Curtain Up: Celebrate the holidays at local theaters

In Dr. Seuss’s happy land of Whoville, tiny waif Cindy Lou Who once saved Christmas from the dastardly green Grinch.

But the ensuing years have not been kind to Cindy Lou, at least as imagined in “Who’s Holiday!”

Playwright Matthew Lombardo’s one-woman show presents a dark vision of what happened to Cindy Lou after the Grinch’s failed attempt to wring all the fun out of the holiday season in Seuss’s 1957 book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Starring Rachel Landon, “Who’s Holiday!” will take the stage Nov. 26 through Dec. 22 at Harrisburg’s Open Stage. This is adults-only stuff, featuring lots of drinking, swearing and sexual innuendo.

“‘Who’s Holiday!’ breaks the mold of a ‘classic’ Christmas story,” Open Stage Artistic Director Stuart Landon said. “It will have you laughing hysterically and seeing innocent little Cindy Lou in a whole new light.”

The show is one of two holiday specials being offered by Open Stage this year. The other is a one-night-only concert on Dec. 17 featuring well-known New York drag queen Paige Turner, who will perform a program of holiday classics and original tunes.

Turner is a character created by Daniel Frank Kelly in 2006, and she has since taken on a life of her own, helping to create and host “So You Think You Can Drag,” which is billed as New York City’s live drag reality show. She also does popular song parodies on YouTube, including Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe.”

Classic story

Another holiday classic gets the send-up treatment at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg, which will present Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig’s new take on “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Ludwig, a York native, has been creating award-winning Broadway plays for many years, including “Lend Me a Tenor,” "Moon Over Buffalo” and “Leading Ladies.”

His interpretation of Clement Moore’s beloved poem (actually titled “A Visit from St. Nicholas” when first published in 1823) takes a decided left turn early on, when a mouse indeed is stirring — and complaining about how Santa Claus skipped their house the previous Christmas.

This soon leads to a journey to the North Pole in an effort to resolve any confusion over Santa’s naughty-or-nice list. This show is aimed at both children and adults, who should find enough off-the-wall comedy to remain amused throughout.

“’Twas the Night Before Christmas” opens Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 11 at Little Theatre.

Musical evening

Harrisburg’s Gamut Theatre is presenting a light-hearted evening of music by those redoubtable masters of comic opera, W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan.

“Innocent Merriment; or, An Evening with Gilbert and Sullivan” features 13 singing actors performing snippets from several of the 19th century duo’s famous light operas.

There is plenty of source material to draw on from the pair that created such immortal classics as “The Mikado” and “HMS Pinafore.” In fact, the show will feature songs and dialogue from 11 of Gilbert and Sullivan’s 14 operettas.

The show, which runs on weekends through Nov. 27, is directed by Gamut core company members Benjamin Krumreig, a trained opera singer.

“We’re creating a show anyone will enjoy, no matter how old, no matter how little or much they know about Gilbert and Sullivan,” Krumreig told The Burg recently. “The world is a little taxing right now. That makes this a perfect moment to offer people a bit of lighthearted joy—some innocent merriment.”