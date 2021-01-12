Cook along with chefs through Farm Show's virtual kitchen

The PA Preferred Culinary Connection at the 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show this year is nothing like it’s been before.
Then again, neither is this year’s Farm Show, which is virtual due to COVID-19.
The Culinary Connection, usually eight Farm Show days highlighting the connection among farmers, food processors, chefs and consumers, traditionally has featured cooking demonstrations of Pennsylvania products and free samples. That’s only half true this year.
People can watch cooking displays virtually, but if they want samples, they will have to cook along with the chefs.
This year’s Culinary Connection is featuring chefs from across Pennsylvania, from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, from north to south, from fine dining recipes to comfort foods.
“Since the pandemic, more people are cooking at home and experimenting with food,” said Shannon Powers, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture spokeswoman. “People are trying new things so we try to facilitate this. The Culinary Connection has real diversity.”
The chefs participating in the virtual cooking demonstrations selected their own recipes and demonstrated how to cook the dishes. People can watch the demonstrations on PCN or on their computers.
People also can check out the virtual Culinary Connections cookbook, buy ingredients and cook along with the chef.
To see the virtual Culinary Connection, go to the Pennsylvania Cable Network or visit the Farm Show website www.farmshow.state.pa.us, the Farm Show Facebook or the Farm Show Instagram pages.
Recipes from some of the participating chefs follow:
MUSHROOM FLATBREAD PIZZA
By Gale Ferranto of Buona Foods and Alexander Ciarrocchi of Landenberg,
2 Naan flatbreads
4 ounces of Boursin cheese
8 ounces of Buona Foods Gourmet Crumble 100 percent mushroom
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 sprigs fresh basil, torn
Preheat oven to 350. Spread Boursin cheese on each flatbread and place on the baking sheet. Top with the mushrooms, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the cheese is a golden brown. Finish with the freshly torn basil. Slice each flatbread into four to six pieces.
BUTTERNUT SQUASH AND APPLE SOUP
By Claire Dacko, culinary arts instructor at Dauphin County Technical School
1 oz. butter, unsalted
1 ½ pounds butternut squash, medium dice
4 ounces onion, small dice
3 ounces of carrot, small dice
Kosher salt, to taste
¼ cup white wine
1 cup apple cider
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon freshly minced thyme
½ teaspoon freshly minced sage
1 bay leaf
1 quart vegetable stock
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 cup heavy cream
2 teaspoons sherry vinegar
Crème fraiche, toasted pumpkin seeds and butternut squash ribbons as needed for garnish
Melt butter in a large heavy-bottomed saucepan. Add squash, onion, and carrot and sweat for approximately five minutes over medium-heat until the vegetables begin to soften. Season to taste with salt.
Add the white wine and the apple cider and reduce the liquid by half. Add the cinnamon, nutmeg, thyme, sage, and bay leaf. Stir in the vegetable stock and maple syrup. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce to a simmer. Simmer for 30 to 40 minutes or until the carrots and squash soften and the flavors combine.
Remove the soup from heat and discard the bay leaf. While still warm, blend the soup with an immersion blender until very smooth. Blend in the heavy cream and sherry vinegar until combined. Taste to adjust the seasonings.
Ladle the soup into warm soup bowls. Garnish each portion of soup with crème fraiche, toasted pumpkin seeds, and squash ribbons, as desired.
PENNSYLVANIA DUTCH GRATED POTATO PANCAKES
By Dawson “Chief Chili” Flinchbaugh, co-owner of Flinchy’s Steak & Seafood House in Camp Hill
2 cups grated Pennsylvania potatoes
1 small onion, chopped finely
4 tablespoons of flour
2 eggs, beaten slightly
½ teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon Crisco, more as needed
Optional garnishes: sour cream, applesauce, black caviar
Mix together potatoes, onions, eggs, flour, sugar, baking powder, parsley, salt and pepper.
In an iron skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of Crisco until hot. Put in skillet one heaping tablespoon of the mixture, enough for a three-inch round thin pancake Make as many as will fit in the pan.
Cook the pancakes until the edges are crispy and the center bubbles. Flip and cook until crisp and brown on the second side. Repeat, adding Crisco if needed, until all the batter is used.
Serve on a platter, topping some with the sour cream, some with applesauce, and the remaining with caviar.
CHEESY QUICHE
By Kristin Johns of Berks County, 2020-2021 Pennsylvania Alternate Dairy Princess
1 tablespoon butter
2 cups spinach
One nine-inch unbaked pie shell
8 slices bacon, fried and chopped
1 ½ cups shredded Gouda cheese
3 eggs
2 cups half and half
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
Ground pepper, to taste
Preheat an oven to 375. Heat the spinach in a skillet with the butter until wilted. Drain. Layer spinach, bacon and cheese in unbaked pie shell.
In small bowl, beat together the eggs, half and half, salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Pour over top of the cheese into the pie shell. Bake at 375 for 30 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
PORK ROAST WITH APPLES AND CARAMELIZED ONIONS
By Kasey Kirk, executive chef at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center and Centerplate Catering of Harrisburg
3 tablespoons olive oil
1 whole pork shoulder roast (also called pork butt)
Salt and pepper, to taste
4 cups apple juice
1 cup beef stock
3 apples, cored and cut into wedge
3 medium onions, sliced and sautéed until brown
1 bay leaf
2½ cups wild rice
4 cups water
3 cups chicken stock
4 tablespoons butter
½ cup chopped pecans
May add fresh thyme or rosemary to roast before cooking
Heat olive oil in a large pot over high heat. Salt and pepper the pork roast, then sear it on all sides to give it color. Reduce heat to low.
Add apple juice, stock, apple wedges, onions, and bay leaf. Cover and simmer for three hours or put in oven at 300 degrees for three hours.
Toward end cooking time, make rice. Melt butter in a medium saucepan. Add the pecans and sauté for a couple of minutes.
Add wild rice and liquid, then bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook until all liquid is cooked out. When the roast is done, put roast, apples and onions on platter.
Raise the heat to medium-high heat and boil the liquid, reducing it until it is thick and rich. Spoon the sauce over the roast, then cut the roast into slices. Serve with the apples, onions, and wild rice.
LOW AND SLOW BAKED BBQ SHORT RIBS
Featuring Blue Rooster Farm in East Waterford, by Charlie Gipe, former executive chef for Hershey Entertainment Complex
SHORT RIBS
4 pounds of boneless Pennsylvania beef short ribs, cut into 4-inch pieces
1 tablespoon kosher salt
4 teaspoons black pepper
4 tablespoons flour
Preheat oven to 275. Season short ribs with flour, salt, and pepper. Arrange them in a baking dish.
Spoon one third of the barbecue sauce (recipe below) over the ribs. Use the tongs and flip them over. Top the other side of the ribs with one third of the sauce.
Cover the pan with aluminum foil and put in oven for 2 ½ hours. Remove foil and check the ribs for tenderness.
Put rest of sauce on top of ribs and cook uncovered for 30 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter. Put extra sauce over the top. Serve over oven roasted red skin mashed potatoes
BARBECUE SAUCE
1 ½ cups ketchup
¾ cup dark brown sugar, packed
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 tablespoon garlic powder
Juice of one lemon
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper.
Combine all the ingredients for the barbecue sauce in a small bowl and mix until smooth.