Cumberland County 4-H Drill Team, sticky bun contest headline last days of Farm Show

HARRISBURG - American baseball legend Yogi Berra famously said “it ain’t over till it’s over.”

Although many of the highlights for the Pennsylvania Farm Show have passed – high school rodeos, sheep-to-shawl contest, square dance and horse pulling – there’s plenty of action in the final three days of the show.

As always, Farm Show admission is free. Parking costs $15 a vehicle in the Farm Show lots off of Elmerton Avenue and at HACC. Free shuttle service and handicapped parking are available.

The last three days of Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair usually are more laid back than the first five days. Yet there’s still plenty to see and do in the 24-acre complex.

All the exhibits remain on display. There’s plenty of animals to see in the various buildings housing them. There are also cooking demonstrations and free samples at the Culinary Connection stage in the Main Exhibition Hall.

There, cooking demonstrations include Cher Harris, the corporate executive pastry chef at Hershey Entertainment and Resorts; Chad Brumbaugh, chef instructor at HACC and his students; and even Jon Moeller giving a program on “Dining at the White House – From the President’s Table to Yours.”

There’s a sticky bun baking contest left and a well-stocked Food Court with everything from caramel apples to corn nuggets.

Here is a look at special events on the final three days:

Thursday: Junior dairy goat show at 8 a.m. in the Northwest Hall; Horse shoe pitching demo and contest at 8 a.m. in the Equine Arena; exceptional rodeo at 1 p.m. in the New Holland Arena; Army vs. Navy cook-off at 1 p.m. in the Main Exhibition Hall; and canine spectacular at 6 p.m. in the Equine Arena.

Friday: First Frontier PRCA Rodeo Meet and Greet, 9:30 a.m. in the New Holland Arena; Class time with a rodeo clown, 11 a.m. in the New Holland Arena; Supreme champion of dairy breeds, 2 p.m. in the Equine Arena; Cumberland County 4-H Club Drill Team at 3:30 p.m. in the Equine Arena; and Sticky bun contest at 5 p.m. in the Main Exposition Hall.

Saturday: Tractor restoration, 9 a.m. on the Lancaster Farming Stage; and lumberjack demonstration and competition at 2:30 p.m. in the Equine Arena. The Farm Show closes at 5 p.m.

For more information about the Farm Show, visit www.farmshow.state.pa.us

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0