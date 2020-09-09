Curtain Up: Another theater opens with live performances

Artistic Director Clark Nicholson will direct “Love Hurts,” as well as perform in “The Marriage Proposal,” where he will be joined by Abby Carroll and Ross Carmichael. “The Boor” will feature Carmichael, Erin Shellenberger and Lyeneal Griffin.

Audience members will be required to wear masks, and social distancing requirements will limit the size of the house. The playhouse bar will be open before the performance, but not after. Tickets must be reserved in advance, since no tickets will be sold at the door. Prices are flexible, with patrons allowed to pick a price ranging from $10 to $30.

Effect of COVID

While on-stage performances remain few and far between, central Pennsylvania theaters are trying a variety of approaches to stay in contact with audiences. None has yet thrown in the towel due to the ongoing and unyielding financial stranglehold brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it could yet happen as the crisis drags on.