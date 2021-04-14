Curtain Up: Live shows return to Allenberry Playhouse

After a yearlong break, things are at last beginning to stir on the stages of central Pennsylvania theaters.
Live shows are planned between now and June at long-shuttered venues such as Allenberry Playhouse and Gretna Theatre.
Allenberry, located on the grounds of a resort near Boiling Springs, is planning a Mother’s Day revue-style show featuring an all-woman cast performing songs by Broadway composer Jerry Herman, whose many shows included “Hello, Dolly!” and “Make.”
Gamut Theatre Group, a professional company that has reopened — and re-closed — more than once during the COVID-19 outbreak, has also resumed live stage productions at its venue in downtown Harrisburg. The troupe is also planning to stage its annual Free Shakespeare in the Park production.
On the flip side, small-capacity community theaters such as Oyster Mill Playhouse, Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg, Chambersburg Community Theatre and Hershey Area Playhouse remain closed for now, but all indicate they plan to reopen at some point this year.
Open Stage, another professional theater in downtown Harrisburg, remains committed to an array of online productions for the time being. But the theater has installed new seats, so reopening with live performances seems to be in the cards at some point.
As they reopen, all operators plan to continue strict safety protocols, such as masking and social distancing inside their theaters.
“We remain vigilant in doing everything in our power to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Gamut producers said in a statement announcing the launch of a live show featuring two plays by August Strindberg, which continues through April 25. “The safety of our staff, students, volunteers and patrons has been at the forefront of our planning throughout the pandemic.”
Allenberry, a 250-seat venue that first opened in the 1950s, is returning to the world of live theater for the first time since March 2020 with a Mother’s Day weekend show featuring an all-female cast performing the music of Broadway great Jerry Herman.
“We are so excited to share that we are back for live performances this coming Mother’s Day weekend,” said Dustin LeBlanc, artistic director at Keystone Theatrics, the company that produces the shows at Allenberry.
The “Jerry’s Girls” concerts, featuring local singers, will be offered at 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 8 and 2 p.m. May 9. Tickets, now on sale, are limited to 75 to 100 per performance.
Herman, whose shows also include “Mack and Mabel,” “Dear World” and “La Cage Aux Folles,” won multiple Tony Awards for his work. He died in 2019 at the age of 88.
On the horizon, several theaters have announced plans for shows or seasons.
Gretna Theatre, an open-air summer stock theater in Lebanon County, plans to launch live shows in June and continue through August.
Gretna is starting with a concert-style program of music by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, creators of some of the greatest musicals ever, “The King and I,” “The Sound of Music” and “Oklahoma!” among them.
Slumbering Hershey Theatre plans to rewaken its long-running series of Broadway touring productions in November, with the hit musical “Waitress.” That show has been postponed more than once, most recently from a planned run in late May.
Check theater websites for updates on plans as coronavirus fears begin to subside thanks to a massive vaccination campaign. Although some bumps in the road are to be expected, the resurrection of live theater is certainly under way and growing rapidly.
“I think it’s going to come roaring back,” Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon predicted.
If Landon is correct, perhaps the phrase “dinner and a show” will re-enter the language soon.