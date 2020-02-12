Curtain Up: 'Amelie' opens regionally with infectious optimism

With “Leading Ladies,” which takes the stage at Allenberry Playhouse later this month, the York County native sticks close to home both in terms of style and geography. Ludwig uses his home turf as the setting for this 2004 comedy, which features the door-slamming trappings of classic French farce and adds an Amish twist.

“Leading Ladies” follows the escapades of two down-and-out Shakespearean actors who have been reduced to doing scenes from the Bard’s works at a Moose Lodge in Pennsylvania’s Amish country.

So the pair can’t resist when presented with a chance to fool an ailing, yet rich old woman into thinking they are her sister’s long-lost children, who are in line for a big inheritance. The plan begins to unravel when they discover that the grown children, named Max and Steve, are actually Maxine and Stephanie, necessitating a last-minute switch to drag for the two men.

Things only get more complicated with news that the real missing heirs are on their way to their aunt’s home.

Allenberry’s production opens Feb. 21 and continues through March 1.

Ludwig has created a series of Broadway hits during the past three decades, including the Tony Award-winning “Lend Me a Tenor,” “Moon Over Buffalo” and the Gershwin-inspired “Crazy for You,” which earned a Tony for Best Musical.

