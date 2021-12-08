Curtain Up: Christmas musicals, plays fill local theaters

Screenwriter David Berenbaum hit a holiday home run in 2003 when he created the script for “Elf,” a fish-out-of-water comedy starring Will Ferrell that almost immediately took up a spot in the Christmas zeitgeist of American culture.

Nearly two decades later, “Elf” maintains a strong grip on the public imagination, airing many times each December along with seasonal mainstays like “A Christmas Story,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Miracle on 34th Street.” This story, about a misplaced elf seeking his true origins in New York City, has even expanded its reach with a popular musical production that is currently on stage at Allenberry Playhouse.

The musical, which runs through Dec. 19 at the historic theater in Monroe Township near Boiling Springs, originally opened on Broadway in 2010, featuring a score by Matthew Sklar (music) and Chad Beguelin (lyrics). The musical, adapted from Berenbaum’s original work by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan, does vary from the film in some respects, including narration by Santa Claus rather than Papa Elf and a less Scrooge-like portrayal of Buddy’s real father, Walter Hobbs.

The musical, which follows the adventures of a human-sized elf named Buddy as he searches for his real father in New York City, has proven to be a durable hit for adults and children even in the uncertain, mask-wearing environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dustin LeBlanc, whose Keystone Theatrics production company stages shows at Allenberry.

“We've been sold out for the entire run for about two weeks now,” LeBlanc said. “Ha!”

LeBlanc thinks family-friendly “Elf” is here to stay.

“That multigenerational appeal is hard to find in a Christmas show,” he said. “Even a standard like ‘A Christmas Carol’ doesn't necessarily appeal to kids. But ‘Elf’ has it all. Kids have been very entertained and have lots to laugh at, but the book is also very smart and witty and has jokes and bits that adults will appreciate. It's got that perfect formula.”

Christmas productions

Speaking of “A Christmas Carol,” it’s still alive and kicking in Midstate theater, as well.

Carlisle Theatre’s Players on High troupe will offer a steampunk twist on the Charles Dickens classic at the West High Street theater on Dec. 16-19.

After a year off due to the pandemic, Open Stage also has brought back a live version of the popular tale of a Victorian-era miser’s haunting Christmas Eve, once again starring the redoubtable Nicholas Hughes as the penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge. “A Christmas Carol” runs through Dec. 23 at the professional theater in downtown Harrisburg. This new reimagining of Dickens’ poignant story of redemption is adapted by Open Stage’s Stuart and Rachel Landon.

“We missed presenting 'A Christmas Carol' in-person last season,” producing artistic director Stuart Landon said. “Theater is fueled by the audience-artist relationship. Our artists missed our audiences. (This show) is the perfect opportunity to catch up with your favorite characters and get back to the theater.”

Open Stage is going whole hog on Christmas this year, with multiple shows and concerts.

This weekend, four folks named Carol will sing their feelings about the holiday season in a program titled “Christmas is Cancelled” (which may provide a clue about their general outlook on the subject). The Carolin’ Carols will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with tickets at $11.

Those two concerts will follow performances of another Christmas event, a one-woman comedy show called “Who’s Holiday,” which will also be offered Sunday, Wednesday plus Dec. 17, 18 and 22. The production features Rachel Landon as Cindy Lou Who in an adults-only take on the Dr. Seuss story about the Grinch.

Also piggy-backing on “Who’s Holiday” will be Figgy Pudding, a jazz-rock fusion band featuring the musical talents of Anthony Pieruccini, Jeremy Blouch, Cory Paternoster and Mike Krall. These concerts, also priced at $11 per ticket, will be performed starting at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 23.

For more information about show times, tickets and COVID-19 precautions, visit the Open Stage web site at openstagehbg.com.

Touring musical

Hershey Theatre welcomes another touring production of a Broadway hit at the end of this month, when “The Prom” arrives for a weeklong stay at the Derry Township auditorium.

“The Prom,” which is scheduled to open Dec. 28 and run through Jan. 2 at the 1,900-seat theater, is a musical comedy about Broadway stars who inject themselves into small-town politics with mixed results. The show features music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin and a book by Beguelin and Bob Martin. Yes, that’s the same creative team behind “Elf the Musical.”

Ticket prices for “The Prom” range from $19 to $86.

The show is based on a true event from 2010, when a high school prom in Mississippi was canceled by the school board rather than allow a young lesbian couple to attend, including one of them in a tuxedo. With the help of the courts and celebrities such as NSYNC’s Lance Bass, chef Cat Cora and rock band Green Day, the prom eventually was held, although most students attended another prom organized by parents at a secret location.

The show rewrites history a bit, including moving the location to a high school in Indiana and rearranging the chronology of some events to create a more appealing ending than occurred in real life.

“The Prom” ran for a little more than 300 performances on Broadway in 2018-19, and reportedly did not recoup its $13.5 million investment. This national tour was scheduled to begin in February but was delayed several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

