecturer and film critic, takes a look at the underbelly of the American Dream in “Pieces,” which is centered on the fictional Blakeny family’s efforts to save their furniture-making business despite many challenges.

Themes include the evolutionary — and not always welcome — power of technology, family ties and mental illness.

The show, which runs two and a half hours with one intermission, features mature language and drug use. It is recommended for ages 13 and up.