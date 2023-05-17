Thomas Weaver is taking a dip in the evil end of the pool, filling the title role in Shakespeare’s “Richard III” for Gamut Theatre Company’s annual Free Shakespeare in the Park production.

Weaver, a sweetheart in real life, said playing a damaged outcast like Richard III is not entirely new ground for him, having played similar roles in other Shakespearean works such as “MacBeth” and “Coriolanus.”

“I do have this track record of playing people who live on the outskirts of what society deems acceptable,” the veteran Harrisburg actor said with a chuckle. “That seems to the spot where I’ve landed.”

Richard III, during his brief reign (1483-1485), managed to steal the throne of England and likely ordered the deaths of two young princes who were in line for succession. Set during the War of the Roses, Shakespeare’s version of this real-life story paints a very unflattering portrait of the usurper.

“I guess I do think of him as a total villain,” Weaver said of the role he will play next month at the bandshell in Harrisburg’s Reservoir Park. “You almost have to, given the things he did. But I also think he may have believed he had no choice but to play the villain in order to maintain his position.”

Director Jeff Luttermoser is using his own adaptation of the play, which he said is a faithful yet lean script that downplays some of England’s dynastic implications at the time, which revolves around a long war between the houses of York and Lancaster.

Instead, the two-hour show focuses on a country trying to rebuild from a long civil war, and the new king’s abuses of power during his short reign, which ended with his death.

“Richard cannot empathize with other human beings,” said Luttermoser, who teaches at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School. “In the play he’s certainly someone without much of a conscience.”

For those who may wish for more detail on the War of the Roses, Gamut this weekend is offering a special Stage Door Series program titled “Dreadful Marches to Delightful Measures: A Staged Reading of Shakespeare’s Wars of the Roses.”

Directed by Francesca Amendolia, the show uses Shakespeare’s history plays about the English monarchy to lay out the complex causes and consequences of the War of the Roses (1455-1487). The idea is that those who attend will be fully prepared to see “Richard III” in the park next month.

“Give the Stage Door Ensemble two hours,” Gamut promises on its website, “and we’ll give you 200 years of battles, beheadings and bastard sons as the houses of York and Lancaster slug it out for control of the monarchy.”

Shows will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Gamut Theatre, 15 N. Fourth St., Harrisburg.

New seasons

Central Pennsylvania is home to two long-running professional summer-stock theaters, which both have survived rough times and are ready to launch new seasons.

Totem Pole Playhouse, in Caledonia State Park along Route 30 between Chambersburg and Gettysburg, has been offering Broadway-style productions since 1950.

TPP’s 73rd season opens May 26 with “The Honky Tonk Angels,” a musical comedy by Ted Swindley, the same gentleman who created the very popular musical “Always ... Patsy Cline.”

In the tiny Lebanon County borough of Mount Gretna, meanwhile, Gretna Theatre has been in operation even longer than TPP, opening in 1927.

Gretna’s 96th season begins June 8 with “Jekyll & Hyde in Concert,” a concert version of the 1990 Broadway musical based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s original novella from 1886. The show features music performed by Hershey Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to weathering the global COVID-19 pandemic in this decade, both theaters have survived previous disasters: Totem Pole’s playhouse was burned down by an arsonist in 1969, while the Gretna theater suffered a collapsed roof in 1994 following a major snowstorm.

Local show

A thoughtful show about genius and inspiration takes the stage next week at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg.

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” a somewhat whimsical fantasy by Steve Martin — yes, that Steve Martin — opens May 26 and continues through June 11 at LTM, an intimate community theater in a former one-room schoolhouse.

Martin, a one-time writer for the Smothers Brothers TV show in the 1960s, is a standup comedian, musician, playwright and actor, among other things. He currently is starring with long-time pal Martin Short in the hit television show “Only Murders in the Building.”

He created “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” in 1993, and said of it: “The play attempts to explain, in a light-hearted way, the similarity of the creative process involved in great leaps of imagination in art and science.”

The fictional show features real-life geniuses Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein, who meet at a bar named the Lapin Agile to debate the comparative value of genius and talent.

Both men would soon stun the world, Einstein with his “Special Theory on Relativity” and Picasso with his masterful cubist painting, “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon.” So although not quite yet globally renowned, they were nevertheless well qualified to discuss the ramifications of genius.

Martin’s play, his first full-length effort, has been produced regionally many times over the years, although a planned movie based on the play has never come to fruition.