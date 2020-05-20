Curtain Up: Community theaters anxious to restart shows; one embraces online stage

Oyster Mill Playhouse’s next production will be "Barefoot in the Park," a classic Neil Simon romantic comedy about mismatched newlyweds trying to make a go of it in New York City.
“We ARE going to do ‘Barefoot in the Park,'” Oyster Mill board president Rosie Turner said resolutely earlier this month. “I don’t care how long it takes.”
Plans to stage the Simon rom-com went offtrack when the entire theater industry in Pennsylvania had to shut down due to COVID-19.
So opening night, which had been set for Friday at the small community theater in East Pennsboro Township, had to be postponed indefinitely.
“We just knew we couldn’t do it then,” Turner said. “We are trying to make good decisions. The biggest thing was, how do we do right by our patrons?”
The six-member cast, along with director Michael Hosler, has agreed to remain on hold while the pandemic sorts itself out over time.
Current plans call for "Barefoot" to be staged Aug. 14-30 at the 91-seat theater in a former grist mill along the banks of the Conodoguinet Creek. But Turner conceded that could change.
Financially, the all-volunteer theater has some advantages: no payroll and no mortgage. Other than some minimal utility expenses and insurance costs, they can stand pat for quite a while without fear of going under.
“We are a true volunteer-led organization,” Turner said. “The way we react to this and come through this will define us for the future.”
The Oyster Mill board already has mapped out a seven-show season for 2021, but is expecting some changes. Turner said they are planning to sell just 45 percent of the seats to allow for social distancing. Recorded music may replace live musicians. Temperature checks and good hygiene will be part of the new reality, and rehearsals may be done through video conferencing.
Once on stage, actors will need to feel safe. That makes a romantic comedy like “Barefoot in the Park” more challenging, because the intimacy has to be, ah, spaced out a bit.
“We will let the actors and actresses feel comfortable,” Turner said. “There are still ways of doing romantic comedy.”
Ironically, “Barefoot in the Park” is the first show Oyster Mill did when it opened its current venue in 1988. Now plans call for it to be the first show in the post-pandemic era.
“I love community theater,” Turner, whose real-world job is director of marketing and communications for the Harrisburg Area YMCA, said. “It can be some of the most authentic and fun experiences you can find. We hope our patrons will feel safe about coming back when we do reopen.”
Fall plans
Less than 10 miles away from Oyster Mill, Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg is in a similar bind.
Like its West Shore colleague, LTM is shuttered for the time being due to the coronavirus.
The show “Casa Valentina” was halted mid-run in March as a safety precaution.
The last two scheduled shows of the 2020 season — “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” and “Murder at West Moon Street” — have been suspended, as has the annual May Gala fundraiser.
“We are hoping to reopen in September,” said Gordon Einhorn, vice president of the community theater’s board of directors. “The first show would be ‘Murder on West Moon Street.’ We do have a director, but it has not been cast yet.”
The tiny, all-volunteer theater, inside a converted schoolhouse just south of Mechanicsburg Borough, has been staging shows for nearly 70 years.
Like Oyster Mill, LTM has no mortgage to pay or payroll to meet. That insulates the theater from financial catastrophe, at least for a while.
“Certain expenses don’t go away even when you are not open, like utilities and insurance, for instance,” said Einhorn, a partner in the Harrisburg law firm of Thomas, Thomas & Hafer. “We have had some talk about seeking some grant money. We took a hit losing two shows.”
When LTM does reopen — and a 70th season is already in the works — the theater will likely have to reduce the number of available seats to allow for social distancing. Other expenses, such as protective gear, may have to be added under the state’s reopening guidelines.
“Of course, that changes the whole economics for us,” Einhorn said.
Still, he said he remains optimistic about the future for theater in central Pennsylvania. Ironically, he’s also a cast member in Oyster Mill’s planned production of “Barefoot in the Park.”
“I tend to think once this is over, and it will be over, people will be anxious to go out and do something,” Einhorn said. “I know that’s true on the part of the performers. They are anxious to get started again.”
Staying 'open'
Open Stage, a small professional theater in downtown Harrisburg, has been exploring a way to stay “open” even while the stage is dark during this pandemic.
Under the guidance of producing artistic director Stuart Landon, Open Stage has moved online. The theater just completed a web-based run of Tony Kushner’s AIDS fantasy “Angels in America,” and will launch a virtual production of “An Iliad” Friday night.
“‘Angels’ worked out great,” Landon said of the pay-what-you-will production. “Sometimes we had over 100 people show up for a live show. We also had tons of people that are watching the recordings.”
One benefit of online shows, he said, is that you can record a live performance and then allow people to watch it whenever they want. Open Stage is doubling down on that notion for “An Iliad,” a post-modernist take on Homer’s epic story of the Trojan War.
“We pre-recorded the show and will be live streaming at each performance evening,” Landon said. After each of the four performances — scheduled for Friday, May 28, June 5 and June 13 — a live post-show talk for audience members will be offered via Zoom software.
Landon said current plans call for all upcoming Open Stage shows to be offered virtually.
“At this point, we don’t know when we’ll be able to reopen for in-person shows,” he said. “All of the plans we have our flexible, allowing us to be nimble as we all get more information about this health crisis.”
As a professional theater, Open Stage faces more expenses than community theaters like LTM and Oyster Mill, starting with the need to pay actors.
Landon conceded that online productions can’t replace live shows from a financial perspective — at least for now — but promised to offer “top notch” productions that people can watch from home.
“We also will be poised to welcome a small live audience into our facility, if and when we deem it appropriate,” he said. “We’re going to need our community to pivot with us, though, and embrace these new explorations of live performance ... until we can all be together again, safely.”
