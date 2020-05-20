Curtain Up: Community theaters anxious to restart shows; one embraces online stage

When LTM does reopen — and a 70th season is already in the works — the theater will likely have to reduce the number of available seats to allow for social distancing. Other expenses, such as protective gear, may have to be added under the state’s reopening guidelines.

“Of course, that changes the whole economics for us,” Einhorn said.

Still, he said he remains optimistic about the future for theater in central Pennsylvania. Ironically, he’s also a cast member in Oyster Mill’s planned production of “Barefoot in the Park.”

“I tend to think once this is over, and it will be over, people will be anxious to go out and do something,” Einhorn said. “I know that’s true on the part of the performers. They are anxious to get started again.”

Staying 'open'

Open Stage, a small professional theater in downtown Harrisburg, has been exploring a way to stay “open” even while the stage is dark during this pandemic.

Under the guidance of producing artistic director Stuart Landon, Open Stage has moved online. The theater just completed a web-based run of Tony Kushner’s AIDS fantasy “Angels in America,” and will launch a virtual production of “An Iliad” Friday night.