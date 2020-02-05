Country singer Sam Hunt to perform in Hershey in August

Multi-platinum country singer Sam Hunt will perform at Hersheypark Stadium in August as part of his Southside Summer Tour 2020.

Hunt will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 29, with special guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest and Brandi Cyrus as DJ. The tour comes on the heels of Hunt's new album, "Southside," which drops April 3.

Tickets will be available starting on Feb. 14 only at www.Ticketmaster.com. After that day, tickets will be available at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or at the Giant Center Box Office.

