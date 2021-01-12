Cook along with chefs through Farm Show's virtual kitchen

The PA Preferred Culinary Connection at the 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show this year is nothing like it’s been before.

Then again, neither is this year’s Farm Show, which is virtual due to COVID-19.

The Culinary Connection, usually eight Farm Show days highlighting the connection among farmers, food processors, chefs and consumers, traditionally has featured cooking demonstrations of Pennsylvania products and free samples. That’s only half true this year.

People can watch cooking displays virtually, but if they want samples, they will have to cook along with the chefs.

This year’s Culinary Connection is featuring chefs from across Pennsylvania, from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, from north to south, from fine dining recipes to comfort foods.

“Since the pandemic, more people are cooking at home and experimenting with food,” said Shannon Powers, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture spokeswoman. “People are trying new things so we try to facilitate this. The Culinary Connection has real diversity.”

The chefs participating in the virtual cooking demonstrations selected their own recipes and demonstrated how to cook the dishes. People can watch the demonstrations on PCN or on their computers.