Curtain Up: 'Book of Mormon' arrives in Hershey

“The Book of Mormon,” the hit Broadway musical comedy coming to Hershey Theatre later this month, is a bit of a high-wire act.

The show tackles potentially sensitive religious and racial tropes with a smart irreverence and a tuneful score that amused most people when it first debuted in 2011.

While it has stirred controversy among some adherents of the Church of Latter Day Saints and certain religious scholars, audiences and critics worldwide embraced the show by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone without many reservations at its Broadway debut in 2011.

If Stone and Parker sound familiar, it may be because they are the creators of the popular “South Park” animated series on television.

The “Book of Mormon” won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, still running after 11 years at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre. It also earned four Olivier Awards, again including Best Musical, for a West End production in London.

The non-Equity touring production coming to Hershey Theatre Sept. 27-Oct. 2, features the same sets, costumes and music, but with a lesser-known cast. The tour is scheduled to visit four dozen American cities.

The show follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Audiences are cautioned that the show does contain some explicit language.

Family drama

Playwright Tennessee Williams turned his fierce yet understanding eye on family dynamics in “The Glass Menagerie,” a production of which opens Friday night at Oyster Mill Playhouse in East Pennsboro Township.

Williams (1911-1983), who also wrote “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “A Streetcar Named Desire,” is ranked among the best American playwrights of the 20th century.

In “The Glass Menagerie,” a memory play that premiered in 1944, Williams uses autobiographical elements to tell a story about the fictional Wingfield family, a Chicago clan that includes a faded Southern belle and her two children, a son who supports the family and an unmarried daughter who is mentally fragile and collects glass figurines.

When a “gentleman caller” is persuaded to come to the Wingfield home to meet the daughter, the family’s fragile nature becomes apparent in some scenes of searing honesty and confession. “The Glass Menagerie” was Williams’ first commercial success as a playwright, and earned the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best American Play in 1945.

Oyster Mill’s production, directed by Michael Hosler, will continue through Sept. 25 at the playhouse.

'Sleepy Hollow'

Theatre Harrisburg also kicks off a new show on Friday, this one an adaptation of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Harrisburg playwright David Ramon Zayas.

Irving’s short story, first published in 1819, has maintained a hold on the American imagination for more than two centuries. Schoolmaster Ichabod Crane’s encounter with a “headless horseman” in an isolated New York glen known as Sleepy Hollow is particularly popular during the Halloween season.

Zayas, who was born in Detroit before relocating to central Pennsylvania, has turned the story into a play with original music, with a healthy dose of ghost stories and some village politics to boot. Zayas’ other works includes “I Don’t Speak Spanish.”

The show, which is part of Theatre Harrisburg’s 97th season, will be staged at the company’s Krevsky Center on Hurlock Street. It runs until Sept. 18.