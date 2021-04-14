 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Curtain Up: Live shows return to Allenberry Playhouse
0 comments
alert top story
Curtain Up

Curtain Up: Live shows return to Allenberry Playhouse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Allenberry Playhouse

The playbill for the Mother’s Day Weekend show “Jerry’s Girls” signifies the return of live stage shows to Allenberry Playhouse, a long-running dinner theater near Boiling Springs that has been closed since March 2020.

 submitted

After a yearlong break, things are at last beginning to stir on the stages of central Pennsylvania theaters.

Live shows are planned between now and June at long-shuttered venues such as Allenberry Playhouse and Gretna Theatre.

Allenberry, located on the grounds of a resort near Boiling Springs, is planning a Mother’s Day revue-style show featuring an all-woman cast performing songs by Broadway composer Jerry Herman, whose many shows included “Hello, Dolly!” and “Make.”

Gamut Theatre Group, a professional company that has reopened — and re-closed — more than once during the COVID-19 outbreak, has also resumed live stage productions at its venue in downtown Harrisburg. The troupe is also planning to stage its annual Free Shakespeare in the Park production.

On the flip side, small-capacity community theaters such as Oyster Mill Playhouse, Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg, Chambersburg Community Theatre and Hershey Area Playhouse remain closed for now, but all indicate they plan to reopen at some point this year.

Open Stage, another professional theater in downtown Harrisburg, remains committed to an array of online productions for the time being. But the theater has installed new seats, so reopening with live performances seems to be in the cards at some point.

As they reopen, all operators plan to continue strict safety protocols, such as masking and social distancing inside their theaters.

“We remain vigilant in doing everything in our power to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Gamut producers said in a statement announcing the launch of a live show featuring two plays by August Strindberg, which continues through April 25. “The safety of our staff, students, volunteers and patrons has been at the forefront of our planning throughout the pandemic.”

Allenberry, a 250-seat venue that first opened in the 1950s, is returning to the world of live theater for the first time since March 2020 with a Mother’s Day weekend show featuring an all-female cast performing the music of Broadway great Jerry Herman.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We are so excited to share that we are back for live performances this coming Mother’s Day weekend,” said Dustin LeBlanc, artistic director at Keystone Theatrics, the company that produces the shows at Allenberry.

The “Jerry’s Girls” concerts, featuring local singers, will be offered at 2 and 7:30 p.m. May 8 and 2 p.m. May 9. Tickets, now on sale, are limited to 75 to 100 per performance.

Herman, whose shows also include “Mack and Mabel,” “Dear World” and “La Cage Aux Folles,” won multiple Tony Awards for his work. He died in 2019 at the age of 88.

On the horizon, several theaters have announced plans for shows or seasons.

Gretna Theatre, an open-air summer stock theater in Lebanon County, plans to launch live shows in June and continue through August.

Gretna is starting with a concert-style program of music by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, creators of some of the greatest musicals ever, “The King and I,” “The Sound of Music” and “Oklahoma!” among them.

Slumbering Hershey Theatre plans to rewaken its long-running series of Broadway touring productions in November, with the hit musical “Waitress.” That show has been postponed more than once, most recently from a planned run in late May.

Check theater websites for updates on plans as coronavirus fears begin to subside thanks to a massive vaccination campaign. Although some bumps in the road are to be expected, the resurrection of live theater is certainly under way and growing rapidly.

“I think it’s going to come roaring back,” Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon predicted.

If Landon is correct, perhaps the phrase “dinner and a show” will re-enter the language soon.

Playbill

Allenberry Playhouse: “Jerry’s Girls,” live stage show featuring all-female cast and music by Broadway composer Jerry Herman, May 8-9. Info: allenberry.com or 717-258-3211.

Carlisle Theatre: “Storytelling with Bongo,” educational videos for children from Players on High, on demand. Info: carlisletheatre.org or 717-258-0666.

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre: “On Your Feet,” musical story of pop stars Gloria and Emilio Estefan, live on stage through May 29. Info: dutchapple.com or 717-898-1900.

Gamut Theatre Group: “2 by Strindberg: ‘The Stronger’ and ‘The Outcast,” two short plays by August Strindberg, live on stage through April 25. Info: gamuttheatre.org or 717-238-4111.

Hershey Area Playhouse: “Some Enchanted Evening,” digital production featuring the songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, streaming May 21-23. Info: hersheyareaplayhouse.com or 717-533-8525.

Open Stage: “Poirot Returns!” virtual mystery adapted from works of Dame Agatha Christie, through Sunday. Info: openstagehbg.com or 717-232-6736.

Coming Up

Gretna Theatre: “The Classics of Rodgers and Hammerstein,” live concert featuring chamber group from Hershey Symphony Orchestra, June 10-13 at Mount Gretna Playhouse. Info:

Hershey Theatre: “Waitress,” live touring production of Broadway musical, Nov. 23-28. Info: hersheyentertainment.com or 717-534-3911.

Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg: “Murders on West Moon Street,” mystery by Rob Urbinati, dates and times TBD due to COVID-19. Info: ltmpa.com or 717-766-0535.

Oyster Mill Playhouse: “The Last Five Years,” filmed performance of 2002 Off-Broadway musical by Jason Robert Brown, June 4-12. Info: oystermill.com or 717-376-6768.

Theatre Harrisburg: 28th Awards for Distinguished Service to the Arts, honoring former Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra executive director Jeff Woodruff and TheBurg magazine. 7 p.m. June 6 at Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts. Info: theatreharrisburg.com or 717-232-5501

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The great royal romance between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News