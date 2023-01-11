Curtain Up: 'My Fair Lady' comes to Hershey

During the 1940s and ‘50s, the preeminent creator of Broadway hits was the team of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III, who rolled out a series of legendary musicals including “The Sound of Music,” “The King and I,” “South Pacific” and “Oklahoma!”

An impressive resume, no doubt, and one that may have overshadowed another gifted pair: Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe. Their accomplishments included “Camelot,” “Brigadoon” and “My Fair Lady,” an enduring hit that continues to be staged worldwide more than six decades after its 1956 Broadway debut.

A lavish touring production of “My Fair Lady” will be on stage at Hershey Theatre from Jan. 17 through the 22. This national tour produced by New York City’s Lincoln Center Theatre features fresh faces such as Madeline Powell and Jonathan Grunert, who will play the lead roles of Eliza Doolittle and Professor Henry Higgins, respectively.

Those roles originally featured Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison, who both earned Tony Awards for their performances. The show ran for more than 2,700 performances on Broadway — a record at the time — and also earned the 1957 Tony for Best Musical.

Big shoes to fill, but this touring cast are helped along by high production values and a sturdy fish-out-of-water plot. Not to mention a plethora of memorable songs that includes “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.”

Based on George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play “Pygmalion,” the show tells the often misogynistic tale of cynical Professor Higgins, who bets a colleague he can remake Cockney flower girl Eliza into a grand lady of society by dressing her in gowns and training her to speak perfect English. Higgins treats her with considerable disrespect at times, but he succeeds so well that eventually the tables turn and he finds himself falling in love with the charming Doolittle.

Murder mystery

Oyster Mill Playhouse is also delving into the classics this month, bringing back a 1958 Agatha Christie play that is something of a departure for the much-loved queen of the murder mystery.

Christie fans may be relieved to know that “Verdict” does indeed feature a murder, but it’s not one that needs to be solved in the classic deductive way by sleuths like Hercule Poirot and Jane Marple. That’s because the murder takes place on stage, pretty much eliminating the “whodunit” aspect for which Christie is most famous.

Instead, “Verdict” becomes an examination of unrequited love and its power to make people reckless and even violent.

The story revolves around a college professor who fled to England with his invalid wife to avoid his unspecified home country’s tyranny. The wife, who hates her life in England and has often threatened suicide, is murdered by one of the professor’s students, who tries to make it look as if she took her own life.

In typical Christie fashion, complications pile up when the professor decides not to turn the student over to the police, thinking he may somehow have encouraged the young student to commit her heinous an act. When the student, yes, gets hit and killed by a truck, suspicion falls on the wife’s former caretaker, who also harbors feelings for the professor.

“Verdict” is more melodrama than murder mystery, providing a different perspective on Christie’s writing while still providing the plot twists and ah-ha moments for which the great writer was justly famous. The production opens Friday night and runs through Jan. 29 at the community theater in East Pennsboro Township.

Local playwright

York County native Ken Ludwig, a Tony Award-winning playwright with a long list of Broadway hits, supplies the grist for Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg’s next offering, a cross-dressing, “Shakespeare-adjacent” farce titled “Leading Ladies.”

Ludwig likely did not need to do a lot of research on his setting, which is Southcentral Pennsylvania and, specifically, the city of York. “Leading Ladies,” which made its premiere in 2004, features Leo and Jack, two down-on-their-luck Shakespearean actors who have been reduced to performing on what is known as the “Moose Lodge Circuit” in Pennsylvania’s Amish country.

When they hear about an elderly — and quite wealthy — woman who is seeking two long-lost nephews to share in her fortune, they decide to impersonate the missing heirs in hopes of cashing in. With the plot in motion, Jack and Leo suddenly realize that the sought-after nephews are in fact nieces, and they don’t hesitate to put their acting skills to work by switching genders, setting off a farcical chain of events as they try to pull off their fraud.

Complications pile up: Leo and Jack both fall in love with women they meet along the way, but romance is made difficult on several levels by their feminine disguises. Then, when the real missing heirs abruptly show up at the dowager’s estate, the tempo becomes frantic.

“I think of it as ‘Some Like It Hot” meets ‘Twelfth Night,’” Ludwig, whose other works include “Lend Me a Tenor” and “Moon Over Buffalo,” said in an interview about “Leading Ladies.” “It is a really muscular comedy.”

LTM’s production opens Jan. 27 and runs through Feb. 12.