Curtain Up: Live theater continues on smaller scale

If you stage it, they will come.

That is, as long as everyone is wearing a mask, having temperatures checked and practicing social distancing inside the theater. And even then, there won’t be many.

Safety remains on everyone’s mind in this COVID-19 environment, even when they are trying to forget the real world for a while. Many people do not yet feel safe in a theater, no matter what precautions are being taken.

Gamut Theatre Group, after being forced to suspend a production of “An Enemy of the People” in March due to the coronavirus shutdown, reopened its downtown Harrisburg theater to live stage performances last month with two short comedies from the great 19th century Russian playwright Anton Chekhov.

Gamut and Lancaster County’s Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre are the only central Pennsylvania theaters currently offering live indoor stage shows. Both have extensive safety protocols in place, and Gamut even ponied up for a pricey new air-purification system.

Gamut moves on this weekend with a production of Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “The Zoo Story,” while Dutch Apple is preparing to stage the musical comedy “Elf” beginning next month.