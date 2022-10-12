Curtain Up: Enjoy horror-themed musicals, plays in October

Things are about to get altogether “ooky” at Allenberry Playhouse, where a musical rendition of “The Addams Family” is set to open this weekend.

The Keystone Theatrics production of this creepy comedy opens Friday and runs through Oct. 30 at the long-running theater on the grounds of the Allenberry Resort near Boiling Springs.

Based on the ghoulish cartoon family created by the late Charles Addams starting in 1938, the show features daughter Wednesday Addams inviting her “normal” boyfriend and his parents to dinner at the Addams mansion. But they soon run afoul of Wednesday’s family, which includes parents Gomez and Morticia, brother Pugsley and Uncle Fester.

While the long-lived Addams Family has been featured in movies and a popular television series over the years, this Broadway musical from 2010 was the first live stage show to feature the artist’s macabre characters, who consider a night spent in a crypt to be great fun.

Featuring a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, “The Addams Family” ran for 722 performances before closing in 2011. It has since been the subject of numerous U.S. and international tours.

Horror musical

Serial killing meets fine dining in Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” a Broadway-style musical by the late Stephen Sondheim that opens Friday night at Hershey Area Playhouse.

Based on a series of penny dreadfuls published in 19th century London, Sondheim’s tale from 1979 features the exploits of Todd, a murderously revenge-minded barber who sets up shop over Mrs. Lovett’s meat pie emporium.

The two develop a symbiotic relationship, in which the victims dispatched by Sweeney’s razor find new life, so to speak, in Mrs. Lovett’s kitchen. The resulting meat pies become wildly popular among Lovett’s customers, a thought that may cause some indigestion in the audience.

Director Rosemary Bucher said “Sweeney Todd” is a flexible show that can be performed in a variety of venues, including HAP’s open stage. “Our incredibly talented cast, crew and production staff are working hard to honor Stephen Sondheim’s beloved story of murder, bloodlust, revenge and passion in new and innovative ways,” Bucher said.

The show, which runs through Nov. 6 at the community theater in Derry Township, features Eric Mansilla and Amy Jo Brixius in the primary roles of Todd and Lovett. The pair also starred together in “Once Upon a Mattress” at HAP during the summer of 2018.

“We’re taking what we learned about working with each other and applying it to these very different roles,” Brixius said.

Even though the material is much darker, Mansilla added that “there’s a certain amount of safety playing together when you’re working with a close friend.”

Edgar Allan Poe

Another creepy theatrical foray opening on Friday can be found at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg, where four tales by Edgar Allan Poe are used to create a spooky montage of signature Poe moments.

“Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” by Eric Coble uses "The Raven," "The Fall of the House of Usher," "The Pit and the Pendulum" and "The Tell-Tale Heart" in a highly theatrical stage show that features the tortured 19th century author trying to convince himself he is not insane.

Coble, who was born in Scotland but raised on raised on Navajo and Ute reservations in New Mexico and Colorado, created “Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” in 1997. Among his dozens of plays are also “Bright Ideas,” which opened Off-Broadway in 2001, and “The Velocity of Autumn,” nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2014.

“Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe” runs through Oct. 30 at LTM, a community theater located in a former schoolhouse on South York Street near Mechanicsburg.