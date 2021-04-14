Curtain Up: Live shows return to Allenberry Playhouse

As they reopen, all operators plan to continue strict safety protocols, such as masking and social distancing inside their theaters.

“We remain vigilant in doing everything in our power to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Gamut producers said in a statement announcing the launch of a live show featuring two plays by August Strindberg, which continues through April 25. “The safety of our staff, students, volunteers and patrons has been at the forefront of our planning throughout the pandemic.”

Allenberry, a 250-seat venue that first opened in the 1950s, is returning to the world of live theater for the first time since March 2020 with a Mother’s Day weekend show featuring an all-female cast performing the music of Broadway great Jerry Herman.

“We are so excited to share that we are back for live performances this coming Mother’s Day weekend,” said Dustin LeBlanc, artistic director at Keystone Theatrics, the company that produces the shows at Allenberry.

The “Jerry’s Girls” concerts, featuring local singers, will be offered at 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 8 and 2 p.m. May 9. Tickets, now on sale, are limited to 75 to 100 per performance.