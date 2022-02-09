Curtain Up: 'Harry Potter' comedy set for Allenberry

While Harry Potter and his magical friends were busy saving the world from the evil wizard Voldemort, other students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry were on hand to witness the monumental struggle — while also trying to keep up with their homework.

“Puffs,” an unsanctioned off-Off-Broadway comedy from 2015 that opens Feb. 18 at Allenberry Playhouse, is based off of J.K. Rowling’s famous series of "Harry Potter" books (and the movies they inspired). The show, aimed at older children and adults, takes an off-kilter and satirical look at what it was like to be a student at Hogwarts during Potter’s tumultuous school career.

Playwright Matt Cox said the idea came to him during a subway ride in New York City.

“It would've been really terrible to be another student at that particular magic school whenever Harry was there,” Cox told a newspaper reporter when the show premiered. “Every year something bad would happen, all because of Potter.”

Hence the play’s tongue-in-cheek subtitle: “Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.”

The Puffs are members of House Hufflepuff, one of four houses at Hogwarts, but one that got considerably less attention than Gryffindor or Slytherin in Rowling’s series. But the Puffs were very much on hand when a giant basilisk and other catastrophes befell the school as a result of Potter’s presence.

While Harry and friends get mentioned often in “Puffs,” as do teachers like Severus Snape, they are not the stars of this play. Cox is playing this more for laughs than strict adherence to the books. Snape, for example, teaches sex ed as well as magical potions.

Allenberry’s production, which runs through Feb. 27 at the long-running theater near Boiling Springs, features a cast of mostly young adults. The evening performances will be the full adult version, which features some language and situations that may not be suitable for young children, but the matinees will be a slightly sanitized version that should be acceptable for general audiences.

Dustin LeBlanc, whose Keystone Theatrics production company stages the plays at Allenberry, said “Puffs” does a good job of using Rowling’s books as fodder for comedy, without straying into any copyright infringements.

“It’s a very funny show that fans (of the books) will enjoy,” LeBlanc said. “It’s the Potter story from a different perspective.”

Children's tale

Theatre Harrisburg returns to Whitaker Center this weekend with a production of “The Secret Garden,” a musical version of the beloved 1911 novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

The musical, which opened on Broadway in 1991 and ran for 709 performances, features music by Lucy Simon with script and lyrics by Marsha Norman. Norman won a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical.

The adaptation keeps the basic script of Burnett’s novel, which features the adventures of 11-year-old orphan Mary Lennox, who comes to live at the estate of a reclusive uncle and his invalid son in the English countryside. She discovers a hidden garden, overgrown with vines and haunted by the past, that she vows to reclaim.

Mary’s presence begins to thaw the frozen relationships and painful memories that have turned the estate into a bitter refuge, but will it be enough to repair years of anger, jealousy and self-loathing that have stunted the lives of the estate’s residents?

Theatre Harrisburg’s production will run through Feb. 27 at the Whitaker in downtown Harrisburg.

Ode to Donna Summer

The Disco Era of the late 1970s and early 1980s, while a peculiar cultural phenomenon that gave us oddities like the film “Saturday Night Fever” and the Village People, also produced some memorable stars.

Among them was gifted songstress Donna Summer, the Queen of Disco, who produced a string of hits that included “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls,” “I Feel Love” and “Last Dance.” In all, the onetime gospel singer had 14 Top Ten singles and earned five Grammy Awards.

Her story and music are retold in the jukebox musical “Summer,” a touring production that will visit Hershey Theatre on Valentine’s Day. The one-night-only show, featuring more than 20 of Summer’s songs with a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, promises a romantic date night for Summer fans, as well as for those who either remember how Philadelphia’s Sister Sledge got its start or simply like the retro aspect of the disco vibe.

Summer, a non-smoker, died of lung cancer in 2012 at the age of 63. The show features her in three different phases of her life, from her pre-teen years starting out in Boston to her 50s, when she was among the world’s most successful recording artists with more than 100 million albums sold.

NOTE: Area theaters continue to take precautions to protect actors, staff and audience members from COVID-19. Most are requiring proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to enter the theater, and mask-wearing is either required or strongly suggested. Children too young to be vaccinated may not be admitted. Performances may be postponed or canceled, possibly on short notice. Check theater websites for the latest updates on their show schedules, coronavirus protocols and safety guidelines.

