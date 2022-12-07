Curtain Up: Christmas shows fill December schedules at Midstate theaters

When it came time to pick this year’s holiday show at Allenberry Playhouse, Artistic Director Dustin LeBlanc couldn’t decide.

So he didn’t, which is why Allenberry is offering two Christmas-themed musicals concurrently this month.

“I couldn’t find the one holiday show that felt like it would hit all of our audiences,” said LeBlanc, whose Keystone Theatrics company produces the shows for the stage at the long-running theater on the grounds of the Allenberry Resort. “That’s why we decided to offer two.”

The lineup features “The Happy Elf,” a kid-friendly romp that is based on a song by musician Harry Connick Jr., and “Winter Wonderettes,” a musical comedy that will appeal to adults. “The Happy Elf" runs through Dec. 17, while “Winter Wonderettes,” ends Dec. 23. Check the website to see which show is being performed on specific dates.

LeBlanc said both shows tilt toward a particular demographic, but are both good for all audiences.

“It’s not like you can’t bring children to ‘Winter Wonderettes,’ or that adults won’t enjoy ‘Happy Elf,'” he said. “But ‘Wonderettes’ is aimed at a more mature audience.”

It’s a strategy that seems to be paying off. LeBlanc reported that matinee performances are nearly sold out for all performances.

“Winter Wonderettes,” from 2008, is a sequel to 1999’s “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” two jukebox musicals created by the prolific Roger Bean. Set during the 1950s and ’60s, both shows are nostalgic (and snarky) looks at America’s past.

Allenberry’s production of “Winter Wonderettes” features sometimes wacky versions of more than two dozen seasonal favorites like “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Santa Baby’ and “Winter Wonderland.”

“The Happy Elf,” from 2007, is also quite tuneful, featuring original works by Connick.

It follows the story of Eubie the Elf, who is so thrilled to be working in Santa’s Workshop at the North Pole that he annoys his fellow elves.

Undaunted, Eubie heads to the town of Bluesville to spread Christmas cheer after learning that every child in the town had landed on Santa’s naughty list.

“‘Happy’ is more kid-centric,” LeBlanc said. “It’s also got a shorter running length, so you can bring the little ones.”

Classic productions

Those who prefer their holiday shows a bit more classical also have some choices this month.

At Carlisle Theater, Players on High are staging “A Steampunk Christmas Carol,” which they adapted from Dickens’ original tale of Ebenezer Scrooge’s ghost-filled Christmas Eve.

Victorian London and steampunk sensibilities do seem like a natural match. This two-act show, which features 43 actors, opens Friday night at Carlisle Theatre and continues through Dec. 18.

In downtown Harrisburg, Open Stage is staging its 23rd production of “A Christmas Carol,” a traditionally-styled version that once again features Nicholas Hughes in the role of Scrooge.

Directed by Stuart Landon, Open Stage’s producing artistic director, the show is a potent blend of music, regret and redemption as a series of spirits visit the miserly Scrooge one Christmas Eve to make him a take a look at his past, present and future.

Open Stage is also taking a “see what sticks” approach to the holidays with an array of Christmas-themed entertainments that includes:

— “Who’s Holiday!” an adults-only send-up of Dr. Seuss featuring Rachel Landon as Cindy Who, whose life has taken a turn for the worse since the Grinch came to Whoville. This one-woman comedy continues through Dec. 22.

— A jazzy take on holiday music by Figgy Pudding, an ensemble that includes first-rate area musicians such as guitarist Anthony Pieruccine and Nate Petley on keyboards. The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14.

— “Drag Me to Christmas” a concert performance by well-known drag queen Paige Turner, features over-the-top parodies, original songs and holiday classics from the likes of Mariah Carey and Bing Crosby. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17.

Christmas show

And now, as “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” would put it, for something completely different.

At Hershey Area Playhouse, “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” follows the mostly middle-aged denizens of a run-down Texas trailer park after they learn they are about to be annexed by a nearby town.

The show is a sequel to “Doublewide, Texas,” both created by the prolific team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, known collectively as Jones Hope Wooten. They have created more than 20 so-called “Southern-Fried” comedies since beginning their collaboration in 2005.

This 2017 effort is set in and around the living room of Joveeta Crumpler’s mobile home in Doublewide, Texas, during the two weeks before Christmas. The unsophisticated residents brainstorm ideas about how to avoid the takeover, including creating a “Nativity at the Alamo” tableau and efforts to make Doublewide attractive to new residents.

“A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” runs through Sunday at HAP.