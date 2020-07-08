Curtain Up: 'Hamilton' a potential revolution, revelation for streamed stage plays

Once again, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton is providing hope for America’s future — this time not in the creation of a democracy, but rather the survival of live theater on stage.
The apparent success of a filmed version of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” on the Disney+ streaming service is an indication that pent-up demand for live theater may be higher than suspected after a months-long shutdown.
While Disney has yet to release any data on streaming viewership for “Hamilton,” the online-audience analysis group Apptopia estimates the show was downloaded more than 800,000 times worldwide during its opening weekend. That number was about 47% higher than the average downloads over the past four weekends, according to Apptopia. The estimated 266,084 downloads in the United States during the first weekend was 72% higher than the average of the previous four.
The numbers appear to mean that efforts to generate a boycott of the show were unsuccessful. The hip hop musical has drawn criticism from both the right and left wings of American politics. Some in the #blacklivesmatter movement, for instance, have denounced the show for celebrating slave owners such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, while some on the right dislike the racially diverse casting and what they see as the musical’s liberal politics.
This show about the colorful life of Hamilton, one of the primary framers of the Constitution, was filmed in 2016 at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre with the original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda in the title role. That’s the same year “Hamilton” swept the Tony Awards and made writer/director/actor Miranda an international star.
The film originally was scheduled for release in movie theaters next year, but uncertainties about that currently moribund industry’s future impelled a switch to an online release through Disney’s relatively new streaming service. The company reportedly paid $75 million for the rights to “Hamilton.”
This filmed version of “Hamilton” was done long before the COVID-19 pandemic closed down huge swaths of the American economy, including nearly all live theater. Mask wearing and social distancing, now an everyday part of American life, were not required, so the show is a step into the past in more ways than one.
Today, safety considerations have made such live stage shows almost impossible for audiences and actors, putting the theater industry into hibernation.
But the splash made by the debut of “Hamilton” appears to show that an online audience exists for live theater, which is one reason local theaters such as Open Stage and Gamut Theatre Group continue to mount virtual productions using online technologies such as Zoom. While those boxed-in shows inevitably lack the visual sweep of a fully staged Broadway musical such as “Hamilton,” they nonetheless provide an outlet for an art form in some danger of disappearing.
“It’s like when you open up a board game,” Open Stage Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon said recently about his theater’s inaugural Zoom productions, which includes “Angels in America” and the upcoming performance of “The Diary of Anne Frank” on July 19. “Ultimately, you just have to start playing. Then you figure out how it works. Meanwhile, your audience is at home and safe.”
Apptopia believes its Disney+ numbers for “Hamilton” actually represent an undercount, because they do not include downloads from sources other than Apple and Android. Numbers from Japan and India also were not included because of complicated bundling arrangements in those countries.
Disney is set to reveal new streaming stats, along with full quarterly financial results, in early August. “Hamilton” remains available for online viewing by Disney+ subscribers.
Drive-in show
If you want to venture outdoors and still see a live stage show — once removed — take a drive to the small Lebanon County resort town of Mount Gretna Friday night for a drive-in style showing of the hit Broadway musical “42nd Street.”
The musical will be presented on a large-format inflatable screen at Soldiers Field, with sound available through an FM radio transmitter. Snacks and beverages will be available for delivery to cars.
Gretna Theatre, a professional summer theater that has been operating since 1927 but is closed this summer due to coronavirus concerns, is presenting this production of “42nd Street,” which was filmed at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End in 2017.
Creating “42nd Street” was a collaborative effort, with a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, lyrics by Al Dubin and Johnny Mercer, and music by Harry Warren. Although based on a 1932 novel by Bradford Ropes and a subsequent film version in 1933, the Broadway musical did not debut until 1980.
Featuring an array of catchy tunes that includes “We’re in the Money,” “I Only Have Eyes for You” and the title song, the show was a long-running hit that won the Tony Award for Best Musical. It has been on stage somewhere in the world practically every year since.
Cost to see the show is $25 per car, and tickets must be purchased online in advance. Proceeds benefit the theater.
A planning point: Gretna Theatre officials say there are no public restrooms available at Soldiers Field. Apparently, it’s a Pennsylvania Chautauqua thing. You can learn more about that organization at pachautauqua.info.
