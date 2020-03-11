Curtain Up: Gamut play resonates today

Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen wrote “An Enemy of the People” in 1882, mainly as a response to public outcry over his previous play, “Ghosts,” which drew scorn from some for its perceived attacks on the hypocrisy of 19th century morality.

Gamut Classic Theatre is currently staging a production of “An Enemy of the People,” as adapted in 1950 by the great American playwright Arthur Miller (“The Crucible,” “Death of a Salesman”). A battle between brothers over the potential health risks of a small fishing village’s renowned spa remains at the center of the show, but Miller has played down or eliminated some of the original’s hard edges, particularly discussions about eugenics.

The play, which focuses on the cost of what today is known as speaking truth to power, poses a question that still resonates: “Without power, what good is the truth?”

“An Enemy of the People” follows efforts of a doctor to make public the fact that the spa water is contaminated and may pose a threat to users. But the spa is a major economic draw for the small town, and the doctor’s brother, who is mayor, tries his best to keep the information from being released.

Most of the town takes the mayor’s side, and the doctor’s life is soon disintegrating.