Curtain Up: Live theater continues on smaller scale

If you stage it, they will come.
That is, as long as everyone is wearing a mask, having temperatures checked and practicing social distancing inside the theater. And even then, there won’t be many.
Safety remains on everyone’s mind in this COVID-19 environment, even when they are trying to forget the real world for a while. Many people do not yet feel safe in a theater, no matter what precautions are being taken.
Gamut Theatre Group, after being forced to suspend a production of “An Enemy of the People” in March due to the coronavirus shutdown, reopened its downtown Harrisburg theater to live stage performances last month with two short comedies from the great 19th century Russian playwright Anton Chekhov.
Gamut and Lancaster County’s Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre are the only central Pennsylvania theaters currently offering live indoor stage shows. Both have extensive safety protocols in place, and Gamut even ponied up for a pricey new air-purification system.
Gamut moves on this weekend with a production of Edward Albee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “The Zoo Story,” while Dutch Apple is preparing to stage the musical comedy “Elf” beginning next month.
But things definitely have changed from an audience perspective, given strict limitations on the number of people who can attend any given show — and current attitudes toward crowded conditions.
Clark Nicholson, Gamut’s artistic director, reports that the inaugural run of “Chekhov Comedy: Love Hurts” drew 180 people. That’s a total for the three-week run.
"We ran at 25 percent capacity, with audience socially distanced, temperature checked and masked,” Clarkson noted in a social media post. “No show had more than 30 people in our 230-seat house. No gathering in the lobby or lingering after the closing curtain (was) allowed.”
The 180 total is fewer people than Gamut could have drawn on a single night in the pre-pandemic world, but Nicholson considered the production worthwhile.
“Even though this was a drop in the bucket of what we need to do to remain financially solvent,” he wrote, “we considered this a success, because we want to be responsible to our community in every way that we can.”
Livestream continues
Another downtown Harrisburg theater, Open Stage, has put most of its creative efforts into online theater, with live-stream productions of “Angels in America,” “The Diary of Anne Frank” and various cabarets and talent shows since its last live-on-stage production.
The professional theater is planning to launch two virtual shows this month, starting with a new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s creepy “Frankenstein, or the Modern Prometheus,” which is the complete if rarely used title of her 1818 novel about a scientist’s misguided attempts to create human life in the laboratory.
This new adaptation by Rachel Landon faces the challenge of creating a virtual production from Shelley’s somewhat claustrophobic story.
Like Gamut, Open Stage is practicing flexible ticket pricing for its virtual shows, starting at free. But unless you are facing very hard times in life — and some of you no doubt are — offering at least 10 bucks to watch a performance seems reasonable. The standard price is $37 per ticket, if you can swing that.
Next up for Open Stage will be another horror adaptation, this time a virtual show based on the 1968 film that gave us the zombie apocalypse, George Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead.”
The show, scheduled to be stage Oct. 29-31, will feature a special appearance by Ali Lanyon, co-anchor of ABC27’s “Daybreak.”
Outdoor show
Community theaters in the region mostly remain shuttered, but many have a little something going on in the real or virtual worlds.
Hershey Area Playhouse, for example, is planning a live performance of the musical comedy “We are Monsters,” performed by 17 students from grades 4 to 12.
This junior performance will be offered at 6 p.m. Oct. 23 on the playhouse lawn. Tickets are $5 per person, or $20 for a family.
The show is sponsored by a grant from the Hershey Company.
Songs from the show also will be offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 at Hershey Gardens during Pumpkin Glow, a weeklong family event reimagined this year with safety in mind.
Admission to the show is included in the cost of a ticket to the Gardens. For more information about the event, visit hersheygardens.org.
