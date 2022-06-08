Curtain Up: Allenberry stages popular farce, 'The Play That Goes Wrong'

Stage farces really rely on timing.

Among other things, doors have to open and close with precision; lies have to be told persuasively and at the right moment; and costume changes must be effected with blinding speed. The idea is to keep the audience a little off-balance so they won’t have time to examine the unlikely plot too closely.

What if it all goes wrong? What if cues are missed, props fail or lines are botched? What if an actor gets knocked out on stage? What if a door that is supposed to slam simply falls? How do cast and crew right a ship that is going bad at hyper speed?

That’s the very funny premise of “The Play That Goes Wrong,” a frenetic farce in the guise of a murder mystery, which opens June 17 at Allenberry Playhouse near Boiling Springs.

“This is a very hard-working, physical cast,” said Dustin LeBlanc, executive director of Keystone Theatrics, a community theater group that puts on the shows at Allenberry. “They have to do a lot of extra things while keeping up the pacing of a farce. There are just so many things that move or fall.”

The complexity of this play-within-a-play is such that opening night was pushed back a week to allow more time for preparation.

“I’m not going to say we bit off more than could chew, but this has been very challenging,” LeBlanc said. “It takes a lot of very careful planning. The safety of our cast and crew is paramount, and this set presented a lot of things to think about to make sure that happens.”

Written in 2012 by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, “The Play That Goes Wrong” has been running in London for the past 10 years, earning a prestigious Laurence Olivier Award as Best New Comedy. It also had a Broadway run in 2017, closing after 772 performances and winning a Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play.

Actors (and crew members) in “The Play That Goes Wrong” are seriously inept. Lines are forgotten, props fall from the walls, and fingers are accidentally stomped. In fact, a plethora of mishaps occur as a disastrous production of “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” an overblown mystery by fictitious playwright Susie H. K. Brideswell, steadily unravels.

LeBlanc, who saw “The Play That Goes Wrong” several years ago, said he was looking forward to intermission, but not for a bathroom break. “I needed a break from the laughter,” he said. “It’s just one of the funniest shows I’ve ever seen.”

Allenberry’s production runs through June 26 at the historic theater along the Yellow Breeches Creek.

Musical opens summer season

Gretna Theatre, one of America’s oldest remaining summer stock theaters, returns for a 95th summer season with “Honky Tonk Angels,” a country musical featuring songs by legendary artists such as Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette.

The show features 30 classic hits, including “Stand By Your Man,” “9 to 5,” “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “These Boots Are Made For Walking” and “I Will Always Love You.”

The story follows three young aspiring singers — Angela, Sue Ellen and Darlene — who arrive in Nashville by bus and decide to join forces in their quest for musical stardom. The cast features “Honky Tonk Angels” Amanda Robles as Sue Ellen, Lena Conatser as Darlene, and Rachel Brennan as Angela.

Gretna Theatre began operation as a professional summer theater in 1927 in the small Lebanon County borough of Mount Gretna, which is part of Chautauqua, a national adult-education movement specializing in history and the arts that dates back to 1873.

“Honky Tonk Angels” continues through Sunday at the open-air theater.

'Sound of Music' arrives at Totem Pole

Another long-running summer theater — Totem Pole Playhouse in Caledonia State Park — gets into the heart of its 72nd season this month with a rendition of Broadway favorite “The Sound of Music.”

This glorious musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II — who also created “The King and I,” “South Pacific” and “Oklahoma!” among others — is based on the true story of the Von Trapp family, who fled Austria just before World War II when their safety was threatened by Nazis. The show turns that real-life departure into a thrilling if fictional escape on foot over the Alps to Switzerland.

Memorable songs include the title track, plus “Edelweiss,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Every Mountain” and “Do-Re-Mi.” Totem Pole’s professional cast features Natalie Szcerba as Maria and Ken Griggs as Georg Von Trapp.

Totem Pole has been operating in Caledonia since 1950, when it opened in a converted auto shop. A later theater was destroyed by an arsonist in 1969, leading to a construction of a new playhouse in its current location next to the Caledonia Golf Course along Route 30 about halfway between Chambersburg and Gettysburg.

The theater has featured many notable actors over the years, particularly “All in the Family” star Jean Stapleton, who starred in many shows for her husband William Putch, who served as Totem Pole producer from 1953 until his death in 1983.

“The Sound of Music” will run through July 3 at Totem Pole.

NOTE: Area theaters continue to take precautions to protect actors, staff and audience members from COVID-19. Check theater websites for the latest updates on protocols and safety guidelines.

