Curtain Up: Musicals hit area stages

"Once" is a love story set to music, played out between a Guy and a Girl in the streets and bars of Dublin.

And this Tony Award-winning hit — coming to Allenberry Playhouse starting April 22 — presents a potent stew of lovely tunes and achingly beautiful romance over the course of two acts. The musical earned eight Tonys in 2012, including Best Musical and Best Book, plus a 2013 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

“Once,” which features a minimalist set, puts heavy demands on the cast, according to Dustin LeBlanc, producing artistic director at Keystone Theatrics, the production company that stages the shows at the historic playhouse on the grounds of Allenberry Resort near Boiling Springs.

“It was definitely a challenge to cast, as the performers have to have a very unique skillset in having to play an instrument or multiple instruments in addition to singing, dancing and acting,” LeBlanc said. “We really lucked out in getting an incredible group of performers. We get goosebumps listening to them at every rehearsal, and this is going to be a really special show we hope everyone will come see.”

Kayla Capone Kasper plays Girl and Brad Barkdoll is Guy in Allenberry’s production. Eric S. Mansilla is directing, with musical direction by Mitchell Sensing and choreography by Dena McKell.

“Once,” which is based on a 2007 movie of the same title, tells the story of a heart-broken street musician in Dublin, who is thinking about giving up music and simply working in his father’s vacuum repair shop. But when he encounters a quirky Czech immigrant who plays the piano, a partnership begins to develop that is both professional and intensely personal.

The show features music and lyrics by Glen Hansard (frontman for the Irish rock band The Frames) and Marketa Irglova, who both also starred in the film version. A highlight includes “Falling Slowly,” which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2008. Other gems include “If You Want Me,” “Gold” and “When Your Mind’s Made Up.”

New York Times theater critic Ben Brantley said the music in “Once” has a “rough-edged, sweet-and-sad ambivalence that is seldom visited in contemporary American musicals.”

Allenberry’s production, which is recommended for ages 13 and up due to adult language and mature themes, runs through May 8.

Musical satire

“Reefer Madness” started life in 1936 as a sort of bizarre public service announcement on the evils of marijuana. “Women Cry for It — Men Die for It,” the promotional posters stated.

The original propaganda film, which was made by a church group and was not meant to be funny, became a cult classic in the 1970s, when it was rediscovered by young pot smokers who found its misinformation and over-the-top histrionics to be hilarious. Now it has morphed again, becoming a musical satire currently on stage at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg.

The show was created in 1998 by Kevin Murphy (lyrics) and Dan Studney (music). The show was a hit in Los Angeles and had a brief stint Off-Broadway, and has since been produced in theaters in the United States, Canada, Australia and England. It was also adapted into a movie version in 2005, completing a circuitous trip that first began on film 86 years ago.

Songs include the title track, plus “Down at the OI’ Five and Dime” and “Listen to Jesus, Jimmy.” Narrated by a stern Lecturer, “Reefer Madness” charts a ludicrous tale of misguided youths being led down a path of sex, violence and jazz music by evil drug pushers.

Murphy and Studney said they got the idea while listening to Frank Zappa’s “Joe's Garage” during a car trip to Los Angeles in 1998.

They began discussing how one might stage Zappa’s piece. "So I started picturing it in my head," Studney recalled. "Frank Zappa's concept of a musical and then it just hit me. I turned to Kevin and said, 'What about doing 'Reefer Madness' as a musical?’” By the time duo reached Los Angeles, they had already written the first song.

“Reefer Madness” continues through April 24 at the community theater.

Touring musical

After a long hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, touring productions continue to roll into Hershey Theatre. The latest is a reprise of the popular musical “Hairspray,” a comedy with some serious overtones regarding race and body image.

The show, on stage in Hershey May 3-8, tells the story of Tracy Turnblad, an overweight teen who dreams of appearing on a Baltimore TV dance program called the Corny Collins Show, an all-white production that introduces the youngster to the reality of segregation. Tracy’s mother, Edna, generally played by a man, is a plum role that has been portrayed by John Travolta, Divine and Harvey Fierstein in various incarnations.

“Hairspray” has a complicated origin story, starting with a 1988 film starring Divine that was written and directed by John Waters, a Baltimore filmmaker who also created such movies as “Pink Flamingos” and “Polyester.”

The original, which did not make much of a splash in its initial release, later became a cult classic thanks to a then-new genre known as home video. In 2002, Waters’ film was converted into a Broadway musical featuring Fierstein and earned eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. That show was then remade in 2007 as a movie featuring Travolta.

Hershey’s all-new touring production of “Hairspray” reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by director Jack O’Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Songs include “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

NOTE: Area theaters continue to take precautions to protect actors, staff and audience members from COVID-19. Check theater websites for the latest updates on protocols and safety guidelines.

