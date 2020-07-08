Curtain Up: 'Hamilton' a potential revolution, revelation for streamed stage plays

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Once again, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton is providing hope for America’s future — this time not in the creation of a democracy, but rather the survival of live theater on stage.

The apparent success of a filmed version of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” on the Disney+ streaming service is an indication that pent-up demand for live theater may be higher than suspected after a months-long shutdown.

While Disney has yet to release any data on streaming viewership for “Hamilton,” the online-audience analysis group Apptopia estimates the show was downloaded more than 800,000 times worldwide during its opening weekend. That number was about 47% higher than the average downloads over the past four weekends, according to Apptopia. The estimated 266,084 downloads in the United States during the first weekend was 72% higher than the average of the previous four.

The numbers appear to mean that efforts to generate a boycott of the show were unsuccessful. The hip hop musical has drawn criticism from both the right and left wings of American politics. Some in the #blacklivesmatter movement, for instance, have denounced the show for celebrating slave owners such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, while some on the right dislike the racially diverse casting and what they see as the musical’s liberal politics.