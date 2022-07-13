 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Curtain Up

Curtain Up: Beloved musicals, children's books hit the stage at Allenberry

Matilda the Musical

Luli Mitchell stars in the title role of Matilda Wormwood in “Matilda the Musical,” on stage through July 23 at Gretna Theatre in Lebanon County.

 provided by Gretna Theatre

Allenberry Playhouse is set to spin up its next production, a remarkably faithful stage recreation of a classic film from 1939 known as “The Wizard of Oz.”

Talk about beloved source material.

This was the early color film that gave us Judy Garland, a remarkable tornado, Munchkins, wicked witches, a little dog named Toto and what still stands as the definitive rendition of “Over the Rainbow.”

Oh, there was a skywriting witch and some flying monkeys, too.

Dustin LeBlanc, artistic director for Keystone Theatrics, which stages the plays at Allenberry, said the community theater group is not trying to mimic Hollywood-style special effects, even 1939 vintage.

He’s a little cagey about exactly what that means.

“We are trying to keep things simpler, yet effective,” LeBlanc said of the “Oz” production. “There are certain elements of the classic (film) you want to honor. At the same time, you can make use of some different visuals to give things a fresher perspective.”

Practically every American has seen “The Wizard of Oz” at least once in their lives. Many have even read some of the 14 children’s novels by L. Frank Baum that launched the Oz franchise at the dawn of the 20th century.

When dealing with such beloved material, LeBlanc said it’s important to be respectful of what has gone before yet still seek creative new ways to look at the story.

“It’s always been my mother’s favorite movie,” LeBlanc admitted. “Maybe at its heart, it’s a story of friendship and about learning that the qualities you’ve been seeking are already inside you.”

“The Wizard of Oz” opens July 22 and runs through Aug. 7 at Allenberry’s long-running theater.

Musical adaptation

Gretna Theater, which is marking a remarkable 95th season in Lebanon County this summer, checks in Thursday with the opening of an ambitious production of the popular “Matilda the Musical.”

Gretna’s latest musical, based on British writer Roald Dahl’s dark yet witty children’s novel from 1988, features a number of Actors Equity performers in key roles in the 23-member cast.

Among them are Zach Tallman and Alex Keiper as Matilda Wormwood’s less than stellar parents, and Randall Frizado as evil headmistress Trunchbull. An experienced young actor named Luli Mitchell takes the title role.

Echoes of Little Orphan Annie abound in Dahl’s “Matilda,” about an oppressed little girl and a gang of (mostly) willing mates who prove quite capable of outsmarting a list of adult opponents that includes Matilda’s own parents.

Unlike Annie, Matilda Wormwood is possessed of telekinetic abilities and a genius IQ that found her reading Dickens’ “Great Expectations” by the age of 5. Turning the tables is a Matilda speciality.

This musical, which features music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and a book by Dennis Kelly, launched in London’s West End in 2010 on a commission from the Royal Shakespeare Company. A Broadway version ran from 2013-17 and earned five Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical for Kelly.

“Matilda the Musical” is still running in London, but Gretna’s production is slated to end on July 23.

Celebration of the ‘60s

If ’60s music and female empowerment appeal to you, Totem Pole Playhouse’s current production of “Beehive: The 60’s Musical” may curl your hair.

This nostalgic jukebox-style show created by Larry Gallagher celebrates memorable female pop singers from 60 years ago, including stars such as Diana Ross, Janis Joplin, Carole King and Tina Turner.

Songs include classic hits like “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” “Proud Mary” and “Me and Bobby McGee.”

Told from the perspective of six young women who came of age in a turbulent decade when beehives were a hot ’do, the show evokes the many challenges that Americans, and particularly women, faced.

“Beehive: The ’60s Musical” is rated G, making it suitable for families. It runs through July 24 at the summer stock theater in Caledonia State Park near Fayetteville.

Area theaters continue to take precautions to protect actors, staff and audience members from COVID-19. Check theater web sites for the latest updates on protocols and safety guidelines.

Playbill

Allenberry Playhouse: “The Wizard of Oz,” musical based on 1939 film, July 22-Aug. 7. Info: keystonetheatrics.com or 717-462-4401.

Gamut Theatre Group: “The Princess and the Pea,” children’s fairy tale by Popcorn Hat Players, July 13-Aug. 20. Info: gamuttheatre.org or 714-238-4111.

Gretna Theatre: “Matilda the Musical,” Broadway hit based on Roald Dahl’s book, through July 23. Info: gretnatheatre.org or 717-964-3627.

Hershey Area Playhouse: “The Wedding Singer,” musical, through July 24. Info: hersheyareaplayhouse.com or 717-533-8525.

Hershey Theatre: “Anastasia,” Broadway musical, July 26-31. Info: hersheyentertainment.com or 717-534-3405.

Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg: “Murder on West Third Street,” comedy-mystery, through Sunday. Info: ltmpa.com or 717-766-0535.

Oyster Mill Playhouse: “Little Shop of Horrors,” horror musical, July 22-Aug. 7. Info: oystermill.com or 717-376-6768.

Open Stage: “The Golden Boiz,” a staged reading parody, 6:30 p.m. July 30. Info: openstagehbg.com or 717-232-6736.

Totem Pole Playhouse: “Beehive,” 1960s musical, through July 24. Info: totempoleplayhouse.org or 717-352-2164.

Coming Up

Allenberry Playhouse: “Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We Are in a Play!’,” children’s musical based on Mo Willems’ books, Aug. 20, 27 and Sept. 3. Info: keystonetheatrics.com or 717-462-4401.

Carlisle Theatre: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” comedy/melodrama, Players on High production, Oct. 14-23. Info: carlisletheatre.org or 717-258-0666.

Gamut Theatre Group: “I Don’t Speak Spanish,” family drama by David Ramon Mayas, Sept. 24-Oct. 9. Info: gamuttheatre.org or 714-238-4111.

Gretna Theatre: “Around the World in 80 Days,” comic thriller, Aug. 4-7. Info: gretnatheatre.org or 717-964-3627.

Hershey Area Playhouse: “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” Theatre Academy musical, Oct. 14-16. Info: hersheyareaplayhouse.com or 717-533-8525.

Hershey Theatre: “The Book of Mormon,” musical comedy, Sept. 27-Oct. 2. Info: hersheyentertainment.com or 717-534-3405.

Open Stage: “Jolene: A Dolly Parton Song Cycle,” Sept. 8-11 (outdoor concert at Harrisburg’s Italian Lake at 6 p.m. Sept. 11). Info: openstagehbg.com or 717-232-6736.

Oyster Mill Playhouse: “The Glass Menagerie,” drama by Tennessee Williams, Sept. 9-25. Info: oystermill.com or 717-376-6768.

Theatre Harrisburg: “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” based on Washington Irving novel, Sept. 9-18 at Krevsky Center. Info: theatreharrisburg.com or 717-232-5501.

Totem Pole Playhouse: “Footloose the Musical,” based on hit movie from 1984. Info: totempoleplayhouse.org or 717-352-2164.

