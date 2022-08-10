Curtain Up: 'Footloose' draws crowd at Totem Pole

The unquenchable exuberance of youth is at the heart of “Footloose,” a lively Broadway musical that bounds across the stage at Totem Pole Playhouse for one last weekend.

Artistic director David Hemsley Caldwell said the show, the next to last of Totem Pole’s 70th season, is pulling in audiences with its great dancing and catchy tunes.

“It’s a complicated show with a lot of moving parts, but audiences are really responding to it, and it’s doing very well,” said Caldwell, in his first season as Totem Pole’s artistic leader. “It’s challenging, but it’s very rewarding.”

Set in a mythical American farming town called Bomont, “Footloose” follows the coming-of-age adventures of Ren McCormack, a dance-loving teenager from Chicago who relocates to the small community with his mother. Once there, Ren discovers that a conservative minister has had dancing declared illegal in Bomont, because he believes that rock 'n' roll music is a poison that will lead youths to, shall we say, misbehave.

Ren soon starts attempting to overturn the ban — as well as getting to know the minister’s unhappy daughter, Ariel. Along the way, he also manages to get most of the town’s young people on his side by secretly teaching them how to dance.

If this sounds a bit familiar, it is. This Tony-nominated musical from 1998 is based on the 1984 film of the same name, a surprise hit that starred Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer and John Lithgow in the central roles of Ren, Ariel and the Rev. Shaw Moore. Music includes the catchy title track and “Let’s Hear it for the Boy,” which were both nominated for an Academy Award as Best Original Song.

The stage show was a work by committee, featuring music, lyrics and book by Tom Snow, Dean Pitchford, Walter Bobbie and others. Also on board is popular singer Kenny Loggins, who wrote the song “Footloose” for the film version and provides additional lyrics here.

Totem Pole’s production runs through Sunday at the summer stock theater in Caledonia State Park.

Tribute to Elvis

Speaking of good old rock ’n’ roll, the region’s other professional summer stock theater is also looking to make you want to dance.

Gretna Theatre’s final stage show of its 95th season in the Mount Gretna Playhouse is a tribute to the king of rock ’n’ roll, Elvis Presley, featuring well-known tribute artist Brandon Bennett in the lead role.

“Elvis, My Way” will run Aug. 25-28 at the open air theater in the tiny Lebanon County borough of Mount Gretna.

Bennett, who won an “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist” competition run by Elvis Presley Enterprises at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., will perform an array of Presley’s hits, including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Suspicious Minds.”

Comedy

Those in the mood to laugh — and given the times, who isn’t? — may want to revisit Totem Pole later this month for a season-ending farce, “Love, Sex and the I.R.S.”

Written in 1979 by the well-known team of Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, this over-the-top comedy focuses on Jon and Leslie, two out-of-work musicians who room together in New York City. One of them has been claiming the two are married — they are not — on his tax returns, but the Internal Revenue Service appears to have caught on and is planning an “investigation.”

The ersatz couple’s increasingly desperate measures to keep the tax man at bay drives the plot, which features the usual array of mistaken identities, sexual misconduct and double entendres that make a good farce so much fun to watch.

Totem Pole’s production is directed by Clayton Philips and features Kieran Danaan and Nicholas Wilder in the hot-seat roles of Jon and Leslie. “Love, Sex and the I.R.S.” will run Aug. 19-Sept. 4 at Totem Pole.