 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Curtain Up

Curtain Up: 'Book of Mormon' arrives in Hershey

  • 0
The Book of Mormon

A touring production of the popular comedy musical “The Book of Mormon” is scheduled to perform at Hershey Theatre from Sept. 27 through Oct. 2.

 submitted

“The Book of Mormon,” the hit Broadway musical comedy coming to Hershey Theatre later this month, is a bit of a high-wire act.

The show tackles potentially sensitive religious and racial tropes with a smart irreverence and a tuneful score that amused most people when it first debuted in 2011.

While it has stirred controversy among some adherents of the Church of Latter Day Saints and certain religious scholars, audiences and critics worldwide embraced the show by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone without many reservations at its Broadway debut in 2011.

If Stone and Parker sound familiar, it may be because they are the creators of the popular “South Park” animated series on television.

The “Book of Mormon” won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, still running after 11 years at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. It also earned four Olivier Awards, again including Best Musical, for a West End production in London.

People are also reading…

The non-Equity touring production coming to Hershey Theatre Sept. 27-Oct. 2, features the same sets, costumes and music, but with a lesser-known cast. The tour is scheduled to visit four dozen American cities.

The show follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Audiences are cautioned that the show does contain some explicit language.

Family drama

Playwright Tennessee Williams turned his fierce yet understanding eye on family dynamics in “The Glass Menagerie,” a production of which opens Friday night at Oyster Mill Playhouse in East Pennsboro Township.

Williams (1911-1983), who also wrote “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “A Streetcar Named Desire,” is ranked among the best American playwrights of the 20th century.

In “The Glass Menagerie,” a memory play that premiered in 1944, Williams uses autobiographical elements to tell a story about the fictional Wingfield family, a Chicago clan that includes a faded Southern belle and her two children, a son who supports the family and an unmarried daughter who is mentally fragile and collects glass figurines.

When a “gentleman caller” is persuaded to come to the Wingfield home to meet the daughter, the family’s fragile nature becomes apparent in some scenes of searing honesty and confession. “The Glass Menagerie” was Williams’ first commercial success as a playwright, and earned the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best American Play in 1945.

Oyster Mill’s production, directed by Michael Hosler, will continue through Sept. 25 at the playhouse.

'Sleepy Hollow'

Theatre Harrisburg also kicks off a new show on Friday, this one an adaptation of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Harrisburg playwright David Ramon Zayas.

Irving’s short story, first published in 1819, has maintained a hold on the American imagination for more than two centuries. Schoolmaster Ichabod Crane’s encounter with a “headless horseman” in an isolated New York glen known as Sleepy Hollow is particularly popular during the Halloween season.

Zayas, who was born in Detroit before relocating to central Pennsylvania, has turned the story into a play with original music, with a healthy dose of ghost stories and some village politics to boot. Zayas’ other works includes “I Don’t Speak Spanish.”

The show, which is part of Theatre Harrisburg’s 97th season, will be staged at the company’s Krevsky Center on Hurlock Street. It runs until Sept. 18.

NOTE: Area theaters continue to take precautions to protect performers, staff and audience members from COVID-19. Check theater websites for the latest updates on protocols and safety guidelines.

Playbill

Chambersburg Community Theatre: “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” comedy tribute to Harry Potter novels, Sept. 30-Oct. 2. Info: cctonline.org or 717-263-3900.

Gamut Theatre Group: TMI Improv Comedy Troupe, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Info: gamuttheatre.org or 714-238-4111.

Hershey Theatre: “The Book of Mormon,” musical comedy, Sept. 27-Oct. 2. Info: hersheyentertainment.com or 717-534-3405.

Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg: “The Odd Couple (Female Version),” Neil Simon comedy, through Sept. 18. Info: ltmpa.com or 717-766-0535.

Open Stage: “Jolene: A Dolly Parton Song Cycle,” through Sunday (outdoor concert at Harrisburg’s Italian Lake at 6 p.m. Sunday). Info: openstagehbg.com or 717-232-6736.

Oyster Mill Playhouse: “The Glass Menagerie,” drama by Tennessee Williams, Friday-Sept. 25. Info: oystermill.com or 717-376-6768.

Theatre Harrisburg: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” based on Washington Irving novel, Friday-Sept. 18 at Krevsky Center. Info: theatreharrisburg.com or 717-232-5501.

Coming Up

Allenberry Playhouse: “The Addams Family,” musical comedy, Oct. 14-30. Info: keystonetheatrics.com or 717-462-4401.

Carlisle Theatre: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” comedy/melodrama, Players on High production, Oct. 14-23. Info: carlisletheatre.org or 717-258-0666.

Gamut Theatre Group: “Innocent Merriment; Or, an Evening with Gilbert & Sullivan,” musical tribute to W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan, Nov. 5-27. Info: gamuttheatre.org or 714-238-4111.

Hershey Area Playhouse: “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella,’” Theatre Academy musical, Oct. 14-16. Info: hersheyareaplayhouse.com or 717-533-8525.

Hershey Area Playhouse: “Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street,’” Broadway-style musical thriller, Oct. 27-Nov. 6. Info: hersheyareaplayhouse.com or 717-533-8525.

Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg: “Nightfall with Edgar Allen Poe,” adaptation of four Poe thrillers by Eric Coble, Oct. 14-30. Info: ltmpa.com or 717-766-0535.

Open Stage: “Treasure Island,” adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic adventure novel, Oct. 8-29. Info: openstagehbg.com or 717-232-6736.

Theatre Harrisburg: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Nov. 4-20 at Whitaker Center. Info: theatreharrisburg.com or 717-232-5501.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drake and LeBron James sued for $10 million over hockey documentary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News