Curtain Up: Gamut play resonates today

Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen wrote “An Enemy of the People” in 1882, mainly as a response to public outcry over his previous play, “Ghosts,” which drew scorn from some for its perceived attacks on the hypocrisy of 19th century morality.
Gamut Classic Theatre is currently staging a production of “An Enemy of the People,” as adapted in 1950 by the great American playwright Arthur Miller (“The Crucible,” “Death of a Salesman”). A battle between brothers over the potential health risks of a small fishing village’s renowned spa remains at the center of the show, but Miller has played down or eliminated some of the original’s hard edges, particularly discussions about eugenics.
The play, which focuses on the cost of what today is known as speaking truth to power, poses a question that still resonates: “Without power, what good is the truth?”
“An Enemy of the People” follows efforts of a doctor to make public the fact that the spa water is contaminated and may pose a threat to users. But the spa is a major economic draw for the small town, and the doctor’s brother, who is mayor, tries his best to keep the information from being released.
Most of the town takes the mayor’s side, and the doctor’s life is soon disintegrating.
“An Enemy of the People” still has punch: In 2018, the Chinese government canceled a touring production of the “An Enemy of the People” over its anti-government themes.
Gamut’s show, which is directed by F.L. Henley Jr. and stars Clark Nicholson and Mark Lubbers, is on stage through Sunday.
Broadway origins
For many people, “Barefoot in the Park” is an endearing romantic comedy from 1967 starring two fresh-faced young actors named Jane Fonda and Robert Redford.
You have free articles remaining.
But it has a backstory from Broadway, where the late playwright Neil Simon’s longest-running hit was on stage at the Biltmore for 1,530 performances. A production of Simon’s original work is scheduled to open at Oyster Mill Playhouse on March 20.
The plot is nothing special: newlywed couple Corie and Paul Bratter adjust to married life in a leaky New York City apartment. He’s a little uptight about the future, while she’s a free spirit who thinks he just needs to loosen up by running “barefoot in the park.”
But Simon’s second play, which made its debut in 1963, amply demonstrates the deft comic timing that would come to distinguish his many subsequent works, ranging from “The Odd Couple” to “Biloxi Blues.”
Oyster Mill’s production, directed by Michael Hosler, features Samantha Speraw and Josh Lebo as the Bratters, while Anne Marino plays Corie’s loopy mother. The show will run through April 5.
Farce
Chambersburg Community Theatre kicks back into action with “Nana’s Naughty Knickers,” a ribald comedy about sexy lingerie for the senior set.
Written in 2010 by Katherine DiSavino, “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” is an often-ridiculous farce about an 80-something grandmother named Sylvia who’s planning to augment her income with an online business selling “Saucy Slips” to elderly women. Her visiting granddaughter Bridget is horrified when she learns of this, fearing her Nana’s illegal boutique might get her arrested, evicted or both.
The farcical elements kick into high gear when deliveries of extremely revealing outfits start showing up just as Bridget is attempting to shut things down. Audiences are likely to find themselves in, well, stitches, as elderly “models” prepare for a fashion show.
CCT’s production, directed by Tom Amick, features Vicki Gontz as Sylvia and Alaina Wheelis as Bridget. Bonnee Wendle has the delicious part of Vera, Sylvia’s friend/accomplice, who is prepared to model the skimpiest of negligees despite two hearing aids and a walker.
“Nana’s Naughty Knickers” will be on stage at Capitol Theatre for two weekends, March 20-22 and March 27-29.