Curtain Up: Kids take the stage for 'Lion King Jr.'

As live theater seeks to reclaim its audience from the grip of a global pandemic that has raged for a year and a half, Hershey Area Playhouse is starting with young actors on stage in a production of the long-treasured Disney musical, “The Lion King.”

Featuring 19 area students in grades 4 to 12, “The Lion King Jr.” will open at 7:30 p.m. Friday and run through Oct. 24 at the community theater in Derry Township. Many of the performers are veterans of HAP’s Theatre Academy program.

“We are excited to present the first Junior Disney musical on the playhouse stage,” said director Jennifer Feldser, who will be assisted by choreographer Laurie Miller Petersen and vocal director Jacquie Engel.

“We know that most of our audience will know the story and the songs,” added Feldser, who also serves as Hershey Area Playhouse president and Theatre Academy instructor. “But we hope to provide them with a unique experience, something different and surprising, as well as showcase the talent of the young people in our community.”

The show, made possible through a grant from the Hershey Company, will be staged live on the HAP stage, and masks will be required inside the theater.

Broadway series

Another icon, the historic Hershey Theatre, is re-establishing tradition in its own way with a relaunch of its acclaimed Broadway Series of professional touring productions that was put on hold through the COVID-19 crisis.

First up is the hit musical “Waitress,” which after a couple of coronavirus-related postponements is scheduled to be staged in the 1,900-seat theater Nov. 23-28. Featuring music by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, the original 2016 Broadway production was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Starting in 2022, assuming the COVID-19 outbreak is at least mostly under control, Hershey plans to host four touring shows as the Broadway Series resumes a near-normal schedule.

The new series launches on Feb. 24 with a one-night-only presentation of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” a bio-musical about Grammy-winning disco era superstar Donna Summer, whose hits included “Hot Stuff,” “Bad Girls” and “Love to Love You Baby.” Learn more about the show at www.TheDonnaSummerMusical.com.

The remainder of the recently announced series will feature traditional weeklong visits by Broadway-grade productions of three beloved musicals:

“Fiddler on the Roof,” March 15-20. Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher offers a fresh take on a show that originated on Broadway in 1964, when it won no fewer than nine Tonys, including Best Musical and Best Actor for the great Zero Mostel. Songs include “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”

"Hairspray,” May 3-8. Set in Baltimore in 1962, and based on a John Waters film from 1988, this Broadway musical from 2002 focuses on an overweight 16-year-old who longs to be on a locally televised dance show. Racism and body shaming are among the issues addressed, but there’s also a fine, Tony-winning score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

"Anastasia,” July 26-31. The new kid on this block, opening on Broadway in 2017, this musical is based on the possibility that an amnesiac orphan named Anya was actually the long-missing Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, whose family was massacred during the Bolshevik revolution. Songs include the Grammy Award-nominated “Once Upon a December.”

Tickets for individual shows will be available beginning Dec. 17. Season subscriptions for the Broadway Series, starting at $79, are also available. For more information, visit HersheyEntertainment.com.

Comedy mystery

The Sherlock Holmes canon gets a tickle from master comedy writer Ken Ludwig in “Baskerville,” a farcical Holmes mystery on stage beginning Friday at Allenberry Playhouse near Boiling Springs.

Ludwig, a York County native whose Broadway credits include the farces “Lend Me a Tenor” and “Moon Over Buffalo,” borrows meat from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles” to create a murderously funny Holmesian adventure set on the moors of southern England.

Five actors play nearly 40 roles in this rollicking comedy about a family curse that is claiming the male heirs of the Baskerville line in Devonshire. Holmes, along with his faithful companion Dr. Watson, negotiate a dizzying landscape of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit as they try to determine whether a hellhound is responsible for the deaths of the Baskerville men.

Ludwig created “Baskervilles: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” in 2015, and has run successfully at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., the Liverpool Playhouse in England and the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego, Calif.

Broadway World called the play “ingeniously funny,” adding that Ludwig has done “a remarkable job adapting Doyle's story to the stage while putting his own twist on a classic.”

Allenberry’s production is scheduled to run through Oct. 24 at the playhouse.

