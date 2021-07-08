Curtain Up: Allenberry prepares for return of full, live stage show

When actors take the stage next week for the opening of the musical “Grease” at Allenberry Playhouse, social distancing and mask wearing will no longer be part of the show.

“All restrictions have been lifted here,” said Dustin LeBlanc, executive director of Keystone Theatrics, the theater company that stages shows at the long-running playhouse in Boiling Springs. “We are doing normal rehearsals with a cast of 15, and we are operating at full capacity for the audience. This will be the first full-scale musical we have done since the pandemic began.”

Allenberry did a small-cast musical, “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” in June, but that still featured a number of COVID-19 restrictions mandated by the state.

LeBlanc said some procedures developed over the past year will remain in place because they make sense. That includes giving actors more personal space off-stage and minimizing contact with communal items such as props. Still, he said, “this (production) feels a lot more like normal.”

In addition, Allenberry plans to limit two (July 22 and 30) of the 15 performances of “Grease” to 50% capacity for people who don’t yet feel comfortable in a more crowded theater. But there will still be no mask mandate.