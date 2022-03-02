Concerts return to Cumberland County stages

With COVID-19 cases trending downward, a number of concerts are on tap in Cumberland County to provide entertainment and bring crowds back to area stages.

Two concerts are scheduled to take place in the next week at the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University.

Up first is the Stylistics at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The rhythm and blues group had Top Ten hits with "You Are Everything," "Betcha by Golly Wow," "I'm Stone in Love with You," "Break Up to Make Up," "Let's Put it All Together" and "You Make Me Feel Brand New."

Herbert Murrell and Airrion Love are the remaining original members, and they'll be joined by Jason Sharp, former lead singer of Heatwave, and Barrington "Bo" Henderson, who was the lead singer of the Temptations. Tickets to the show start at $39.

Celtic Thunder Ireland will return to the Luhrs Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10. The musical and theatrical ensemble is a regular at the theater, and this year's show will be a revue show that revisits the group's most popular Irish and Celtic songs of the decade. Tickets range from $49 to $89 depending on seating.

The big headliner at the Luhrs Center this month is Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, who will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24. She will perform songs from her new album, "For the Girls," along with a mix of Broadway and familiar favorites. Tickets range from $79 to $99 depending on seating.

All Luhrs tickets can be purchased online at luhrscenter.com or by calling 717-477-7469.

On a more local level, the Carlisle Brass Band - a component of the historic Carlisle Town Band - will have a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13 at the Carlisle Theatre on West High Street.

The theme for the concert is "Big Band and Beyond," and will feature a mix of swing and show tunes, as well as highlights from solo performances by several musicians. The concert will be led by conductor Bernie Pitkin.

Organizers ask that attendees wear masks to the free event.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0